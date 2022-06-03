Philadelphia, PA

Summer Ale Fest at Philadelphia Zoo Returns on July 16

Marilyn Johnson

The Philadelphia Zoo's legendary Summer Ale Fest will return on Saturday, July 16th, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Animal and beer lovers are invited to go wild for craft beer, cider, and hard seltzer with 100+ selections pouring from over 65 local, regional and national breweries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFBpQ_0fznGycE00
The Philadephia Zoo Summer Ale Fest returns on Saturday, July 16.(Courtesy of Philadelphia Zoo)

This exclusive night also features private Zoo access after-hours, live entertainment, delicious lite bites from Philly’s top food trucks (available for purchase), and, of course, the most majestic animals from around the globe. In addition to offering a special night of memories at one of the region’s most unique attractions, the event raises money to support the Zoo’s mission to create joyful discovery, and inspire action for animals and habitats.

Tickets are now on sale for $85 for early access admission, $65 for general admission, and $35 for non-drinker admission. Summer Ale Fest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. The event is rain or shine.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival, one of the Zoo’s most popular and exciting events of the year,” says Philadelphia Zoo Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Amy Shearer. “Summer Ale Fest is the perfect occasion for the 21+ crowd to spend a beautiful evening outdoors, enjoying a delicious craft brew and food, listening to music, seeing animals, and making lifelong memories!”

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Fest will serve up an impressive crop of regional craft brews at this must-attend event for beer enthusiasts. Hot on the heels of Philly Beer Week, Summer Ale Festival continues to quench the region’s unlimited thirst for top-quality ales, ciders, seltzers, and canned cocktails. Guests will meet dozens of renowned brewers offering delicious award-winning, full-bodied beers and purchase fresh, local fare from the region’s hippest food trucks.

The early list of breweries is who's who of the local, regional, and national beer scene with some of the city and country's most notable brewers. The early list is found below and is subject to change as the event approaches.

Aldus Brewing Company
Angry Orchard
Aristaeus Craft Brewing
Bang Seltzer
Bevy Long Drink
Big Oyster
Blake's Hard Cider
Blue Point
Bold Rock Cider
Brewery Techne
Cape May Brewing Company
Chatty Monks Brewing Company
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
Coastal Spritz
Conshohocken
Cricket Hill
Devils Backbone
Dewey
Dock Street
Double Nickel Brewing Co
Downeast Cider
Eight & Sand Beer Co.
Everyday Weekend
Evil Genius Beer Company
Fegleys
Flying Fish
Gay Beer
Glasstown
Great Lakes Brewing Co.
Heavy Seas Beer
Hokkaido Brewing
Iron Hill
Jack's Hard Cider
Japas Cervejaria
Levante Brewing
Lithermans Limited Brewery
Logyard Brewing
Loverboy
McAllister Brewing Company
MudhenBrew
New Belgium
Palmia
Picnic Brunch
Ploughman Cider
Rebel Hard Coffee & Tea
River Horse Brewing Co
Saugatuck Brewing Company
Ship Bottom
Singlecut
Sixpoint
Sir Charles Hard Cider
Southern Tier
Spring House Brewing
Stable 12 Brewing Company
Stewarts seltzer
Suburban Brewing Company
Triple Bottom
Tröegs Independent Brewing
Truly
Two Roads Brewing Co
Urban Village Brewing Co.
Victory Brewing Company
Von C Brewing Co.
Workhorse
Wyndridge
Yards Brewing Company
Yuengling  

After guests quench their thirst, they can enjoy delicious lite bites purchased at more than a dozen food trucks also situated throughout the Zoo. The growing list of food trucks so far includes:

BYZ. Empire
Calle Del Sabor
Deke's Food Truck
The Fabulous Fig
Grubaholics
The Little Sicilian
Mi Pueblito Tacos
The Munchy Machine
Philly Hots

For entertainment, look for live music acts, local music favorites, and DJs spread throughout the festival. For a full complete list of musical acts and food trucks, stay tuned to the Zoo's social media as the event approaches.

In addition to offering a night of fun and memories for adults only at one of Philly’s top cultural attractions, Summer Ale Festival serves as a fundraiser and supports the Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. Three ticket options are on sale now for this special benefit event.  

Early Access:
6:00pm to 7:00pm
$85 per person includes:
Entrance into the festival one hour early
Evening admission to the Zoo
Souvenir tasting cup
Unlimited beer sampling

General Admission:
7:00pm to 10:00pm
$65 per person includes:
Evening admission to the Zoo
Souvenir tasting cup
Unlimited beer sampling

Non-Drinker:
$35 includes:
Evening admission to the Zoo
Complimentary bottle of water at event entrance

Summer Ale Fest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org.events/ and will not be available for purchase at the door. Taps close 30 minutes prior to the event's end. This is a rain or shine event.

