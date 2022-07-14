Chef Lee Styer Launches “The Dutch After Dark” Multi-Course Tasting Menu

The Dutch, the popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery focused on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is poised to launch an all-new, multi-course dinner menu titled “The Dutch After Dark” on Wednesday, July 20. Chefs Lee Styer and Kevin Watters have collaborated on an ever-evolving selection of elevated apps, entrées, and desserts to choose from as a prix fixe dining experience – including new and returning favorite items and an optional wine pairing curated by General Manager Adam Judeh.

Inside of The Dutch on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia. (Courtesy of Lexy Pierce)

Known for its signature brunch spread, The Dutch has recently expanded with the debut of an extensive dinner menu. The new offerings incorporate both Pennsylvania Dutch and traditional French influences, highlighting Styer’s culinary expertise in French cooking as well as paying homage to the now-shuttered sister restaurant Fond, which for more than a decade was housed in the new location of The Dutch.

In addition to the current à la carte dinner menu, guests can now opt for a more tailored experience with a rotating, three-course prix fixe for $45/person – comprised of one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert.

FIRST COURSE

Grilled Caesar Salad, Tomato, Croutons

Spinach Salad, Pecans, Poppy Seeds, Goat Cheese, Strawberries

Fond’s Chicken Liver Mousse, Pickled Red Onion, Toast

Pork Belly with Pickled Vegetables and Olive Oil Smashed Potatoes at The Dutch. (Courtesy of Lexy Pierce)

SECOND COURSE

Fish and Chips, Skate Wing, Tartare Sauce

Fond’s Pork Belly, Pickled Vegetables, Olive Oil Smashed Potatoes

“Dutch” Mussels and Fries, Lebanon Bologna, Cream Cheese, Scallion

THIRD COURSE

Lemon Cheesecake, Brown Butter Graham Crust, Raspberry Coulis, Blackberries

Malted Milk Chocolate Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Crumble, Peanut Brittle

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp, Almond Oat Crumble, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

“We’re excited to have guests who typically know of us as a brunch destination get to experience our dinner menu in a way that’s accessible and portrays our most popular items,” said Chef Kevin Waters, Executive Chef of The Dutch. “Our goal with “The Dutch After Dark” is to constantly evolve the menu while keeping it fresh and new, and to engage our neighbors in an enjoyable experience at The Dutch for brunch and dinner.”

Imbibers partaking in “The Dutch After Dark” can select from the expansive, expertly crafted cocktail menu or opt for wine pairings tailored specifically for each dish – spanning local and global pours – priced at an additional $15/person.

“The Dutch After Dark” will be available for dine-in only during dinner service, starting on Wednesday, July 20. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday, 8am – 3pm and 4pm – 9pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8am – 2pm and 5pm – 9pm.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.