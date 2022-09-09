Philadelphia, PA

Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this September

Marilyn Johnson

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) proudly announces its fifth iteration of Dine Latino Restaurant Week, taking place September 19 – 23, 2022. Expanding an already impressive list of participating restaurants, this year’s restaurant week extends dining offerings to additional locations throughout the Philadelphia area and includes several new cuisines within the Latino-owned and operated culinary community. The five-day culinary event will offer patrons one (1) complimentary appetizer or dessert with two (2) dinner entrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIOYV_0hnxdh6k00
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month in September.(Courtesy of Dine Latino Restaurant Week)
"As we look forward to our fifth Dine Latino Restaurant Week, the goal remains that of elevating the profile of Latino-owned restaurants in the region,” stated Jennifer Rodriquez, President of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We want to introduce the public to the excellence and variety of food experiences available locally and invite area residents to join us in celebrating exciting cuisine, culture, and warm hospitality.”

In addition to an expanded list of cuisines and locations, the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has added a chef's tasting with James-Beard award-winning chef Cristina Martinez of Casa Mexico. Hosted by the GPHCC, the tasting will take place downtown at La Cucina at the Market for a limited number of guests.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week was designed to support the growth and development of Latino-owned businesses through economic challenges by providing access to resources, expert advice, networks, and educational opportunities. GPHCC’s mission through Dine Latino is to cultivate new opportunities for Latino restaurant owners by driving new and regular patrons to explore their offerings and celebrating the region’s Latino culture.

Sponsored by Aramark and AAA Insurance, Dine Latino Restaurant Week creates the opportunity for enhanced patronage of some of the city’s most beloved Latino-owned restaurants at no cost to participating restaurants. The promotion will only take place during dinner service, and some restaurants may provide takeout and delivery options. participating restaurants include:

  • Taqueria Morales
  • Adelita Taqueria and Restaurant
  • Bar Bombón
  • Alma Del Mar
  • El Merkury
  • Queen & Rook Game Cafe
  • San Lucas Mexican Restaurant
  • South Street Souvlaki
  • Rosario’s Pizzeria
  • Mixto
  • H&B New York Style
  • The New Lou & Choo's
  • Izlas
  • Casa Mexico
  • Plaza Garibaldi
  • Las Cazuelas BYOB
  • La Ingrata
  • Café con Leche Restaurant
  • Frida Cantina
  • Chef Vargas Brunch N’ Tacos
  • Crème Brulée Bistro & Café
  • East Falls Deli
  • Mexi -Talian Grill

All restaurants participating in Dine Latino have pledged to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines the City of Philadelphia set forth. Patrons should become familiar with restaurant reservation policies by calling in advance or visiting their website. Note that menus are subject to change, and reservations are subject to availability.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

