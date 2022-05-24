Philadelphia, PA

Frame in Old City Introduces New Chef and New Menu

Marilyn Johnson

Old City’s American-fusion concept Frame has thoroughly revamped its menu helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Ricardo Sandoval.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VORv7_0foUVPSg00
The interior of Frame, a restaurant and lounge in Old City, Philadelphia.(Photo provided)

Frame opened in February, initially with Executive Chef Brianna Wellmon, focusing on a menu with various flavors and influences geared toward late-night diners. Now Chef Sandoval, who previously worked at Scarpetta in Center City, has redesigned the globally inspired menu for those with a sophisticated palate. It features small plates and large plates with some vegan and gluten-free options.

Highlights of the new menu that are sure to entice the tastebuds include:

A Mediterranean-inspired grilled Spanish octopus served with hummus, mixed salad, celery, capers, and heirloom cherry tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB3VI_0foUVPSg00
Grilled Spanish octopus is now available on the menu at Frame in Old City.(Photo provided)

A classic French stew, ratatouille consists of baked eggplant, zucchini, squash, and heirloom tomatoes in a savory tomato sauce.

An Asian-inspired sesame-crusted tuna served with a celery root puree, grilled scallions, and a spicy soy sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Njp3L_0foUVPSg00
A sesame-crusted tuna is featured on the menu at Frame in Old City.(Photo provided)

An Italian-inspired spaghetti vongole consisting of house-made spaghetti, little neck clams, crispy guanciale, and cherry tomatoes in a white wine sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gwu0N_0foUVPSg00
Spaghetti Vongole at Frame in Old City, Philadelphia.(Photo provided)

An American-style filet mignon served with truffle mac & cheese and caramelized endive in a demi sauce.

While the menu brings new tempting food selections, the rest of the restaurant and intimate social lounge remains the same. Craft cocktails are still a focal point of the space, along with its velvet-lined walls and jewel-toned booths designed for maximum good vibes with friends.

The restaurant can be booked for large parties and events.

Frame is located in the former Marmont Steakhouse at 222 Market Street.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Frame restaurant# Old City Philadelphia# Old City Philadelphia restaura# chef news# new menus

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
1649 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Wilmington, DE

Crab Du Jour in Wilmington, DE Offers Complimentary Dinners for First Responders & Healthcare Workers on June 9th

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.

Read full story
1 comments

The Ground Coffee, Plants & Gifts Opens in Olde Kensington

In a Philadelphia neighborhood with limited dining options, Olde Kensington/Norris Square just got itself a beautiful new spot for coffee, bubble tea, and pastries, as Co-owners Michelle Miller and Molly Kiriacoulacos recently opened The Ground Coffee, Plants & Gifts at The Gotham at 2000 N. 2nd Street Suite C-1, located at the corner of West Norris and N. 2nd Streets. The Gotham is a state-of-the-art residential rental development built in 2020.

Read full story

Jugemu Japanese Restaurant opening in Cresskill, NJ

Jugemu, a new authentic Japanese restaurant at 156 Piermont Road in Cresskill, NJ, will host its Grand Opening on Sunday, May 22, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The Bergen County sushi restaurant will offer authentic Japanese cuisine, meticulous service, and friendly hospitality in a welcoming atmosphere. It replaces the former beloved Umeya Japanese Restaurant.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Parks on Tap returns to Fairmount Water Works for the 2022 Season

Philadelphia’s famous beer garden that gives back to city parks announces its return for the summer season. Parks on Tap will start their extended stay outside of the historic Fairmount Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive) on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Read full story

Old City Eats Returns This Summer, Kicks Off with Second Street Block Party on May 26th

Old City District showcases its thriving dining scene with the return of Old City Eats. Old City Eats kicks off on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with an outdoor Block Party on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut Streets from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Old City Eats runs every Thursday through August 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. More than 20 participating restaurants, bars, and eateries will offer discounted seasonal small plates, craft cocktails, and beers.

Read full story
Yardley, PA

Pita Chip Opening in Yardley

Pita Chip, the Modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant with locations on Temple University’s Campus and in University City, is finally ready to open its first suburban location — an expansive outpost located within the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center at 1623 Big Oak Road in Yardley, PA. The new location is 3,500 square feet with seating for up to 68, which is significantly larger than the business’ first two locations. The plan is to open the shop with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, May 18th at noon, followed by special events that benefit two local non-profits that night and the following, both from 5 to 9 p.m.

Read full story

MANNA’s 8th annual Guac Off Returns to Morgan's Pier on Thursday, May 26

The best chefs and restaurants in the Philadelphia area will return to Morgan’s Pier Thursday, May 26th from 6-9 pm for The Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA)’s 8th annual Guac Off event. The event will bring together hundreds of guests to sample over a dozen varieties of guacamole, enjoy drink specials and help crown the much anticipated 2022 Guac Master. Two winners will be selected, one chosen by a panel of judges and the other by a people’s choice vote. Tickets can be purchased at mannapa.org/guacoff.

