Philly-based chain 'honeygrow' to celebrate its 10th birthday with free dessert

honeygrow, the Philadelphia born-and-bred fast casual restaurant that’s widely known for fresh stir-frys, salads, and honeybars will celebrate its 10th Birthday with an epic day-long event on Tuesday, June 14. The company has recently expanded to 27 restaurants in seven markets across the US, with several more restaurants planned to open this year. As part of the birthday celebration, honeygrow will be gifting customers a free honeybar and launching a limited-time menu that pays homage to its roots.

The new summer menu at honeygrow features Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak Stir-Fry and Cheesecake honeybar. (Courtesy of honeygrow)

The company is thanking its loyal customers by giving away a free honeybar dessert all day long, introducing a celebratory Summer Menu (featuring one item that nods specifically to Philadelphia), and celebrating with balloons, decorations, and more in the 16th Street restaurant.

“I can’t believe it has already been ten years since we made that first stir-fry (it was spicy garlic!) at our 16th Street spot. Ten years is a significant milestone for any company. If not for the passion and dedication of our customers in supporting us through so much, we simply would not be here,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “Giving our guests a free honeybar on June 14 is just a small way of showing this deep appreciation.”

The iconic honeybar is the company’s better-for-you sweet treat that compliments any stir-fry or salad. Honeygrow offers a variety of suggested honeybar options, including the new Cheesecake honeybar, or customers can create their combination of ingredients from yogurt and fresh fruit to brownies and chocolate chips and a variety of other favorites, all topped with a choice of honey.

On June 14, honeygrow will thank its fans for ten years of support by offering a free honeybar from open to close in all restaurants. Customers will be asked to use promo code BIRTHDAY to receive their free honeybar when they order on the honeygrow app or in-restaurant kiosk. The free dessert is valid on all honeybar purchases on 6/14/22 only.

“When I opened the first honeygrow on 16th Street in Philadelphia in 2012, the idea of what we have achieved was a dream. Having that dream come true while serving the incredible communities that have welcomed and supported honeygrow over the last ten years is a very humbling feeling,” said Rosenberg. “As we look to the future with exciting growth locally and in new markets, we will always have a special place in our hearts for the city of Philadelphia. I’m excited to give a nod to our hometown as we bring our take on a Philly classic this summer.”

Also, on June 14, honeygrow is introducing its Summer Menu – two epic dishes inspired by the warmer weather. Philadelphians may be excited about one dish, in particular, that was created to pay homage to the city honeygrow was founded.

The new Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak Stir-Fry is made with freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red onions, spicy cherry peppers, shaved parmesan, cheese whiz, and our garlic herb au jus.

The new Cheesecake honeybar contains strawberries, blueberries, streusel crumble, and cheesecake filling.

Happy birthday, honeygrow!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.