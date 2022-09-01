The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!

Philly Burger Brawl makes a red hot return after a two-year break. Sixty restaurants will get behind the grills and face off in the city's largest food competition and festival - with proceeds helping Philly youth.

Philly Burger Brawl returns on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Xfinity LIVE! (Courtesy of Philly Burger Brawl)

For its tenth edition, Rouge owner and Burger Brawl founder Rob Wasserman and his wife Maggie are again raising money at one of the most well-known and beloved food events in Philly history. Sixty restaurants return with past winners, notable names, fresh faces, and exciting burgers to compete for judge's choice, best look, best taste, and most original.

Restaurants include:

A.kitchen + bar

Blume Burger

Bourbon & Branch

Butcher Bar

Continental Midtown

El Camino Real

El Rey

Good Dog Bar

Harp & Crown

Heritage

Mikes BBQ

Misconduct Tavern

Moonshine Philly

Restaurant Aleksandar

Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft

Rouge

Sweet Breezy BBQ

Stove & Tap

Tradesman PHL

Twenty Manning

Village Whiskey

Wolf Burger... and many more!

Burger Brawl is a rain or shine event!

General admission tickets are on sale at phillyburgerbrawl.com for $40 through September 15th and $50 after. VIP tickets are $100 and include perks like early entry, a VIP lounge, and unlimited drinks from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Proceeds from the event will support Philadelphia Parks and Recreation’s Teen Engagement Initiative & eSports Center Development. Philly Burger Brawl is presented with support from top supporting sponsors Beam Suntory, Customers Bank, Xfinity LIVE! and We Are Philly.

