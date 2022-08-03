Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old City

Amina, the 70-seat Old City restaurant opened this past May by first-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson, is launching a weekend brunch service this Saturday, August 6th, at 11 a.m. The restaurant, located at 104 Chestnut Street, will feature a menu reflecting Southern cuisine incorporating African ingredients from Chef/Partner Darryl Harmon.

Amina in Old City launches weekend brunch service. (Courtesy of Amina)

Brunch will be offered Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the menu includes BLT Deviled Eggs ($10); Cheesesteak Nacheros with ribeye steak, root beer caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and scrambled eggs over Cool Ranch Doritos topped with signature cheese fondue, letter, and tomato ($15); Banana Chia Pudding Parfait ($14); Southern Chopped Salad ($16); Remix Fruit Salad ($14); Crispy Chicken & Waffles ($26); Shrimp & Grits ($25); an Old School Omelet with Cooper sharp American, collard greens, blistered tomatoes, and charred onions, served with home style hash browns, with the option of chicken andouille sausage ($18); a Lobster Omelet ($25); Loaded Oreo Pancakes ($22); Maple Fudge French Toast ($23); a Southern Benedict featuring chicken apple sausage ($24); Crab Cake Benedict ($30); Brunch Turkey Burger ($20); Avocado Toast ($20); Red Velvet Doughnut Holes ($9); and Apple Cobbler ($7).

There will also be a special cocktail menu featuring carafes of Mimosas; a signature bloody Mary, which utilizes Chef Darryl Harmon’s spices; The Amadi includes Empress Gin, Orgeat (almond) syrup, pineapple, and lemon juice; Prince Asad combines Hendricks Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, and cucumber; 95 South is a New York Sour with Jameson Orange; and Akila features Ketal One vodka, lemon juice, lavender, pear nectar, and is garnished with a vanilla lavender sugar rim.

“It’s been an incredible first few months since opening the doors on my first restaurant,” said Wilson. “I love what Chef Harmon has done with the menu, as he has featured many dishes with his own spice blends that include African spices and ingredients that focus on southern and African cuisine. We wanted to make sure we were executing dinner service before launching brunch, and I feel confident that we’re ready for the next step.”

The restaurant is named for Wilson’s daughter, Amina, and is inspired by an ancient warrior goddess of Nigeria. The interior features intimate, gold designs that represent that of an African female warrior, with African décor and themes throughout the space.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.