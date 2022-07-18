Old City District Hosting Inaugural Old City Wedding Stroll

Old City District showcases its fast-growing wedding industry with the Old City Wedding Stroll debut on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 pm. Couples looking to tie the knot are invited to visit Old City bridal and suit shops, venues, restaurants, and wedding services. More than 45 locations will open their doors and offer consultations, demos, tastings, and tours. All participants will be entered to win a Wedding Gift Basket valued at $1,000. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.

Old City is Philadelphia’s ultimate one-stop wedding shop. Home to more than 300 independently-owned small businesses from wedding attire, florists, jewelers, restaurants, venues, wedding services, and so much more, all within a few blocks.

“Forty-eight new businesses have opened in Old City since 2021, and many of them are wedding-specific businesses or businesses that offer wedding services,” said Job Itzkowitz, Executive Director of Old City District. “This event highlights independently-owned businesses that can help you prepare for your big day.”



For the first Old City Wedding Stroll, over 45 businesses will be open for tastings, tours, sips, and consultations for couples to be. Each participating business will be open and available during the event, and offerings will differ by location. Participating locations include:

WEDDING ATTIRE

Atelier Bianca

234 Arch Street

267-587-7221

http://www.atelier-bianca.com/

Enjoy complimentary refreshments and a stroll through our private showroom.

Bella Bridesmaids

30 S. Bank Street

267-639-5919

https://bellabridesmaids.com/

Visit our shop and learn more about our collection.

Damari

72 N. 2nd Street

267-270-2322

https://www.damarisavile.com/

Visit our shop and learn more about our collection.

Lovely Bride

237 Market Street

215-627-1800

https://lovelybride.com/

Come see our space while our stylists answer all your questions about our gown designers.

Mari Mi Bridal

323 Race Street

484-350-8989

https://www.marimibridal.com/

Visit our shop and learn more about our collection.

Philly Bride

16 S. 3rd Street

215-670-9500

https://www.phillybride.com/

Peruse our shop and custom-made wedding dress offerings while enjoying complimentary sparkling sips!

SuitShop

65 N. 2nd Street

267-787-1447

https://suitshop.com/

Enjoy refreshments, view our collection, and consult our team about your suiting style for the big day!

RESTAURANTS & CATERING

American Vegan Center

17 N. 2nd Street

267-665-7753

https://americanvegan.org/

The American Vegan Center is here with tips for regular weddings, including vegan guests and couples who want an all-vegan wedding, with experienced vegan wedding caterers showcasing and sampling some of their wares.

Amina

104 Chestnut Street

267-324-3745

https://www.aminaphilly.com/

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

10 S. 2nd Street

215-627-0666

https://www.cubalibrerestaurant.com/

Stop by Cuba Libre and be transported to “Havana” while you enjoy a few light bites and sips, tour our space, and snap a fun pic at our photo wall!

Fork

306 Market Street

215-625-9425

https://forkrestaurant.com/

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Forsythia

233 Chestnut Street

215-644-9395

https://www.forsythiaphilly.com/

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.

La Peg

140 N. Columbus Boulevard

215-375-7744

http://lapegbrasserie.com/

Complimentary light bites, venue tour, and staff on sight who can answer questions about the space.

Old City Kitchen & Old City Social

216-218 Market Street

609-954-0488

https://oldcitykitchen.com/

Visit our location and learn more about our wedding offerings.

The Olde Bar

125 Walnut Street

215-253-3777

http://theoldebar.com/

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Panorama Wine Bar

14 N. Front Street

215-922-7800

https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/panorama

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chestnut Street (entrance on 2nd Street)

215-733-0300

https://ploughstars.com/

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Positano Coast

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

215-238-0499

https://www.positanocoast.net/

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings. Also, sample our homemade Arancini, featuring beef ragu, peas, rice, and tomato coulis.

Riverwards Produce

146 N. Bread Street

215-592-4650

https://www.riverwardsproduce.com/

Tour our market! We are available for catering, floral, and hospitality baskets.

Royal Boucherie

52 S. 2nd Street

267-606-6313

https://www.royalboucherie.com/

Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Shane Confectionery

110 Market Street

215-922-1048

https://shanecandies.com/

Visit our shop and learn more about our wedding offerings.

VENUES

Arch Enemy Arts

109 Arch Street

215-717-774

https://www.archenemyarts.com/

Tour our colorful art gallery and chat with staff about our unique and ever-changing wedding venue!

Arch Street Meeting House

320 Arch Street

215-413-1804

https://www.historicasmh.org/

Spend the evening with Arch Street Meeting House staff and explore this historic museum and wedding venue.

