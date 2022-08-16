Main Line Today Restaurant Week Returns with 35+ Restaurants

Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants, and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week Returns from August 22nd to September 4th. (Provided)

Participating restaurants will offer special three-course or four-course prix fixe menus with all new price points for the event's return. For lunch look for $25, $30, and/or $35 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity) or for dinner look for $30, $45, and/or $55 menus (plus beverage, tax and gratuity). Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both—dine-in or takeout. Foodies from the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make reservations, and come hungry for the tastiest weeks of early fall.

Early sign-ups have netted some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, including 118 North, Amis Trattoria, Autograph Brasserie, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Jasper's Backyard, Lola's Garden, Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia and Devon, Savona, Stove and Tap, Streetlight Kitchen & Bar, Terrain Cafe, Verbena BYOB and more. New additions for fall include Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food, Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros., Fayette Street Oyster House, Gullifty's, Osushi, Rosa Mexicano, Roz & Rocco’s, and more.

"Main Line Today Restaurant Week is a 14-day celebration of our region’s top chefs, restaurants and purveyors,” said Associate Publisher Marie Edwards. “We are thrilled to present our largest line-up to date. We couldn’t be happier with the participating restaurants that showcase the amazing culinary talent in every pocket and corner of the Main Line and Western Suburbs. We want to make a genuine difference to the smaller and independent mom-and-pop restaurants that have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. The second-year event was timed to continue to support the restaurants in our own backyard that are most in need as we enter the fall season. We are now counting down the days to the opening day on August 22nd. We hope to see everyone supporting these amazing chefs, culinary teams, and restaurants that are the backbone of our communities.”

Main Line Today Restaurant Week will feature some of the most celebrated names in the Main Line region, spanning over three counties and dozens of townships. The 35+ restaurants this year read like a who’s who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants, and nationally recognized chefs.

For its second year, the Main Line restaurant community joins forces with local media and businesses to showcase the culinary talent that makes the Main Line and western suburbs a diverse and rich dining destination. Efforts are designed to rally diners and foodies from around the region to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs, and takeout spots. While all restaurants in Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties are invited to participate, there is a special focus on independent and locally operated restaurants.

Restaurants have the flexibility to offer specially priced lunch options, dinner options, or both. Restaurants can also offer services based on their needs and availability, including indoor, outdoor, dine-in, take-out, etc.

Visit Main Line Today's website to keep up to date on new information regarding Main Line Restaurant Week.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.