Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M

Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.

After months of community lobbying to save the motel, Madison Resorts Founder Dan Alicea stepped in to save the property from being demolished. The motel has been closed since the fall of 2021. Madison Resorts has plans to invest $12M into the renovations and upgrading of the Motel, with a tentative grand opening set for Memorial Day Weekend, 2023. When reopened, the property will be renamed Madison Resort Wildwood Crest. It will feature 108 rooms (including 90 suites), beach access, four floors, 90,000 square feet, new lobby/reception, a restaurant, a lounge area with firepits, an ocean view patio lounge, and other upgrades to be announced. This is the second property Madison Resorts has purchased and started renovations on, following the sale of Montreal Beach Resort in Cape May earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to bring the Madison Resorts family to the Wildwood Crest community," said Alicea. "With this purchase, we are excited to be able to help save and preserve such an important piece of Wildwood Crest history. We plan to keep the 62+-year-old building and restore it to its retro roots along with modern touches throughout the improvement. Upon completion of construction, the new, more all-encompassing property will be rebranded as Madison Resort Wildwood Crest."



The Oceanview Motel is a beachfront building that was built in 1964 and, at the time, was the largest motel ever built in The Wildwoods. The architecture of the Oceanview Motel, from the lobby to the large blast-off roof are the remaining pieces of the doo-wop era that many have been trying to preserve.

Members of the Doo-Wop Preservation League, Wildwood Historical Society, and the Greater Wildwood Hotel and Motel Association have been vocal about keeping this property intact to retain its known architecture.

"We are thrilled that Madison Resorts is taking over this mid-century modern gem and restoring it to its former glory but with the modern amenities that today's sophisticated guests demand," said Doo-Wop Preservation League President John Donio. "Based on our conversations with the new owners, Madison Resort Wildwood Crest will be a Doo Wop showplace and will prove, once again, that today's discerning traveler wants to visit historical destinations that are incredibly unique and not just another beige box."



A full renovation to each hotel room, exterior, and lobby will be ready for the opening in the upcoming 2023 season. The design incorporates the retro era into our modern culture, giving the property a look and feel that blends with Wildwood’s rich doo wop mid-century history. DAS Architects out of Philadelphia put together the design for the property updates. They are known for projects such as Reed’s in Stone Harbor, The Boarding House in Cape May, and The Hyatt Centric in Philadelphia, among others. The 12M dollar renovation budget will be in the hands of BJ Kramer of MCFA construction, who is managing the project.

Starting today, the property will be renamed Madison Resort Wildwood Crest. For phase one of the renovations for next year, look for 108 rooms (including 90 suites) that are fully renovated, plus beach access, four floors, 90,000 square feet, new lobby/reception, restaurant, lounge area with firepits, ocean view patio lounge, in-room safes, internet access, custom, and contemporary furnishings, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, pool and cabanas, hot tubs, and other surprises. Look for an elevated dining experience and exciting entertainment offerings.

Alicea's plans for phase two include the addition of a world-class wedding venue that will seat up to 250 people, with unobstructed views of the beach with wall-to-wall windows.

Alicea said, "Madison Resort Wildwood Crest will bring a modern flare while respecting the architecture of the past. We can’t wait to welcome guests back home with Madison Resort Wildwood Crest reopening on Memorial Day Weekend 2023!"

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.