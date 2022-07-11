Philadelphia, PA

Celebrate National French Fry Day with $1 Crabfries at Chickie's and Pete's

Marilyn Johnson

With their 8th Annual Crabfries® for Heroes event, Chickie's & Pete's is once again honoring National French Fry Day and raising money for the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. On July 13, 2022, all proceeds from one-dollar Crabfries® sales will be given to the Fund to Assist Families of Fallen Police Officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XoRz_0gcANDrL00
Chickie's & Pete's Celebrate National French Fry Day with $1 Crabfries® at participating locations in PA and NJ.(Courtesy of Chickie's & Pete's)

All major Chickie's and Pete's locations in the Philadelphia region are participating, including Audubon, Bordentown, Drexel Hill, Egg Harbor, Glassboro, Marlton, Parx Casino, Roosevelt Blvd., South Philadelphia, Robbins Ave, and Warrington. As a special thanks to the community, Chickie's and Pete's will also launch the Crabfries Express on Thursday, July 14th with the famous food truck visiting Philly landmarks with free Crabfries®.

“We are back bigger than ever this year with one of our favorite Chickie’s & Pete’s traditions, Crabfries for Heroes benefiting the FOP Survivors Fund,"  said Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. "It’s an honor to be able to give back to such a great organization."

Every year for National French Fry Day, Chickie's and Pete's honors local heroes with Crabfries for Heroes. The annual tradition features one-dollar orders of Crabfries® at participating Chickie's and Pete's locations in Philadelphia and South Jersey. This year, every single penny raised from Crabfries® for Heroes will go to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. The Fund is a non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, PA, that raises money for families of Philadelphia Police Officers who have been tragically injured or who have passed away in the line of duty. 

To date, Chickie’s & Pete’s has donated over $125,000 to the FOP Survivors Fund thanks to the monumental success of their event and the amazing support of the community. 

This year marks the first year since the pandemic Chickie’s & Pete’s will be officially returning with their $1 Crabfries® promotion. In celebration of its return, Chickie’s & Pete’s will be extending their typical one-day promotion to also include: 

Wednesday, July 13th for National French Fry Day - $1 Crabfries and $5 Personal Pitchers with proceeds benefiting the FOP Survivors Fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzkxW_0gcANDrL00
All sales from one dollar Crabfries® will go to support the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.(Courtesy of Chickie's & Pete's)

Thursday, July 14th - Spot the Crabfries Express - The famous food truck will be visiting Philly landmarks to distribute free Crabfries®. Track the location via Instagram @chickiesandpetes.

All major Chickie’s & Pete’s locations will be participating in this event. Not valid at theme parks, stadiums, or airport locations. Chickie's & Pete's area participating locations include: 

Audubon
675 Shannondell Blvd, Audubon, PA 19407

Bordentown
183 US Highway 130, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Drexel Hill
Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

Egg Harbor
6055 Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234-4801

Glassboro
234 Rowan Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Marlton
25 NJ-73, Marlton, NJ 08053

Parx Casino
2999 Street Road , Bensalem, PA 19020

Roosevelt Blvd
11000 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19116

South Philadelphia
1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145

The Original at Robbins Ave
4010 Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19135

Tropicana Atlantic City
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Warrington
500 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976  

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crabfries# Chickies and Petes# National French Fry Day

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
1865 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

Chef Lee Styer Launches “The Dutch After Dark” Multi-Course Tasting Menu

The Dutch, the popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery focused on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is poised to launch an all-new, multi-course dinner menu titled “The Dutch After Dark” on Wednesday, July 20. Chefs Lee Styer and Kevin Watters have collaborated on an ever-evolving selection of elevated apps, entrées, and desserts to choose from as a prix fixe dining experience – including new and returning favorite items and an optional wine pairing curated by General Manager Adam Judeh.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Best of Philly Soiree Returns to Dilworth Park for First time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Philadelphia magazine will be able to celebrate its Best of Philly winners in style and in-person. On Thursday, August 4th, guests are invited to taste food from Best of Philly-winning restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in celebrating the ‘best’ Philly has to offer, as the party will take place by the fountain at Dilworth Park, located at 1 S. 15th Street in Philadelphia.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Museum of Art selects Executive Chef Hoon Rhee to lead culinary operations

Constellation Culinary Group has appointed Chef Hoon Rhee, who will take the lead as Executive Chef of the food and beverage operations at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. As part of his role, Rhee will manage Stir, the museum’s full-service restaurant, as well as several café spaces and catering for private events.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Two Black-Owned Businesses Team Up to Launch French Toast Bites Gelato

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a brand new exciting collaboration between two of the Philadelphia region's award-winning Black-owned businesses. Lokal Artisan Foods has teamed up with Cloud Cups to launch a line of French Toast Bites Gelato - now on the market in time for summer and ice cream month. The starting flavors are now available at five locations, delivery apps and festivals/fairs.

Read full story
4 comments
Cape May, NJ

Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May Hires New Chef

Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille located at 1025 Beach Avenue in Cape May, NJ, is firing up exciting changes in and out of the kitchen for the summer of 2022. The ocean-side dining destination and sprawling ocean-side roof deck, located directly next to The Montreal Beach Resort, is proud to introduce new ownership and a new top chef in the kitchen.

