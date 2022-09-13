Philadelphia, PA

What to Drink at Philly Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before Tinsel

Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia's Halloween Pop-up Bar Nightmare Before Tinsel will creak open its doors earlier this year. Starting this Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00 pm, enter a spooky new world created inside a 100+ former jewelry store space at 116 S. 12th Street in Midtown Village. Among the ghosts that still haunt the space - including the ghosts of Tinsel's past - guests will find an eerie ambiance, scary photo ops, witches bru cocktails, seasonal fall beers, costumed bartenders, and tons of frights and flights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wGNy_0htN0kTR00
Philly Halloween Pop-Up Bar Nightmare Before Tinsel opens on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 4:00pm.(Courtesy of Society Hill Films)

For 2022, Nightmare Before Tinsel will debut its new season theme that takes visitors through an apocalyptic zombie-scape into a vibrant haunted mansion festooned with pirate skeletons, hulking beasts, and famous monsters from across the decades.

"Craft Concepts Group is ready to unleash your worst (and best) nightmare," said Sourias. "Nightmare Before Tinsel this year hopes to be our most thoughtful, provocative, and exciting Halloween experience yet. We are kicking off Spooky Season in Philadelphia earlier than ever before. Nightmare Before Tinsel will keep you scared for six weeks before Halloween. Our team has done some amazing work for this year to change things up in a big way, the attention to detail and artistry is next level."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQNQi_0htN0kTR00
Philly Halloween Pop-Up Bar is ready for spooky season in Center City Philadelphia!(Courtesy of Society Hill Films)

From eerie ambiance to quirky cocktails, look for a full selection of exclusive and spirited cocktails and witches brews.  Behind the bar, look for your favorite bartenders from BRU, Tradesman's, Blume Burger, Finn McCools, Tinsel, and Uptown Beer Garden rustling about pouring potions and seasonal fall beers. The opening menu for this truly unique Halloween pop-up bar includes:  

COCKTAILS

Ecto Cooler Shot, $11
Comes in take-away Clear Skull Shot Glass
Crystal Head Vodka, Melon Liqueur, Pineapple Juice, Dry Ice

Blood Bar, $16
Comes in take-away "Blood Bag"
Union Forge Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry Juice

Vampire Shot, $12
Comes in take-away Onyx Black Skull Shot Glass
Corralejo Blanco, Orange Liqueur, Maple Cinnamon Syrup

Candyman Shot, $12
Comes in take-away Aurora Skull Shot Glass
Skrewball Whiskey, Raspberry Liqueur, Ginger Ale

Dark Jawn, $18
Comes in take-away Skeleton Hand Flute
Fosforo Tobala Mezcal, Luxardo, Amaretto, Chocolate Bitters, Vanilla Extract, Activated Charcoal

Hokum-Smokum, $15
Comes in take-away Black Wine Glass
Whitley Neil Quince Gin, Ginger Syrup, Champagne, Candy Corn, Edible Glitter

Bat, $17
Comes in take-away Skeleton Mug
Templeton Rye, Sour Apple Pucker, Cranberry, Caramel Drizzle

Jekyll and Hyde, $15
Comes in take-away Cauldron Mug
Agavales Reposado, Pumpkin Spice Liqueur, Ginger Beer

The Overlook $14
Comes in take-away Jack O Lantern Cup
Jameson, Cinnamon Simple, Apple Cider, Dash of Cinnamon Sugar and Fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ng9mk_0htN0kTR00
Cocktails at Nightmare Before Tinsel, Philadelphia's Halloween Pop-Up Bar.(Courtesy of Society Hill Films)

BEER DRAFTS AND CANS

Cans/Bottles:                    

Left Hand Pumpkin Spice Latte $9
12 Oz. Pumpkin Ale with Coffee, 7.0%

Three Floyds Zombie Dust, $7
12 oz. Pale Ale, 6.5%

Allagash Haunted House, $9
16 oz. Porter, 6.6%

Trick or Treat bag with old cans, $12
Two mystery beers for the daring drinkers

Miller Lite, $6
12 oz., 4.2%

White Claw Black Cherry, $6
12 oz. seltzer, 5.0%

Drafts:

Troegs Oktoberfest, $7
16. Marzen, 6.1%

Southern Tier Pumpking
10 oz. Imperial Pumpkin Ale, 8.6%

Dogfish Head Punkin
16 oz. Pumpkin Ale, 7.0%

And a Rotating IPA

Like Tinsel, the bar will feature selections in theme and all cocktails with takeaway souvenir vessels so you can never escape Philadelphia's Nightmare. For the true-spirit seekers and adventurous, optional costumes are welcome and encouraged.

Nightmare Before Tinsel will remain open through October 31, 20121, with hours to start Monday through Thursday, 4:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday, 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, Saturday, 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, and Sunday, 4:00 pm to 12:00 am.

Starting the week of September 26th, hours will be Monday through Thursday, 4:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday, 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, Saturday, 2:00 pm to 2:00 am, and Sunday, 2:00 pm to 12:00 am.

Nightmare Before Tinsel is 21 and up only and free to enter (except Friday and Saturday nights, when cover is $5 at 8:00 pm and after).

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.

