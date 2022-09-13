Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South Street

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) shares an exciting lineup of events and activities coming to its two PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and South Street for the Fall season. The fall festivities run through on October 31st when the gardens close.

Both Pop Up Garden locations will feature new food and beverage items as the season transitions to cooler, crisp autumn weather. Guests can expect plenty of hearty bites and snacks, seasonal spices, and delicious fall beer and cider flavors.

Here are some other highlights of the Fall season at the Pop Up Gardens:

At the South Street Pop Up Garden, stop by on September 15th from 5 - 8 pm for Barktoberfest! This event will be held in conjunction with Von Trapp Brewing Company and will be filled with prizes and contests for you and your canine pals, such as stein holding and a lederhosen costume contest for pups with special dog treats from Amelie’s Bark Shop. The event will also feature adoptable dogs from Morris Animal Refuge and raise money for the shelter and their impactful work. This event will feature plenty of food and drink specials for the humans in tow, including Bavarian pretzels and bratwurst, as well as $5 drinks.

Throughout the Fall season at South Street, visit the garden to participate in macrame workshops, plant swaps and giveaways, and a special Garden Party on Sunday, October 2. This Garden Party will feature a classical music concert by rising-star soloists and chamber ensembles from the classical music mentoring program, Astral. WRTI 90.1FM will provide musical equipment for an impressive lineup of young talent, including the ARKAI violin and cello duo, saxophonist Valentin Kovalev, oboist Mitchell Kuhn, and mandolin and domra musician Ekaterina Skliar. Stop by, take in the ambiance and atmosphere of the garden, and listen to Philadelphia’s up-and-coming classical musicians!

Visit the Manayunk location for Oktoberfest celebrations from September 29 - October 2! Kicking off the fun and festivities on September 29 is Dragtoberfest, sponsored by Ommegang. This event will feature special drag performances by Astala Vista, Poochie, Venus Mystique, Lucy Moth, and Monika Polanco and will be hosted by Stefani Steele.

On Friday, September 30, Manayunk will host Polkadelphia, a celebration of Bavarian culture with a traditional Oompah band, beer sampling, and giveaways.

On Saturday, October 1, music from Paul Green Rock Academy, prizes and giveaways, delicious Oktoberfest beer samplings, and free kid’s pumpkin painting and face painting all day long, all sponsored by Twisted Tea.

To wrap up the celebration, on Sunday, October 2, guests can celebrate the fall season with their four-legged friends at Dogtoberfest Yappy Hour with Brixxy & Co. This fun, “Fido-friendly” event sponsored by DogFish Head and Sam Adams will feature delicious Oktoberfest beer and food specials, prizes, giveaways, and promotions, along with live musical performances by acclaimed Philly brass-band, SNACKTIME.

The Manayunk Pop Up Garden will host special Halloween events for Halloween lovers, including a Rocky Horror Picture Show screening with a live shadow cast featuring The Transducer Players and Brittany Lynn as Dr. Frank N Furter on October 13th at 7 pm.

PHS Pop Up Garden Locations and Hours

Manayunk Pop Up Garden

106 Jamestown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Monday – Wednesday – 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Thursday – 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Friday – 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Saturday – 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Sunday – 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

South Street Pop Up Garden

1438 South Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Monday – Wednesday – 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Thursday – 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Friday – Saturday – 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Sunday – 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.