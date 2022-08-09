Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon Bash

Bank & Bourbon, an inherently American restaurant on Market Street, will celebrate its 6th annual Bourbon Bash on Wednesday, September 7, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Bourbon enthusiasts and foodies are invited to visit Bank & Bourbon for a night of delicious food and fare, all for a great cause.

The 6th Annual Bourbon Bash at Bank & Bourbon at Loews Hotel in Philadelphia will take place on Wednesday, September 7. (Courtesy of Bank & Bourbon)

Just in time for “back to school season,” Bank & Bourbon’s annual fundraising event will support DonorsChoose, an organization that supports educational needs and programs in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Executive Chef Thomas Harkins and Chef Joe Thomas Jr. will be preparing some of their signature dishes, including charcuterie with local cheeses and country hams; a crudo station with tuna tartare, hamachi, charred octopus, and east and west coast oysters; dry-aged steak; blackened Sixty South Salmon, crispy duck confit, honey brined Duroc pork.

Our Bourbon Masters will offer various Bourbon Tasting Selections and Bourbon Hand Crafted Cocktails to pair with your food all night long. And of course, we can't forget about dessert. Enjoy a selection of seasonal pastries from Bank & Bourbon's in-house Pastry Chef.

Featured bourbons will be from Beam-Suntory and include brands such as Bakers, Bookers, Old Overholt Bonded, Basil Hayden, Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Maker’s Mark 46, and Knob Creek, among others. Cocktail stations featuring signature cocktails such as a Ward 8 and a Kentucky Mule using Maker’s Mark and Jim Beam Black. There will also be an Allagash Bar where we will be pouring Allagash Curieux, which is a bourbon barrel-aged Tripel.

To support DonorsChoose and to purchase tickets for the 6th Annual Bourbon Bash, visit here. Tickets are $75 for general admission.

Bank & Bourbon is located inside Loews Philadelphia Hotel at 1200 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.