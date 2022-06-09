What to Eat at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square

The Dragon is back! Returning for the first time in three years, the spectacular Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square celebrates light and culture with magnificent steel-framed, and silk-wrapped giant lighted sculptures.

Welcome to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival! (Courtesy of Jeff Fusco)

The 2022 Festival will illuminate Franklin Square at 6th & Race Streets in Historic Philadelphia from June 21 – August 7, 6–11 PM nightly, with over thirty larger-than-life displays radiant in brilliant colors.

As for the food and beverage, expect culturally relevant fare and themed alcoholic and mocktail drinks. Sang Kee and Oishii will provide Asian food for festival goers to nosh while enjoying the spectacular displays.

Chinese selections from Sang Kee, one of Chinatown’s premier restaurants, will include spicy grilled chicken in a steam bun, Dan Dan noodles, General Tao’s chicken, vegetable fried rice, coconut shrimp, and steamed meat dumplings, along with pineapple smoothies, lemongrass green tea, and more. Sang Kee is located near the Wisteria Tunnel.

Sang Kee Food Menu at Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival 2022 (Courtesy of Historic Philadelphia, Inc.)

Oishii will provide various Asian options from an array of cuisines, including seaweed salad, shrimp tempura, chicken satay, Korean meatballs, fried ice cream, mochi ice cream, and more. Oishii is located in the Dragon Beer Garden.

Oishii Food Menu at Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival. (Courtesy of Historic Philadelphia, Inc.)

There will also be classic American comfort food at SquareBurger.

New in 2022 in a beautiful clear tent operated by Cescaphe is the Dragon Beer Garden, open nightly until 10 PM. Specialty cocktails include Green Tea Cocktail, Peking Gin & Ginger, Pink Lady, Paloma, Bourbon Lemonade, and several mocktails.

Dragon Garden Beverage Menu at Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival. (Courtesy of Historic Philadelphia, Inc.)

It will be a feast for the senses in Franklin Square this year. Tag me on your food pics if you go!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.