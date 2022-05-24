Frame in Old City Introduces New Chef and New Menu

Old City’s American-fusion concept Frame has thoroughly revamped its menu helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Ricardo Sandoval.

The interior of Frame, a restaurant and lounge in Old City, Philadelphia. (Photo provided)

Frame opened in February, initially with Executive Chef Brianna Wellmon, focusing on a menu with various flavors and influences geared toward late-night diners. Now Chef Sandoval, who previously worked at Scarpetta in Center City, has redesigned the globally inspired menu for those with a sophisticated palate. It features small plates and large plates with some vegan and gluten-free options.

Highlights of the new menu that are sure to entice the tastebuds include:

A Mediterranean-inspired grilled Spanish octopus served with hummus, mixed salad, celery, capers, and heirloom cherry tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette.

Grilled Spanish octopus is now available on the menu at Frame in Old City. (Photo provided)

A classic French stew, ratatouille consists of baked eggplant, zucchini, squash, and heirloom tomatoes in a savory tomato sauce.

An Asian-inspired sesame-crusted tuna served with a celery root puree, grilled scallions, and a spicy soy sauce.

A sesame-crusted tuna is featured on the menu at Frame in Old City. (Photo provided)

An Italian-inspired spaghetti vongole consisting of house-made spaghetti, little neck clams, crispy guanciale, and cherry tomatoes in a white wine sauce.

Spaghetti Vongole at Frame in Old City, Philadelphia. (Photo provided)

An American-style filet mignon served with truffle mac & cheese and caramelized endive in a demi sauce.

While the menu brings new tempting food selections, the rest of the restaurant and intimate social lounge remains the same. Craft cocktails are still a focal point of the space, along with its velvet-lined walls and jewel-toned booths designed for maximum good vibes with friends.

The restaurant can be booked for large parties and events.

Frame is located in the former Marmont Steakhouse at 222 Market Street.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.