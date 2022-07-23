White Dog Cafe set to host 5th annual Dining Out for the Dogs

The White Dog Cafe and WMMR's Preston and Steve will host the Fifth Annual Dining Out for the Dogs Monday, August 22, 2022, starting at 5 pm to raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine, Philadelphia's first and only 501(c)3 organization that donates service dogs to US veterans suffering from debilitating medical and psychological problems as a result of their active combat duty.

White Dog Cafe locations on the Main Line are set to host the 5th annual Dining Out for the Dogs benefitting Alpha Bravo Canine. (Courtesy Alpha Bravo Canine)

WMMR, BEN FM, WMGK, WXTU, and The Fanatic on-air personalities will be at each of the three suburban White Dog Cafe locations on the Main Line — White Dog Cafe Wayne, White Dog Cafe Haverford, and White Dog Cafe Glen Mills — dining with guests and hosting drawings for prizes.

Guests can enjoy the "Tito's Doghouse" made with Strawberry Puree, Aperol, agave, and lemon for $12, with all proceeds benefitting Alpha Bravo Canine.

There will also be puppy-kissing booths at each location where guests can donate to cuddle and kiss one of the Alpha Bravo Canine pups! Guests can also donate $35 and book a VIP (very important puppy) table where they are guaranteed outdoor seating for the event with their pup (based on availability) and receive a special Tito's doggie bag filled with pup-friendly items!

Guests who cannot attend the event, but that wish to contribute to Dining Out for the Dogs, can donate now through August 22 at the White Dog Cafe locations by adding any amount at the bottom of their meal check. There's also an auction for incredible prizes and experiences.

Guests can enjoy a gourmet flight of hot dogs for $40, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Alpha Bravo Canine. The menu includes Coney Island Dog made with Green Meadow farm beef chili, PA noble cheddar cheese from Flying Plow Farm, pickled red onions; a Southwestern Dog that includes Guacamole, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, crispy tortillas; the White Dog with white truffle aioli, shellbark hollow goat cheese, mushroom relish; or the Backyard Dog with ketchup, mustard and bbq potato chip crumble.

It is estimated that twenty percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and/or depression. Also, an alarming average of 22 veterans commit suicide daily here in the United States; that's 8,030 in just one year. Alpha Bravo Canine was founded to help the local community of veterans. which provides trained service dogs to U.S military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and other combat-related disabilities.

The average cost for a puppy to train is $30,000, depending on the disability. Alpha Bravo Canine does not charge veterans for the training or the dog.

White Dog Cafe Owner Marty Grims said, "We are looking forward to again working with Steve and all the on-air personalities who are giving of their time for this fundraiser. We hope the community will come out and dine for this wonderful cause." Over the past three years, the Dining Out for the Dogs events have raised $150,000.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond. Email Marilyn at phillygrub@gmail.com with news tips.