Brauhaus Schmitz Presents Sommerfest Block Party on South Street on June 25

Brauhaus Schmitz is planning a blowout kick-off to the summer as they host the Sommerfest Block Party and Summer Festival on South Street on Saturday, June 25th, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The city's award-winning German restaurant will take over the entire 700 block of South Street for a full day of family fun that includes the region's largest Maypole, authentic German dancing, live music, flower crowns, face painting, games, and much more.

Brauhaus Schmitz hosting the Sommerfest Block Party on June 25. (Courtesy of Brauhaus Schmitz)

Brauhaus Schmitz is ready to take to the street again with a full-day, all-ages celebration after weathering the highs and lows of the food industry over the past two years. Last month, owner Doug Hager and the Brauhaus team had planned to return with Maifest, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Due to severe rain and weather, the event had to be rescheduled. On June 25th, it's full steam ahead. Brauhaus is gearing up to resurrect one of the city's greatest block celebrations and most cherished annual traditions, complete with everything we all missed during the pandemic.

Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street to host German festival on the 700 block of South Street. (Courtesy of Brauhaus Schmitz)

No German festival would be complete with a hefty amount of German specialty food and drink to enjoy in the Biergarten, ready to seat up to 1,000 people. Traditional Biergarten offerings from Chef Mason Nash include currywurst, roast pork, bacon wurst, and brats and pretzels.

In true German festival style, there will be plenty of beer on tap, 13 to be exact, including Kölsch to Hefeweizens, Pilsners, Kellerbiers, and Spring Bocks.

No German festival is complete without beer! (Courtesy of Brauhaus Schmitz)

The Sommerfest VIP Brauer Bund Bierhall will include private access to bathrooms, air conditioning, indoor seating, an all-day exclusive appetizer buffet, a commemorative glass beer stein, exclusive beers, and six beer tokens.

The Block Party will run from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm (last call) on the entire 700 block of South Street, directly in front of the restaurant. Guests can expect live oompah music from The Heimatklänge Band, cultural dance performances around the 40-foot Maypole by the United German Hungarian Dancers, face painting, flower crown making, and games for all ages. A “Masskrugstemmen” or Liter Lift competition will occur for both men and women, and the winner will win a trip to NYC to compete in the National Championship.

Sommerfest is a chance for the community to come together and enjoy South Street in all its funkiness the way it was meant to be. Despite recent happenings in the neighborhood, Brauhaus believes South Street is still a safe place to appreciate everything the neighborhood offers. With over 400 establishments, few other areas in the city provide such a diverse range of options, with the German eatery at the top of the list.

Sommerfest is free to attend, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. VIP tickets are $100 each.

For more information about Sommerfest, visit www.brauhausschmitz.com

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.