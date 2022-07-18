Old City District Hosting Inaugural Old City Wedding Stroll

Old City District showcases its fast-growing wedding industry with the Old City Wedding Stroll debut on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 pm. Couples looking to tie the knot are invited to visit Old City bridal and suit shops, venues, restaurants, and wedding services. More than 45 locations will open their doors and offer consultations, demos, tastings, and tours. All participants will be entered to win a Wedding Gift Basket valued at $1,000. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.
Old City is Philadelphia’s ultimate one-stop wedding shop. Home to more than 300 independently-owned small businesses from wedding attire, florists, jewelers, restaurants, venues, wedding services, and so much more, all within a few blocks.
“Forty-eight new businesses have opened in Old City since 2021, and many of them are wedding-specific businesses or businesses that offer wedding services,” said Job Itzkowitz, Executive Director of Old City District. “This event highlights independently-owned businesses that can help you prepare for your big day.”
For the first Old City Wedding Stroll, over 45 businesses will be open for tastings, tours, sips, and consultations for couples to be. Each participating business will be open and available during the event, and offerings will differ by location. Participating locations include:
WEDDING ATTIRE
Atelier Bianca
234 Arch Street
267-587-7221
http://www.atelier-bianca.com/
Enjoy complimentary refreshments and a stroll through our private showroom.
Bella Bridesmaids
30 S. Bank Street
267-639-5919
https://bellabridesmaids.com/
Visit our shop and learn more about our collection.
Damari
72 N. 2nd Street
267-270-2322
https://www.damarisavile.com/
Visit our shop and learn more about our collection.
Lovely Bride
237 Market Street
215-627-1800
https://lovelybride.com/
Come see our space while our stylists answer all your questions about our gown designers.
Mari Mi Bridal
323 Race Street
484-350-8989
https://www.marimibridal.com/
Visit our shop and learn more about our collection.
Philly Bride
16 S. 3rd Street
215-670-9500
https://www.phillybride.com/
Peruse our shop and custom-made wedding dress offerings while enjoying complimentary sparkling sips!
SuitShop
65 N. 2nd Street
267-787-1447
https://suitshop.com/
Enjoy refreshments, view our collection, and consult our team about your suiting style for the big day!
RESTAURANTS & CATERING
American Vegan Center
17 N. 2nd Street
267-665-7753
https://americanvegan.org/
The American Vegan Center is here with tips for regular weddings, including vegan guests and couples who want an all-vegan wedding, with experienced vegan wedding caterers showcasing and sampling some of their wares.
Amina
104 Chestnut Street
267-324-3745
https://www.aminaphilly.com/
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S. 2nd Street
215-627-0666
https://www.cubalibrerestaurant.com/
Stop by Cuba Libre and be transported to “Havana” while you enjoy a few light bites and sips, tour our space, and snap a fun pic at our photo wall!
Fork
306 Market Street
215-625-9425
https://forkrestaurant.com/
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Forsythia
233 Chestnut Street
215-644-9395
https://www.forsythiaphilly.com/
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.
La Peg
140 N. Columbus Boulevard
215-375-7744
http://lapegbrasserie.com/
Complimentary light bites, venue tour, and staff on sight who can answer questions about the space.
Old City Kitchen & Old City Social
216-218 Market Street
609-954-0488
https://oldcitykitchen.com/
Visit our location and learn more about our wedding offerings.
The Olde Bar
125 Walnut Street
215-253-3777
http://theoldebar.com/
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Panorama Wine Bar
14 N. Front Street
215-922-7800
https://www.pennsviewhotel.com/panorama
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chestnut Street (entrance on 2nd Street)
215-733-0300
https://ploughstars.com/
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Positano Coast
212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor
215-238-0499
https://www.positanocoast.net/
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings. Also, sample our homemade Arancini, featuring beef ragu, peas, rice, and tomato coulis.
Riverwards Produce
146 N. Bread Street
215-592-4650
https://www.riverwardsproduce.com/
Tour our market! We are available for catering, floral, and hospitality baskets.
Royal Boucherie
52 S. 2nd Street
267-606-6313
https://www.royalboucherie.com/
Visit our restaurant and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Shane Confectionery
110 Market Street
215-922-1048
https://shanecandies.com/
Visit our shop and learn more about our wedding offerings.
VENUES
Arch Enemy Arts
109 Arch Street
215-717-774
https://www.archenemyarts.com/
Tour our colorful art gallery and chat with staff about our unique and ever-changing wedding venue!
Arch Street Meeting House
320 Arch Street
215-413-1804
https://www.historicasmh.org/
Spend the evening with Arch Street Meeting House staff and explore this historic museum and wedding venue.
