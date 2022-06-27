Crab Du Jour Offer Gas Promotion in July as Prices Soar Amid Economic Challenges

As people struggle to make ends meet more than ever due to the ever-changing economy, seafood boil chain Crab Du Jour has initiated a program to ease the pain of going out to dinner, by offering $5 off per check, up to $20, every night during July for every guest who dines at the restaurant from July 1st through July 31st. The promotion includes the minimum spending per bill, $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75, and $20 off $100.

Crab Du Jour locations in the tri-state area will offer promotion to help customers pay for gas. (Courtesy of Crab Du Jour)

The Cajun seafood chain, with over 88 locations around the U.S., decided to do this throughout the month of July to help guests pay for gas as the economy endures the highest gas prices ever while inflation and ongoing supply chain issues continue to impact consumers.

“Gas prices are the highest we’ve ever seen, and we know it’s difficult on our customers,” said Crab Du Jour Vice President Beau Stickley. “We want our customers to know that we understand what they’re going through, and we’re thrilled to help them with this campaign during the height of ‘summer driving season.’ With $5 off per guest with a limit of 4 people per check, they can get up to $20 off, which will cover a substantial portion of their next fill-up. Electric vehicle owners will also take advantage of this initiative, and can apply the savings to their electric bills.”

Participating locations include

Dover, Delaware: 889N Dupont Highway

Newark, Delaware: 1000 Churchmans Road

Wilmington, Delaware: 2107 Concord Pike

Cherry Hill, New Jersey: 104 Route 70 East

Delran, New Jersey: 400 US 130

Langhorne, Pennsylvania: 1201 E. Lincoln Highway

East Norriton, Pennsylvania: 2800 Dekalb Pike

Whitehall, Pennsylvania: 1063 Grape Street

Founded in 2019, Crab Du Jour offers fresh, high-quality seafood, steaks, and composed dishes daily. In addition to a variety of fresh crab and fish menu items, the restaurant also offers delicious hush puppies, fried pickles, cheesesteak eggrolls, bourbon steak, coconut shrimp, fried calamari, crab bisque, fried scallops, a variety of po'boys, crab cakes, wings, along with chicken and cheeseburger sliders. In addition to regularly giving back to the community, the restaurant group participates in donations to various school programs to keep children fed.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.