Read full story

Northern Liberties Night Market Returns to N. 2nd Street with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music

The organizers of the 2nd Street Festival announce the first-ever spring edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 26th, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets. This new event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which returns this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink is pay-as-you-go.

Read full story
New Hope, PA

Playhouse Deck Re-Opens in The Heart of New Hope with Chef Michael O’Halloran

After a brief hiatus and re-brand, Playhouse Deck –previously The Deck – a modern restaurant adjacent to the historic Bucks County Playhouse perched over the Delaware River will open its doors on Thursday, May 12 in the heart of New Hope, PA with seasonal menus from noted Chef Michael O’Halloran showcasing the best of Mediterranean cuisines in a laidback setting paired with unparalleled sprawling views of the Delaware River.

Read full story
1 comments
New Hope, PA

New Hope, PA’s Wah Gwan® Spice Co. Looks to Blockchain-based Bucks for Business Growth

Starbucks, Whole Foods, and even Gucci accept them. Now, a Bucks County company is joining the ranks of businesses embracing cryptocurrencies. New Hope, PA-based luxury seasoning line Wah Gwan® (inspired by the Jamaican Patois greeting which translates to "what's going on?") is allowing customers to use them as an official method of payment for their spice blends and seasoning.

Read full story

Top Tomato Transforms Old Smoking Betty’s into Nightlife Hot Spot

Top Tomato, the longtime Midtown Village takeout restaurant, successfully relaunched its new location with a grand opening event Friday, April 29th with over 700 people in attendance.

Read full story

Philadelphia's Evil Genius Beer Heads to Ohio and Michigan as Part of National Expansion

After fervent success in the Northeast, the irreverent and nostalgic craft beer brand Evil Genius Beer Co. will expand distribution into Eastern and Central Ohio as well as Michigan’s Lower Peninsula this month, the first step in the company’s nationwide expansion plans.

Read full story
Edison, NJ

Tiger Sugar Bubble Tea Opening in Edison, NJ

A world-famous boba tea — or bubble tea — drink chain will open its first location in Edison, NJ at the end of the month. Tiger Sugar Bubble Tea is opening in Edison, NJ on May 28.(Courtesy of Tiger Sugar)

Read full story
Ardmore, PA

Ardmore Restaurant Week Returns May 12-22

Ardmore Restaurant Week, the popular two-week celebration of Ardmore’s exciting and diverse dining scene returns May 12 through May 22, 2022, with participants offering a prix fixe, 3-course dinner menu at either $20, $30, or $40.

Read full story

Townsend EPX Launches All-New Sunday Brunch In Time For Mother's Day

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Townsend EPX, the award-winning French restaurant and bar on East Passyunk Avenue helmed by Chef Townsend Wentz, launches a bountiful brunch menu with elevated, French-focused takes on traditional breakfast and lunch classics including Eggs Benedict, Broiled Oysters Royale, and ‘Steak & Eggs’, plus sensational daytime sippers – kicking off on Sunday, May 8 at 10:30 am.

Read full story

Made on American Street Festival returns as a Beer, Music and Street Festival on May 21st

Celebrating the historic makers of Olde Kensington, once named the Workshop of the World, Made on American Street Festival returns on Saturday, May 21st from 1 pm to 5 pm with a special VIP hour from 12 pm to 1 pm. The Festival is coming back to the newly renovated American Street, between Master Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, as a beer, music, and street festival.

Read full story
Bristol, PA

Dad’s Hat PA Rye Opening a New Tasting Room on May 12th on Mill Street in Historic Bristol, PA

Dad's Hat PA Rye Co-Founders Herman Mihalich and John Cooper are opening a tasting room at 131 Mill Street in Bristol, PA, just one block away from the beautiful Bristol Waterfront Park in the heart of the borough, and about a mile from Dad’s Hat’s distillery. The tasting room is on track to open on May 12, 2022.

Read full story

Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates National BBQ Month with Complimentary Offerings, Revamped Menu

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the Bucks County BYOB serving authentic Texas-style barbecue, has officially relaunched post-pandemic with an array of traditional, mouthwatering BBQ staples crafted by Founder and Pitmaster Tom Peters, including brisket, pulled pork, sandwiches, platters, desserts, and more. In celebration of May being National BBQ Month, the sought-after eatery is offering a complimentary side (think mac ‘n’ cheese, cider slaw, honey cornbread, etc.) with the purchase of any platter – available for dine-in and takeaway, all month long.

Read full story

What to Eat & Drink at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and South Street

The 2022 PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South Street are in full swing this Spring. Families, friends, and pets are welcome to experience these picturesque outdoor gardens, featuring breathtaking plant and garden installations, alongside a food and beverage menu, with ample seating, entertainment, and space options to suit every party size.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy