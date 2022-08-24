Philadelphia, PA

Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner Series

Marilyn Johnson

Urban Farmer Philadelphia, the rural-chic farm-to-table mainstay in historic Logan Square, will be hosting the third and final event of its nationwide Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner Series on Sunday, September 11, starting at 7:30 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHcrL_0hTuHrP900
A Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner will be held at Urban Farmer at the Logan Hotel on Sunday, September 11th.(CREDIT: Urban Farmer Philadelphia)

Inspired by Urban Farmer’s in-house mushroom terrariums, Executive Chefs Sonny Ingui (Urban Farmer Philadelphia), Ryan Rau (Urban Farmer Denver), and Matt Christianson (Urban Farmer Portland) are teaming up for a 4-course mushroom-based culinary experience. This special collaboration dinner series highlights the steakhouse’s favorite superfood in creative applications, with each course developed by one of its Executive Chefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQLcF_0hTuHrP900
Executive Chefs Sonny Ingui of Urban Farmer Philadelphia, Ryan Rau of Urban Farmer Denver, and Matt Christianson of Urban Farmer Portland.(CREDIT: Urban Farm Denver)

The menu will be as follows:

  • First Course - Chanterelle bread pudding, cucumber espuma, slow roasted trumpets by Chef Ryan Rau
  • Second Course - Wild mushroom stuffed lobster tail, late season tomato salad with fermented shiitake vinaigrette by Chef Matt Christianson
  • Third Course - Porcini rubbed short rib, castle valley grits, black garlic bordelaise, pickled chanterelle salad by Chef Sonny Ingui
  • Dessert - Candy cap mushroom and chocolate pots du crème & shiitake chocolate soil, merengue, matcha moss by Pastry Chef Lauretta Hellee

Tickets for the Philadelphia Mushroom Dinner are $85 per person (gratuity included) and can be purchased here. The dinner will also feature an optional wine pairing, and a mushroom-themed specialty cocktail.

Urban Farmer Philadelphia is located on the first floor of The Logan Hotel at 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.

# Urban Farmer Philadelphia# Urban Farmer Denver# Urban Farmer Portland# Urban Farm Mushroom Collaborat# The Logan Hotel

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region.