Christ Church & Christ Church Neighborhood House

20 N. American Street

215-922-1695

https://neighborhood-house.com/

Staff will be on hand to answer all of your questions and provide tours of our expansive and diverse campus.

FringeArts

140 N. Columbus Boulevard

215-413-9006

https://fringearts.com/

Visit our venue and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing

201 S. Columbus Boulevard

215-521-6500

https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phlpnhh-hilton-philadelphia-at-penns-landing/

Visit our venue and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Historic St. George’s UMC

235 N. 4th Street

215-925-7788

https://www.historicstgeorges.org/

A representative will be on-site to answer questions and lead tours.

Kick Axe Throwing

232 Market Street

800-850-6756

https://www.kickaxe.com/philly

Enjoy your last fling before the ring with ax throwing in a beautiful rustic lodge-like atmosphere only at Kick Axe Throwing!

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

433 Chestnut Street

215-925-2111

https://www.monaco-philadelphia.com/

A wedding/sales consultant will be on-site to show the ballrooms and Stratus Lounge.

Power Plant Productions

230 N. 2nd Street

215-592-8775

https://www.powerplantproductions.com/

Tour Power Plant for an immersive wedding experience showcasing the beautiful space, lighting, small bites from Feastivities Catering, signature cocktails from Breakthru Beverage, floral, photography, design, music, and more, with discount parking vouchers available for the Parkominium.

Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District

400 Arch Street

215-923-8660

https://www.phillydowntownhotel.com/

Visit our hotel and learn more about our wedding offerings.

SERVICES

Art in the Age

116 N. 3rd Street

215-922-2600

http://artintheage.com/

Visit our shop and learn more about our wedding offerings.

Asya Photography

16 N. 3rd Street

610-864-6363

http://asyaphotography.com/

Visit our studio and learn more about our wedding services.

Chick Invitations

241 Race Street

215-592-1407

https://chickinvitations.com/

Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services

Fred Astaire Dance Studio

205 Arch Street

215-970-9658

https://www.fredastaire.com/philadelphia/

Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.

Hitched

67 N. 2nd Street

215-309-3492

https://tryhitched.com/

Enjoy champagne, beer, and cocktails while browsing and trying on men’s and women’s wedding bands!

Independence Orthodontics

14 S. 3rd Street

267-225-3056

https://www.indieortho.com/

Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.

Kari Skin

325 Cherry Street, Rear 2nd Floor

215-309-3076

https://kariskin.com/

Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.

Kelab Events & Design

230 N. 2nd Street (Power Plant Productions)

610-212-7814

https://www.kelabevents.com/

Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.

JM & Co.

116 Arch Street

267-423-8464

https://www.jacquelinemichelleandco.com/

Come tour our studio and meet some of our pros! We will offer complimentary champagne, lip oil, and a custom lipstick demo for clients to achieve the perfect pout. We will also answer any questions about services, our space, and upcoming wedding trends for hair and makeup.

NE Flower Boutique

60 N. 2nd Street

267-570-7707

https://www.neflowerboutique.com/

NE Flower Boutique will offer brief consultations and a complimentary bridal bouquet of a value up to $300 for all that will set a date for an official meeting with our wedding coordinator.

Victoria Roggio Beauty

219 Cuthbert Street, 6th Floor

215-647-2048

https://victoriaroggiobeauty.com/

Visit our studio and learn more about our wedding services.

For the grand finale of the evening, one lucky couple will win a $1,000 valued Wedding Gift Basket, that includes:

Free Tungsten wedding band up to $300 in value from Hitched

Hair & Makeup appointment- Application and Styling- $200.00 value at JM & Co.* Offer: 75% discount off our regular BAR rate on up to 5 rooms Wedding block (based upon hotel availability) at Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District

$75 gift card from Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

$75 gift card from Positano Coast

$50 gift card from SuitShop

Two tickets to a Wine or Food Class and a Cookbook & Wine Tote from Panorama Wine Bar

Two tickets to a bread-making class at Old City Kitchen

Two tickets to the Museum of Illusions

BRIDE straw + coupon for $20 off dresses for the whole party at Bella Bridesmaids

Kelab Events & Design merchandise

Love themed picture frame, print, postcard, pencil sharpener, coaster, and shot glass from Betsy Ross House Gift Shop

CD from Off-Broadway musical MARRY HARRY, a postcard of Michael Biello’s art, and handmade ceramic from Biello Martin Studio

Gift from Lovely Bride

Gift from Chick Invitations

Gift from Arch Street Meeting House

Gift from Mari Mi Bridal

Gift from Atelier Bianca

Gift from SuitShop

Gift from The Olde Bar

