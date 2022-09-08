Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope, the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13, from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.

Located on the Delaware River on the second floor of the boutique hotel Ghost Light Inn, locals and visitors alike can grab a front-row seat on the restaurant’s rustic-chic waterfront patio to observe unparalleled views of autumn foliage while enjoying some of Chef Michael O'Halloran’s showstopping dishes, including Pan Roasted Day Boat Sea Scallops ($41), Hay Smoked Berks County Pekin Duck ($41) and Parisian Gnocchi ($17).

In other news, Stella’s coveted pup menu is now available on the brunch menu for the first time ever. Originally only offered during dinner service, four-legged furry friends can now enjoy pup menu favorites, including Ground Beef & Barley, English & Brown Rice, and Farro & Salmon Belly during Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11 am to 2 pm.

The Ghost Light Inn and Stella Restaurant are owned by Sherri and Kevin Daugherty, who has purchased and renovated several closed and forgotten waterfront properties in New Hope, PA. Ghost Light Inn offers unparalleled riverfront views and comfort with 12 rooms and shares the same building as Stella Restaurant. The notable Bucks County Playhouse, located right next door, shares our riverfront promenade and houses the inspiration for our featured ghost lights in each room.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.