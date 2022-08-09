Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps Menus

Patchwork, a lively restaurant and bar focused on New American cuisine, perched on the second floor of Rittenhouse neighborhood’s Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia, has expanded its culinary operations via new top-tier team members, plus the addition of its first comprehensive dinner, brunch and cocktail menus since its grand opening in January 2022, helmed by Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden and new Lead Bartender Owen Priicket.

Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden of Patchwork at Hyatt Centric Center City Philly. (Courtesy of PUNCH Media)

Now with a full team of front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house pros, Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden takes Patchwork to new heights with scaled-up menus and expanded operations, and a bevy of delicious new dishes, refreshing seasonal ingredients such as Summer Kimchi Pickles, creative riffs on classics such as Dearden’s Duck & Waffles, and so much more.

“We’ve been gearing up to elevate our menu, to take advantage of seasonal and local offerings,” said Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden. “Our family has been growing and we’re thrilled to have locals and visitors join us for a fresh taste of Philly before or after a full day of exploring all this great city has to offer.”

The amped-up dinner menu incorporates crisp and bright flavors with a focus on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and lighter fare – just in time for this heat wave – with highlights such as house-made pasta, fresh seafood, vibrant spices, and more, including, but not limited to:

· Summer Kimchi Pickles – Jicama, Mango, Bell Peppers

· Watermelon & Heirloom Tomato Salad – Whipped Feta, Cucumbers, Sundried Tomato, Sumac

· Ancho Seared Scallops – Corn Purée, Bacon, Jam, Brussel Sprout Succotash

· Goat Cheese Agnolotti – Maitake Mushroom, Green Peas, Guanciale

· Stinger Flatbread – Guajillo Chile, Hot Honey, Lemon, Spicy Pepperoni

The updated brunch menu follows suit with a brand-new line-up of appetizers, as well as elevated sweet and savory entrées inspired by comforting American diner staples, featuring:

· Croissant Beignets – Cinnamon, Powdered Sugar

· Deviled Eggs – Bacon Jam, Pickled Celery

· Duck & Waffles – Tunisian Spice, PA Maple Syrup

· Shrimp & Grits – Chipotle Grits, Sweet Corn Salsa Verde

· Rancheros Flatbread – Chorizo, Black Bean Sofrito, Fried Egg

· Nutella French Toast – Nutella Powder, Whipped Cream

New menu items at Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly. (Courtesy of PUNCH Media)

New Patchwork team members include Lead Bartender Owen Prickett, General Manager Eli Gutierrez, and Assistant General Manager Carlie Hammond.

The revamped summer-forward menus have landed hand-in-hand with all-new refreshing and slow-sipping cocktails courtesy of Lead Bartender Owen Priicket. Priicket has taken the reigns of the cocktail menu and has introduced a handful of new entries featuring local favorites, including classics such as the Philadelphia Sidecar with Rittenhouse Rye, Cointreau, and Lemon and the Local Old Fashioned with Dad’s Hat Rye Whiskey, Angostura and Orange, both of which are available on the dinner and bar menus. Low-ABV brunch cocktails include a Ballroom Spritz with St. Germaine, Sparkling rosé, club soda, Down The Shore with Plantation Rum, Mint Simple Syrup, and Lemon.

A self-described craft beer lover, Priicket will also bolster the beverage menus with local beer – and wine – selections, including Wayvine Winery, Tonewood Brewing, and Love City Brewery, all located less than 100 miles from Patchwork.

Paying homage to the visual tapestry of Philadelphia’s diverse neighborhoods, Patchwork, Hyatt Centric Center City’s 2nd-floor restaurant and bar, is open for breakfast, weekend brunch, dinner, and cocktails. Patchwork is the first food and beverage concept to open at the 13-story Hyatt Centric Center City, the brand’s flagship Philadelphia location at 1620 Chancellor Street, which opened in October 2020. The 50-seat, 2,850 sq ft restaurant and bar feature industrial finishes such as blackened steel, alongside refined objects curated to create an outdoor and farming theme lining wood-paneled shelves, tying together craft traditions such as woodworking and metalsmithing.

Patchwork is open for breakfast Monday – Friday from 6:30 am – 11:30 am, dinner Sunday – Thursday from 5 pm – 9 pm, and Friday- Saturday from 5 – 10 pm. Weekend brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 7 am – 2 pm. Patchwork Bar is open Sunday – Thursday from 4 – 9 pm and Friday- Saturday from 4 – 11 pm.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.