Christ Church & Christ Church Neighborhood House
20 N. American Street
215-922-1695
https://neighborhood-house.com/
Staff will be on hand to answer all of your questions and provide tours of our expansive and diverse campus.
FringeArts
140 N. Columbus Boulevard
215-413-9006
https://fringearts.com/
Visit our venue and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing
201 S. Columbus Boulevard
215-521-6500
https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phlpnhh-hilton-philadelphia-at-penns-landing/
Visit our venue and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Historic St. George’s UMC
235 N. 4th Street
215-925-7788
https://www.historicstgeorges.org/
A representative will be on-site to answer questions and lead tours.
Kick Axe Throwing
232 Market Street
800-850-6756
https://www.kickaxe.com/philly
Enjoy your last fling before the ring with ax throwing in a beautiful rustic lodge-like atmosphere only at Kick Axe Throwing!
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia
433 Chestnut Street
215-925-2111
https://www.monaco-philadelphia.com/
A wedding/sales consultant will be on-site to show the ballrooms and Stratus Lounge.
Power Plant Productions
230 N. 2nd Street
215-592-8775
https://www.powerplantproductions.com/
Tour Power Plant for an immersive wedding experience showcasing the beautiful space, lighting, small bites from Feastivities Catering, signature cocktails from Breakthru Beverage, floral, photography, design, music, and more, with discount parking vouchers available for the Parkominium.
Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District
400 Arch Street
215-923-8660
https://www.phillydowntownhotel.com/
Visit our hotel and learn more about our wedding offerings.
SERVICES
Art in the Age
116 N. 3rd Street
215-922-2600
http://artintheage.com/
Visit our shop and learn more about our wedding offerings.
Asya Photography
16 N. 3rd Street
610-864-6363
http://asyaphotography.com/
Visit our studio and learn more about our wedding services.
Chick Invitations
241 Race Street
215-592-1407
https://chickinvitations.com/
Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services
Fred Astaire Dance Studio
205 Arch Street
215-970-9658
https://www.fredastaire.com/philadelphia/
Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.
Hitched
67 N. 2nd Street
215-309-3492
https://tryhitched.com/
Enjoy champagne, beer, and cocktails while browsing and trying on men’s and women’s wedding bands!
Independence Orthodontics
14 S. 3rd Street
267-225-3056
https://www.indieortho.com/
Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.
Kari Skin
325 Cherry Street, Rear 2nd Floor
215-309-3076
https://kariskin.com/
Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.
Kelab Events & Design
230 N. 2nd Street (Power Plant Productions)
610-212-7814
https://www.kelabevents.com/
Visit our location and learn more about our wedding services.
JM & Co.
116 Arch Street
267-423-8464
https://www.jacquelinemichelleandco.com/
Come tour our studio and meet some of our pros! We will offer complimentary champagne, lip oil, and a custom lipstick demo for clients to achieve the perfect pout. We will also answer any questions about services, our space, and upcoming wedding trends for hair and makeup.
NE Flower Boutique
60 N. 2nd Street
267-570-7707
https://www.neflowerboutique.com/
NE Flower Boutique will offer brief consultations and a complimentary bridal bouquet of a value up to $300 for all that will set a date for an official meeting with our wedding coordinator.
Victoria Roggio Beauty
219 Cuthbert Street, 6th Floor
215-647-2048
https://victoriaroggiobeauty.com/
Visit our studio and learn more about our wedding services.
For the grand finale of the evening, one lucky couple will win a $1,000 valued Wedding Gift Basket, that includes:
- Free Tungsten wedding band up to $300 in value from Hitched
- Hair & Makeup appointment- Application and Styling- $200.00 value at JM & Co.* Offer: 75% discount off our regular BAR rate on up to 5 rooms Wedding block (based upon hotel availability) at Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District
- $75 gift card from Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
- $75 gift card from Positano Coast
- $50 gift card from SuitShop
- Two tickets to a Wine or Food Class and a Cookbook & Wine Tote from Panorama Wine Bar
- Two tickets to a bread-making class at Old City Kitchen
- Two tickets to the Museum of Illusions
- BRIDE straw + coupon for $20 off dresses for the whole party at Bella Bridesmaids
- Kelab Events & Design merchandise
- Love themed picture frame, print, postcard, pencil sharpener, coaster, and shot glass from Betsy Ross House Gift Shop
- CD from Off-Broadway musical MARRY HARRY, a postcard of Michael Biello’s art, and handmade ceramic from Biello Martin Studio
- Gift from Lovely Bride
- Gift from Chick Invitations
- Gift from Arch Street Meeting House
- Gift from Mari Mi Bridal
- Gift from Atelier Bianca
- Gift from SuitShop
- Gift from The Olde Bar
Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.
