Parks on Tap returns to Fairmount Water Works for the 2022 Season

Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia’s famous beer garden that gives back to city parks announces its return for the summer season. Parks on Tap will start their extended stay outside of the historic Fairmount Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive) on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Parks on Tap returns to the historic Fairmount Water Works this summer starting on Friday, May 20.(Courtesy of Parks on Tap)

For fans of the original traveling format, Parks on Tap will travel again starting August 31, 2022, hitting the road for five weeks highlighting five different Philadelphia parks. This hybrid model will offer the perfect blend of experiences for Philadelphia locals and tourists alike. When open, patrons will be able to enjoy sweeping riverfront views, fresh food, beers on tap, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages in a secure outdoor environment with comfortable chairs and clean restrooms.

Parks on Tap is family (and fido) friendly. Season hours for Parks on Tap at the Water Works location will be Wednesday to Friday, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 11:00 pm, weather permitting. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. Seating is first come, first served.

“FCM Hospitality is excited to announce both a season-long location and the return of the traveling format so many patrons have been missing,” said FCM Hospitality owner, Avram Hornik. “One of my all-time favorite locations is at Fairmount Water Works. This location is always a big hit with young families and neighbors. We love seeing all the familiar faces who visit every time we pop up behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.  No matter which location you pick and are closest too, we invite you to come out, relax and enjoy the summer days ahead with our Parks and Tap family.”

The summer-long Parks on Tap location outside the famous Fairmount Water Works (640 Waterworks Drive) offers riverfront views that are the perfect backdrop for day and night outings in warmer weather. For its return, Parks on Tap rejoins the existing business community outside the Fairmount Water Works, including Cosmic Cafe, a farm-to-table organic cafe option for guests, and Wheel Fun Rentals, which offers family-friendly four-wheel multi-passenger surrey rides for sight-seeing along Boathouse Row.

For set-up, Parks on Tap is self-contained within roped boundaries, providing its own power, bathrooms, food and drink trucks, seating, shade, and lights - all without use or dependency on existing park facilities. This means more money can be raised and make a direct impact on park improvements and future programming.

For seating, Parks on Tap does not offer reservations. All seating is first come, first serve. Parks on Tap is family and fido friendly. The beer garden is 21+ to enter. Children, families, and anyone under 21 are welcome to participate if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who has legal identification. Alcoholic beverages must stay within the beer garden’s fenced area. This is required for full compliance with the PLCB code. All patrons will be asked to digitally sign in when visiting the park. Signing in and entry are complimentary and can be done in advance by visiting parksontap.com/signin. Well-behaved dogs are welcome and must always be on a leash.

Parks on Tap will offer the casual fare and local brews that it has become known for. In addition to providing a variety of local craft beers, patrons can also expect wine, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages such as water, lemonade, and iced tea. A food menu is available for purchase at the Water Works location which highlights convenient grab-and-go menu items such as locally sourced wraps and snacks. The beer menu will include Mainstay Independent Brewing Company’s Love Your Park Pale Ale. Love Your Park Pale Ale was originally created exclusively for Parks on Tap to help raise awareness for volunteering at loveyourpark.org.

All credit cards and cash are accepted for food and drink. Credit cards are preferred. The opening food and drink menu is as follows:

Snacks

Warm Soft Pretzel (V) $4
Spicy Maple Mustard

Burrata Cheese $11
Pesto, Prosciutto, Sesame Crackers

Hummus (V) $9
Edamame, Mint, Spring Onion, Togarashi, Pita Chips
-sub cucumber and celery for pita (GF)

Salads

Arugula (VG) $11
Dried Cherries, Roasted Squash, Aged Gouda, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pretzel Crouton

Soba Noodle (V) $12
Snow Peas, Shaved Hearts of Palm, Shiitake Mushrooms, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette

Sandwiches
(All served with a bag of potato chips)

Pulled Pork $14
Coleslaw, B&B Pickles, Brioche Bun

Hot Roast Beef $15
BBQ Eye of Round, Horseradish-Miso Sauce, White Soy Pickled Onion, Seeded Long Roll

Turkey Hoagie $12
Smoked Turkey Breast, Lancaster Colby, Shaved Iceberg, Cherry Pepper Relish, Seeded Long Roll

Veggie Wrap (V) $12
Hummus, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli, Red Onion, Flour Tortilla

Kid’s Hot Dog $5
All Beef Hot Dog, Martin’s Potato Bun

Sweets
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie $3

Beer on Tap

Mainstay Bowline IPA (8.4%) $7
Mainstay Poplar Pills (5.0%) $7
Mainstay King Laird Weisse (5.3%) $7
Mainstay Love Your Parks Pale Ale (5.3%) $7
Mainstay Constitution lager (5.4%) $7
Kenwood light lager (4.2%) $7
Downeast Cider $7

Beer in Cans

Bowline IPA $7
2SP- Sunfest Shandy $7
Bud Light Seltzer $7
Coastal Rose Spritz $7
Parks Pale Ale $7

Cocktails

Hibiscus Lemonade $10
Vodka, Hibiscus, Fresh Lemonade

Hanami Punch $10
Tequila, Soju, St. Germain, Green Tea, Lemon Juice

Wine

Rose $9

Non-Alcoholic

Red Bull $6
Fresh House Lemonade $3
Bottled Water $3

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

