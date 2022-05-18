Jugemu Japanese Restaurant opening in Cresskill, NJ

Jugemu, a new authentic Japanese restaurant at 156 Piermont Road in Cresskill, NJ, will host its Grand Opening on Sunday, May 22, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The Bergen County sushi restaurant will offer authentic Japanese cuisine, meticulous service, and friendly hospitality in a welcoming atmosphere. It replaces the former beloved Umeya Japanese Restaurant.

Jugemu set to open in Cresskill, NJ on May 22. (Courtesy of Jugemu)

Jugemu will specialize in sushi — including an omakase option — and other traditional Japanese dishes in a stylish yet unpretentious dining environment complete with modern Japanese decor. The contemporary Japanese interior invites diners to relax and enjoy an excellent dining experience. A menu can be found here.

Jugemu will serve authentic Japanese cuisine in Cresskill, NJ. (Courtesy of Jugemu)

Guests will watch a whole tuna cutting demonstration at the Grand Opening. A skilled chef will break down a tuna into traditional sushi blocks. A sushi chef will then prepare sushi to be served to the guests joining the party. Guests will also select from a variety of appetizers. There will be a cash bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. No reservation is required, but seating will be first come, first served.

Executive Sushi Chef Toshi Yoshii comes from Japan, where he owned a sushi restaurant for 15 years and is sure to delight patrons of Jugemu with authentic Japanese meals.

The restaurant will seat approximately 45, including a private room, and is open for dinner six days a week (closed Mondays) from 4:30 pm till 9:30 pm. Delivery and pickup options will be available.

