Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, a family-friendly restaurant presenting phenomenal value for seafood, hibachi, American, Japanese, and Chinese cuisine lovers, has opened their first New Jersey location at 240 Route 10 West in East Hanover, NJ. The expansive, 10,000-square-foot new restaurant will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo and a variety of area VIPs on Monday, September 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJ. (Courtesy of Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet)

“This new restaurant will allow North Jersey residents to enjoy more than 360 items from a variety of ten buffet stations featuring seafood (including both Cajun and steamed fresh lobster, snow crab, blue crab, shrimp and mussels!), sushi, hibachi compositions, and a wide variety of American and Asian-inspired dishes featuring meat and vegetarian options, as well as an abundance of delectable fruit and desserts,” said Dong Chen, General Manager.

The restaurant takes great pride in giving back to the community and donating to local charitable organizations and schools while feeding first responders and healthcare workers. Additionally, the company significantly amped up its charitable initiatives once the pandemic hit, and is inviting local first responders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers, to experience the restaurant for free on Monday, September 26th. Interested first responders simply need to register here to attend: https://forms.gle/PcS4SpEo29GhPpb36

“We are a place where the whole family can come and not only eat as much as they want but also enjoy really delicious, healthy food in the process,” said Chen. “We want to be approachable for every customer who walks through our doors, and I’m excited to see our restaurant fill up as we welcome a ton of heroes who helped this community get through Covid-19 over the past two plus years.”

The expansive BYOB seats 400 guests, and customers are encouraged to bring their beer or wine.

Lunch is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $13.99 for adults, $6.59 for children ages 3-6, and $8.59 for children ages 7-10. Dinner is offered Monday through Thursday from 3:30 to 10 p.m. and Fridays from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m., as well as all day Saturday and Sunday, and costs $24.99 for adults, $14.59 for children 3-6, and $16.59 for children 7-10.

Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet, which has 39 locations throughout the country, with eight more in NJ in the next year, was founded in 2010. The company believes "Life's better with more flavor" by offering authentic, healthy, and handmade American, Chinese and Japanese cuisine at affordable prices.

Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.