Carbon Copy Brewery and Winery to Open in former Dock Street Brewery location in West Philadelphia

Carbon Copy will bring Philly’s first combined brewery and winery to the previous Dock Street Brewery location in West Philadelphia this fall. The beer and wine makers plan to provide an unpretentious, accessible, and unique dining experience in the space, while creating a true “neighborhood bar” feel for locals.

The former Dock Street Brewery in West Philly will become Carbon Copy, a dual brewery and urban winery. (Photo: Dock Street Brewery)

Owners and brewery and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak are bringing 20 years of combined experience and knowledge in beer and wine making to Philadelphia. The duo decided to quit their jobs in 2020 and set off on their own and create Carbon Copy.

Although beer will be made onsite, they do not exclusively consider themselves “a brewery”. The team will also be making their own low intervention wine from the best growing regions in the Mid-Atlantic and provide a snack style menu that is centered around their wood-fire oven.

“Our goal is to build a community around quality and consistent beer and wine while being an active member of our neighborhood,” said Wolak. “It is also important for us to mitigate our impact on the environment”.

The name “Carbon Copy” serves as a tongue-in-cheek reminder to always follow their own path, and not become a carbon copy of the popular brewing trend of the moment. The name is also symbolic of the team’s commitment to minimize their carbon footprint through mindful waste management, utilizing renewable resources in production, and investing carbon offsets as the company grows.

Carbon Copy will be located at 701, S 50th St in Philadelphia in West Philadelphia along Baltimore Ave. Stay tuned for more updates coming soon.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.