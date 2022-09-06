Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy Collaboration

Kismet Bagels, a local favorite since 2020, and Pat’s King of Steaks, a beloved local brand since 1930, as well as the originator of the Philly cheesesteak, are teaming up for a “Cheesesteak Bialy” collaboration on Tuesday, September 13th beginning at 10 a.m. at Pat’s Steaks located at 1237 East Passyunk Avenue.

Kismet Bagels & Pat's King of Steaks Hosting Cheesesteak Bialy Popup on September 13. (Courtesy of Kismet Bagels & Pat's King of Steaks)

As the only bagel shop in Philly that also specializes in bialys, Kismet Bagels owners Jacob and Alexandra Cohen have collaborated with a number of Philadelphia brands to create special, limited-edition bialys, but this is the first time the Cohens are doing so with a cheesesteak brand.

“We’ve loved Pat’s since we were kids, and when we met Frank Olivieri of Pat’s Steaks not too long ago, we immediately struck up a friendship,” said Jacob Cohen. “We talked about doing something cool together and figured a cheesesteak bialy had to be done. Frank has been so kind in making himself available to collaborate and host us for this, and we can’t wait to be on the inside while witnessing those famous East Passyunk cheesesteak lines wrap around the corner that you see every day.”

The Cheesesteak Bialy will feature a Kismet Bagels sesame bialy, Kismet Bagels caramelized onions, Cooper sharp American cheese, grilled ribeye from Pat’s Steaks, and hot pepper relish (optional). Bialy sales will begin at 10 a.m. and be sold until sellout.

The cheesesteak bialy is a collaboration between Kismet Bagels and Pat's King of Steaks. (Courtesy of Kismet Bagels & Pat's King of Steaks)

Learn more about Kismet Bagels and place orders by visiting http://kismetbagels.com.

What do you think about this new cheesesteak and bagel collaboration? Let me know in the comments!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.