Read full story
Wilmington, DE

Crab Du Jour Offer Gas Promotion in July as Prices Soar Amid Economic Challenges

As people struggle to make ends meet more than ever due to the ever-changing economy, seafood boil chain Crab Du Jour has initiated a program to ease the pain of going out to dinner, by offering $5 off per check, up to $20, every night during July for every guest who dines at the restaurant from July 1st through July 31st. The promotion includes the minimum spending per bill, $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75, and $20 off $100.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

1911 BYOB Adds Sunday Brunch, New Summer Menu, Pasta Collab with Janine Bruno

Nineteen Eleven BYOB, the newish restaurant from chefs Jon Raffa and Michael Gingras, located at 1911 East Passyunk Avenue, has debuted a new summer menu, added Sunday brunch, and collaborated with Chef Janine Bruno on a new pasta with a charitable initiative and a nod to a Philadelphia legend.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Fish & Whistle Market and Wahine Wine Company to open in Ventnor, NJ on July 1

In a Philadelphia neighborhood that has experienced tremendous expansion and development, Vanessa Wong founded Fishtown Social in 2016, a natural wine shop and bar that has enjoyed considerable success. She is currently building on this accomplishment and planning her next two endeavors at the Jersey Shore.

Read full story
Montgomery County, PA

Crave Montco Month Returns to Montgomery County in July

Dozens of Montgomery County restaurants and local establishments will participate in the second annual Crave Montco Month, which runs from July 1 through July 30. Over 30 of the region’s most beloved restaurants and Montco Makers (craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries) will participate in the 2022 event, with businesses offering exclusive discount promotions throughout the month to visiting patrons.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Brauhaus Schmitz Presents Sommerfest Block Party on South Street on June 25

Brauhaus Schmitz is planning a blowout kick-off to the summer as they host the Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival on South Street on Saturday, June 25th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The city's award-winning German restaurant will take over the entire 700 block of South Street for a full day of family fun that includes the region's largest Maypole, authentic German dancing, live music, flower crowns, face painting, games, and much more.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Indoor Urban Golf Experience Five Iron Golf Opens in Fishtown

Golf fans looking for a relaxed environment, a chance to visit with friends, and also have some delicious culinary fare will find it at Five Iron Golf in Fishtown. Since its launch in 2017, Five Iron Golf has re-introduced urban golf culture by combining golf, technology, and entertainment to make golf enjoyable and accessible for all.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Dane DeMarco is the Next Chef in Residency at Volver

Chef Jose Garces welcomes Chef Dane DeMarco (they/them) as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chefs in Residence display their top signature recipes on the Volvér menu for six to eight weeks, alongside Chef Garces' signature French-inspired meals, as part of the Chefs in Residence Program at Volvér. Each Chef in Residence has the opportunity to raise money through a special donation program in cooperation with the Garces Foundation to support their present restaurant or to start their next culinary journey.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

What to Eat at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square

The Dragon is back! Returning for the first time in three years, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square celebrates light and culture with magnificent steel-framed, and silk-wrapped giant lighted sculptures.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly-based chain 'honeygrow' to celebrate its 10th birthday with free dessert

honeygrow, the Philadelphia born-and-bred fast casual restaurant that’s widely known for fresh stir-frys, salads, and honeybars will celebrate its 10th Birthday with an epic day-long event on Tuesday, June 14. The company has recently expanded to 27 restaurants in seven markets across the US, with several more restaurants planned to open this year. As part of the birthday celebration, honeygrow will be gifting customers a free honeybar and launching a limited-time menu that pays homage to its roots.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center and Aramark Partner for New Restaurant in Collaboration with STARR Restaurants

Wells Fargo Center, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, and Starr Restaurants, led by entrepreneur and James Beard award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr will open a new sit-down restaurant concept at Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) and Philadelphia 76ers (NBA). This will mark Aramark and Starr Restaurants’ first full-scale restaurant project as part of the strategic collaboration announced by the two Philadelphia-based organizations in 2021. The restaurant will replace The Grille at Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia and is expected to open in October at the start of the 2022-23 NHL and NBA seasons.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The New Oval XP Urban Oasis Opens in Philly on June 16

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, with Welcome America, introduces the reimagination of The Oval XP, Presented by Our People Entertainment. The Oval XP transforms a public parking lot into Philadelphia’s largest outdoor urban oasis where locals and visitors alike can enjoy eight acres of food and beverage, art, music and entertainment, wellness experiences, and free special event programming. The Oval XP officially opens to the public on Thursday, June 16, 2022, bringing a renewed sense of energy to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Oval XP will be open Wednesday through Sunday through August 21, 2022, extending its seasonal run from six to eleven weeks this summer.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Summer Ale Fest at Philadelphia Zoo Returns on July 16

The Philadelphia Zoo's legendary Summer Ale Fest will return on Saturday, July 16th, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Animal and beer lovers are invited to go wild for craft beer, cider, and hard seltzer with 100+ selections pouring from over 65 local, regional and national breweries.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fishtown Pickle Project and Eight Oaks Farms Distillery Collaborate on Two New Products

Fishtown Pickle Project and Eight Oaks Farms Distillery have collaborated on two exciting new pickle-centric products just in time for summer, including a Citrus Ramp Relish and Playa de Pia pickles, a tropical-themed jar of pickles perfect for enjoying on the beach, according to Fishtown Pickle Project. On Wednesday, June 1, both jars will be available for purchase online.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Carbon Copy Brewery and Winery to Open in former Dock Street Brewery location in West Philadelphia

Carbon Copy will bring Philly’s first combined brewery and winery to the previous Dock Street Brewery location in West Philadelphia this fall. The beer and wine makers plan to provide an unpretentious, accessible, and unique dining experience in the space, while creating a true “neighborhood bar” feel for locals.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy