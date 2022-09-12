Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at Libertine

In a city that loves its weekend brunch, Chef Derek Davis is adding a delicious new option for diners looking for something new to enjoy during their Saturday and Sunday morning and early afternoon culinary adventures.

Libertine, located at the corner of 13th and Spruce Streets, inside the Fairfield Inn & Suites in the city’s Gayborhood, is introducing a new “Bagels, Bialys, and Benedicts” brunch, which debuts on Saturday, September 17th.

The new brunch, which features various rotating house-made bialys, will be available Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Throughout September and October, proceeds will benefit the William Way LGBT Community Center just down the block from the 261 S. 13th Street restaurant.

“We are in a prime location for brunch, a few blocks from the center of one of the busiest neighborhoods in the city,” said Davis, who opened Libertine in the Summer of 2018. “I think this new initiative will attract some crowds, and we expect to see some new faces as we offer a delicious variety of new dishes while raising money for a great cause. We tested our house-made bialys over the summer, and they were a huge hit with our guests.”

Included on the menu will be cinnamon raisin bialys, everything bialys, a variety of bagels, and Benedicts including a Traditional with Canadian Bacon; Spinach and Tomato; Smoked Salmon; Fried Chicken on a Biscuit; and Turkey-Spinach Sausage.

Additional menu items include three different salad bowls; a Brunch Burger; an oversized Breakfast Sandwich; a Jumbo Lump Crabcake Sandwich; Cheesesteak Eggrolls; Shakshuka Flatbread; Shrimp and Tomato Frittata; French Toast; House-Smoked Short Rib Pastrami Hash; and much more.

There is also a toast bar that features freshly baked bread, bialys, bagels, and a handful of schmears.

Bloody Marys and Mimosas are available for only $5 apiece, along with Libertine’s extensive selection of wines, beers, and craft cocktails.

Libertine is also open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.