Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022

The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.

Cannstatter Volksfest Labor Day Weekend in Northeast Philly celebrates its 150th year!(Courtesy of Cannstatter Volksfest)

The event is open to the public. The Cannstatter at 9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA, will be open on Saturday 9/3 and Sunday 9/4 from 12:00 – 10:00 PM and 12:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday 9/5. Ample free parking is available at the Cannstatter and the Holme Elementary school yard across the street.

Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest in Northeast Philly.(Courtesy of Cannstatter Volksfest)

Held every year since 1873, the Cannstatter Volksfest is a Labor Day Weekend tradition celebrated by many generations of Philadelphians. Visitors enjoy notoriously great German and American beers and wines. A wide range of typical and hard-to-find authentic German food will be available such as Bratwurst, Leberkäse, Schnitzel, Maultaschen, and Kassler Rippchen, along with tasty American staples such as hamburgers, hotdogs, French fries, grilled chicken and potato pancakes, beer nuts and cotton candy.

Enjoy authentic German food such as bratwurst at Cannstatter Volksfest Labor Day Weekend.(Courtesy of Cannstatter Volksfest)

Nonstop live German and American party music will be provided by the electrifying Spitzbuam from New York and the MountainXpress. Fans of Lederhosen and Dirndls will love the traditional folk dance performances by the award-winning GTV Almrausch. The family-friendly environment has exciting rides and activities for kids of all ages. Various vendors will offer a wide range of locally-sourced and imported German crafts, authentic costume clothing, and beautiful gifts.

The Cannstatter’s iconic one-of-kind 3-story tall “fruit column” will be lovingly decorated with real fruits and vegetables. The historic column celebrates our heritage and the bounty of the year. It takes over a week to build by countless volunteers and is always an amazing sight.

Admission is $10 for one day, $15 for a two-day pass, and $20 for all three days. The Volksfest is the primary fundraiser for the Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein. All proceeds from the event benefit the club and the wide range of local organizations, charities, and causes that the club supports.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.

