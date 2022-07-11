Celebrate National French Fry Day with $1 Crabfries at Chickie's and Pete's

With their 8th Annual Crabfries® for Heroes event, Chickie's & Pete's is once again honoring National French Fry Day and raising money for the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. On July 13, 2022, all proceeds from one-dollar Crabfries® sales will be given to the Fund to Assist Families of Fallen Police Officers.

Chickie's & Pete's Celebrate National French Fry Day with $1 Crabfries® at participating locations in PA and NJ. (Courtesy of Chickie's & Pete's)

All major Chickie's and Pete's locations in the Philadelphia region are participating, including Audubon, Bordentown, Drexel Hill, Egg Harbor, Glassboro, Marlton, Parx Casino, Roosevelt Blvd., South Philadelphia, Robbins Ave, and Warrington. As a special thanks to the community, Chickie's and Pete's will also launch the Crabfries Express on Thursday, July 14th with the famous food truck visiting Philly landmarks with free Crabfries®.

“We are back bigger than ever this year with one of our favorite Chickie’s & Pete’s traditions, Crabfries for Heroes benefiting the FOP Survivors Fund," said Chickie’s & Pete’s Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. "It’s an honor to be able to give back to such a great organization."

Every year for National French Fry Day, Chickie's and Pete's honors local heroes with Crabfries for Heroes. The annual tradition features one-dollar orders of Crabfries® at participating Chickie's and Pete's locations in Philadelphia and South Jersey. This year, every single penny raised from Crabfries® for Heroes will go to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. The Fund is a non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, PA, that raises money for families of Philadelphia Police Officers who have been tragically injured or who have passed away in the line of duty.

To date, Chickie’s & Pete’s has donated over $125,000 to the FOP Survivors Fund thanks to the monumental success of their event and the amazing support of the community.

This year marks the first year since the pandemic Chickie’s & Pete’s will be officially returning with their $1 Crabfries® promotion. In celebration of its return, Chickie’s & Pete’s will be extending their typical one-day promotion to also include:

Wednesday, July 13th for National French Fry Day - $1 Crabfries and $5 Personal Pitchers with proceeds benefiting the FOP Survivors Fund.

All sales from one dollar Crabfries® will go to support the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. (Courtesy of Chickie's & Pete's)

Thursday, July 14th - Spot the Crabfries Express - The famous food truck will be visiting Philly landmarks to distribute free Crabfries®. Track the location via Instagram @chickiesandpetes.

All major Chickie’s & Pete’s locations will be participating in this event. Not valid at theme parks, stadiums, or airport locations. Chickie's & Pete's area participating locations include:



Audubon

675 Shannondell Blvd, Audubon, PA 19407

Bordentown

183 US Highway 130, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Drexel Hill

Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

Egg Harbor

6055 Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234-4801

Glassboro

234 Rowan Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Marlton

25 NJ-73, Marlton, NJ 08053

Parx Casino

2999 Street Road , Bensalem, PA 19020

Roosevelt Blvd

11000 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19116

South Philadelphia

1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145

The Original at Robbins Ave

4010 Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19135

Tropicana Atlantic City

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401



Warrington

500 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.