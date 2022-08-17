Muncho Pizza Launches in University City

Muncho Pizza is launching its newest neighborhood, University City, starting on August 19, 2022, after a successful soft launch the previous two weekends. They have been piloting in Fairmount since November 2021 and are looking forward to expanding.

Muncho Pizza launches pizza delivery in University City. (Courtesy of Muncho Pizza)

Muncho is the first of its kind in pizza delivery. They deliver hot out-of-the-oven pizza cooked en route to your door in minutes — typically 15 minutes or less! And they are operating their pilot right here in Philadelphia.

Founder, Adam Chain, is excited for the official launch this weekend.

“We felt extremely welcomed by the Fairmount community, and we are thrilled to expand delivery into new zip codes and make new friends in University City,” says Chain. “We’ve been paying close attention to all the folks sharing their zip codes with us around Philadelphia, asking when we’re heading to them, and we’re eager to keep expanding in the coming months!”

During the University City pilot phase, pizza delivery will be available Friday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m., with late night hours until 1:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (Sundays are until 10 p.m.). These are the same hours as the Fairmount pilot is already ongoing. A weekday expansion is coming soon.

It has been a busy summer for Muncho with the new late-night weekend hours, new pizza box art by a local Philly artist, and a new recipe by a local Philly chef.

Jessie Husband holds the Muncho Pizza box she designed. (Courtesy of Muncho Pizza)

Muncho worked with artist Jessie Husband to design their new pizza box lids. Each box lid is personalized with the neighborhood map, including beloved landmarks to connect people with their community and love of pizza. Soon after the new art launch, Muncho worked with Chef Carlos Aparicio to improve their dough and tomato sauce recipe. They did a taste test day in Fairmount last month to get feedback on their new recipe, and it was a huge success!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwUiigFs8z/

More big news is on the horizon for Muncho as they will soon begin a large Seed capital raise, and their new kitchen currently under construction at Culinary Collective should be finished by next month. With the new kitchen, they will be able to announce more neighborhoods shortly after.

Visit www.muncho.com to order your Muncho pizza and have it delivered hot out of the oven in minutes in University City (19104) and Fairmount (19130).

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.