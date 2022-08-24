Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner Series

Urban Farmer Philadelphia, the rural-chic farm-to-table mainstay in historic Logan Square, will be hosting the third and final event of its nationwide Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner Series on Sunday, September 11, starting at 7:30 PM.

A Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner will be held at Urban Farmer at the Logan Hotel on Sunday, September 11th. (CREDIT: Urban Farmer Philadelphia)

Inspired by Urban Farmer’s in-house mushroom terrariums, Executive Chefs Sonny Ingui (Urban Farmer Philadelphia), Ryan Rau (Urban Farmer Denver), and Matt Christianson (Urban Farmer Portland) are teaming up for a 4-course mushroom-based culinary experience. This special collaboration dinner series highlights the steakhouse’s favorite superfood in creative applications, with each course developed by one of its Executive Chefs.

Executive Chefs Sonny Ingui of Urban Farmer Philadelphia, Ryan Rau of Urban Farmer Denver, and Matt Christianson of Urban Farmer Portland. (CREDIT: Urban Farm Denver)

The menu will be as follows:

First Course - Chanterelle bread pudding, cucumber espuma, slow roasted trumpets by Chef Ryan Rau



- Chanterelle bread pudding, cucumber espuma, slow roasted trumpets by Chef Ryan Rau Second Course - Wild mushroom stuffed lobster tail, late season tomato salad with fermented shiitake vinaigrette by Chef Matt Christianson



- Wild mushroom stuffed lobster tail, late season tomato salad with fermented shiitake vinaigrette by Chef Matt Christianson Third Course - Porcini rubbed short rib, castle valley grits, black garlic bordelaise, pickled chanterelle salad by Chef Sonny Ingui



- Porcini rubbed short rib, castle valley grits, black garlic bordelaise, pickled chanterelle salad by Chef Sonny Ingui Dessert - Candy cap mushroom and chocolate pots du crème & shiitake chocolate soil, merengue, matcha moss by Pastry Chef Lauretta Hellee

Tickets for the Philadelphia Mushroom Dinner are $85 per person (gratuity included) and can be purchased here. The dinner will also feature an optional wine pairing, and a mushroom-themed specialty cocktail.

Urban Farmer Philadelphia is located on the first floor of The Logan Hotel at 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

