Barnes Foundation selects Executive Chef Michael O'Meara to lead Garden Restaurant

Michael O’Meara will lead the Garden Restaurant at the Barnes Foundation as Executive Chef. The destination restaurant within The Barnes Foundation on Benjamin Franklin Parkway is one of Philadelphia’s most beloved cultural institutions and is managed by Constellation Culinary Group.

Chef O’Meara has made his mark on the culinary scene within the Mid-Atlantic region, having owned his own critically acclaimed restaurant Sweet Vidalia in Beach Haven, NJ, and with additional experience cooking and consulting for restaurants including Sabrina’s Café and JG Domestic in Philadelphia, PA, as well as Tomatoes restaurant in Margate, NJ.

A graduate of Philadelphia’s esteemed Restaurant School, Michael has also taught culinary training and restaurant development classes at South Philadelphia’s JNA Culinary Institute and served as Executive Chef of Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia, Chef de Cuisine at Jose Garces’ JG Domestic, and an independent restaurant consultant for several high-end hospitality providers across Philadelphia and central/southern NJ. Michael O’Meara now serves as Executive Chef at Garden Restaurant at the Barnes Foundation.

With O’Meara at the helm, The Garden Restaurant’s revamped menu will feature locally sourced, seasonally inspired American dishes. The menu will also offer creative vegan and vegetarian options.

Menu highlights include:

BABA GHANOUSH - labneh, hazelnut, dhuka, mint, pomegranate, grilled pita

- labneh, hazelnut, dhuka, mint, pomegranate, grilled pita SEMPLICE - butter lettuce, grapefruit supreme, pistachio, ricotta salata, saffron lemon vinaigrette

- butter lettuce, grapefruit supreme, pistachio, ricotta salata, saffron lemon vinaigrette JUMBO LUMP CRAB & AVOCADO TOAST - pickled pearl onion, “everything” spice, sherry vinegar reduction, grilled sourdough

- pickled pearl onion, “everything” spice, sherry vinegar reduction, grilled sourdough CRISPY PORK BELLY - yuzu bbq sauce, napa cabbage, watermelon radish, scallion, cilantro

- yuzu bbq sauce, napa cabbage, watermelon radish, scallion, cilantro FOREST MUSHROOM ORZO - shallot, garlic, fine herb, mascarpone, parmigiano reggiano

In addition to elevated yet approachable food and beverage offerings, the restaurant features one of Philadelphia’s most beautiful indoor and outdoor dining setups, presenting sliding glass walls with scaping views of the lush outdoor garden and a full outdoor patio.

