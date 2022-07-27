The U.S. Virgin Islands is Bringing Caribbean Culture to Made in America Festival 2022

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism will return to the Made in America Festival for the second year, this September 3-4, as the sole destination sponsor. Festival goers can expect a unique USVI cultural experience in Philadelphia.

The USVI will Arrive in Philadelphia as the Sole Destination Sponsor of Made in America. (Courtesy of USVI)

Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte reaffirms the USVI’s partnership with Made in America to reach more diverse visitors. Positioning the USVI as a favorable destination in this East Coast market, the Commissioner hopes to attract visitors who may not have had the USVI on their radar.

“The USVI wants to meet new generations of travelers where they are, and younger millennial and GenZ travelers who may have only heard of the USVI from their parents will have a chance to learn more about the destination at Made in America. It’s also an opportunity to reach a diverse audience, including Black and other diverse travelers, in a market where Caribbean destinations are not immediately top of mind,” Commissioner Boschulte said.

The USVI’s sponsorship of Made in America sends a powerful message that the destination is open, welcoming, and eager to attract more overnight visitation from North American markets, specifically on the East Coast. Travelers in the greater Philadelphia area can travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands daily by connecting through Newark, New York, Atlanta, Miami, or Orlando through major carriers like American, Delta, United, Frontier, and Spirit Airlines.

Ian Turnbull, Director of Division of Festivals, says, “The USVI prides itself on our unique culture, and we celebrate it best through food, music, and festivals. This partnership with Made in America is a natural way for our destination to share the things we love best with future travelers to our islands, all in a festive and culturally vibrant atmosphere”.

Made in America Festival 2022 (Courtesy of Made in America Festival)

Made in America began in 2012, organized by Roc Nation Founder and Chairman, entrepreneur, and artist JAY-Z, and is a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s lively festival scene. Bad Bunny will headline this year’s annual event. Tyler The Creator, bringing live music, food, and a celebration of local social causes like Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly Animal Welfare, United in Community, and more that are vital to accomplishing much needed positive work through Cause Village by Shein to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. See below for the full festival lineup.

Saturday Lineup: Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Key Glock, Toro y Moi, Larry June, BabyFace Ray.

Sunday Lineup: Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Tate McRae, Rels B, Fuerza Regida, Victoria Monét, Ryan Castro, Chimbala.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with food and travel news.