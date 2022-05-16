Old City Eats Returns This Summer, Kicks Off with Second Street Block Party on May 26th

Marilyn Johnson

Old City District showcases its thriving dining scene with the return of Old City Eats. Old City Eats kicks off on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with an outdoor Block Party on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut Streets from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Old City Eats runs every Thursday through August 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. More than 20 participating restaurants, bars, and eateries will offer discounted seasonal small plates, craft cocktails, and beers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zis87_0fgCjpvY00
Old City Eats Returns This Summer, Kicks Off with Second Street Block Party on May 26th.(Courtesy of Kory Aversa)
"Our focus for Old City Eats is spotlighting the neighborhood’s impressive and evolving list of dining options,” said Old City District Executive Director Job Itzkowitz. “With more than 20 restaurants and bars participating, there’s something to appeal to every palette, including Italian, Irish, Cuban, Mexican, Spanish, and other global cuisines. We have as diverse of a culinary scene as anywhere in the city! Whether you visit an old favorite or experience something new, Old City Eats will take you on a culinary journey that will last all summer long.”

Old City Eats kicks off with the return of the outdoor Old City Eats Block Party on May 26th, with nearly a dozen Old City Eats restaurants serving outside under the blue skies and night stars. Stroll 2nd Street and enjoy live music as Old City showcases the wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the neighborhood’s best food and drinks! Enjoy Irish tunes at the Plough & the Stars, jazz at Sassafras Bar, and a DJ and salsa dancers at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar!  Plus, The Bourse Food Hall will bring The Philly Keys dueling piano band for some lively and interactive sing-a-longs! Old City Eats participants will also offer food and drink specials at their respective locations. The full list of participating restaurants, along with their menus, is found at oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityeats.

Participating Old City Eats Block Party restaurants and bars include Amada, Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, Khyber Pass Pub, Nick’s Bar & Grille, The Olde Bar, The Plough & the Stars, Sassafras, plus SIX new Block Party participants: The Bourse Food Hall’s Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Rebel Taco, and Scoop DeVille, plus Brownie’s Irish Pub and Vanderwende’s Ice Cream.

For the summer-long program, Old City Eats spotlights the best of Old City’s culinary scene which now includes over 100 restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other eateries. Old City Eats features food, cocktails, and an atmosphere that will appeal to every taste including constant trendsetters like Amada and The Olde Bar, the ever-popular Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar and Stratus Lounge, neighborhood mainstays like Khyber Pass Pub and Sassafras Bar, and outdoor dining destinations like Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti and La Peg.

Offerings are designed to appeal to neighborhood locals, people looking to enjoy sips with their co-workers, and tourists exploring America’s most historic square mile.

Participating Old City Eats restaurants and bars include Amada, Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, Khyber Pass Pub, Lucha Cartel, National Mechanics, Nick’s Bar & Grille, The Olde Bar, The Plough & the Stars, Positano Coast, Sassafras, plus TWELVE new Old City Eats participants: The Bourse Food Hall’s Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Rebel Taco, and Scoop DeVille, plus Brownie’s Irish Pub, Café Couleur, Campo’s Cheesesteaks, Kick Axe Throwing, La Peg, Las Bugambilias, Spasso Italian Grill, and Stratus Lounge!

This year’s Old City Eats sponsors are Bacardi, St-Germain, Cazadores Tequila, Night Shift Brewing, Parkway Corporation, and Block Party Community Sponsor The Bourse Food Hall.

Old City Eats dining and drink options may be updated during the summer by participating restaurants. Please check Old City District’s website, as well as with participating restaurants, for any changes.

Old City Eats Participant List – (*) denotes Block Party Participants

Amada*
217 Chestnut Street
215-625-2450
https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/

Block Party Menu:
Cocktail: Spanish Mojito $8 featuring Bacardi Ocho
Small Plate: ZANAHORIAS Carrot & Quinoa Salad, Avocado $10

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Gambas: Garlic Shrimp $10
Cocktail: Spanish Mojito $8 featuring Bacardi Ocho
Beer: Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans

Brownie’s Irish Pub*
46 S. 2nd Street
215-238-1222
https://browniesirishpub.com/
New to Old City Eats and Old City Eats Block Party this year

Small plate: $1 hot dog
Cocktail: Featured cocktail

Café Couleur
323 Arch Street
https://www.facebook.com/cafecouleurphilly/
https://www.instagram.com/cafecouleurphilly/
Open until 6:00pm
New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Half bahn Mì meat (pork) or vegan (jackfruit) $5, Small spaghetti squash salad with shrimp or vegan jackfruit $5

Campo’s Philly Cheesesteaks
214 Market Street
215-923-1000
https://camposdeli.com/
New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:
$3 Nite Lite, Santilli, Whirlpool, and The 87 with the purchase of any sandwich

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar*
10 S. 2nd Street
215-627-0666
http://www.cubalibrerestaurant.com/en/philadelphia/

Block Party Menu:
Small Plate: Chicken De La Casa empanadas $6 (chopped chicken, corn, jack cheese)
Retail Item: Mango Butter
Cocktail: Paradise Rum Punch featuring Bacardi Coconut (Gold rum, coconut rum, licor 43, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice, guarapo, coconut purée) $13
Beer: Night Shift Brewing, Santilli American IPA Cans; $6

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Tuna Ceviche Nikkie
Cocktail: Paradise Rum Punch featuring Bacardi Coconut (Gold rum, coconut rum, licor 43, pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice, guarapo, coconut purée) $13, mojitos $12
Beer: Night Shift Brewing, Santilli American IPA Cans

Freebyrd Chicken*
The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.
http://theboursephilly.com/
https://www.freebyrdchicken.com/

Old City Eats Block Party:
Small plate: Chicken Sandwich Sliders
Cocktail: Bacardi Mule

Old City Eats:
Small plate: Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich, $5
Cocktail: Bacardi Mule
Beer: Featured Night Shift Brewing Beer

Grubhouse*
The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.
http://theboursephilly.com/

Old City Eats Block Party:
Small Plate: Pulled pork sandwiches
Beer: Featured Night Shift Brewing Beer

Khyber Pass Pub*
56 S. 2nd Street
215-238-5888
http://www.khyberpasspub.com/

Block Party Menu:
Small Plate: House-made andouille hot dogs/bananas foster pudding
Cocktail: Cocktail featuring Cazadores Blanco
Beer:  Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: TBA
Cocktail: Cocktail featuring Cazadores Blanco
Beer: Night Shift Brewing Nite Lite American Light Lager Draft

Kick Axe Throwing
232 Market Street
(800) 850-6756
https://www.kickaxe.com/philly
New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Pork Sliders with Night Shift Brewing beer cheese on a Pretzel bun
Cocktail: the Pain Killer featuring Bacardi Coconut Rum, Dark Rum, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Nutmeg
Beer: Night Shift Brewing

La Peg
140 N. Columbus Boulevard
(215) 375-7744
http://lapegbrasserie.com/
New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Chickpea & Cauliflower Smashburger  $11 (Crispy smash patty, American cheese, spicy pickles, “The Sauce”, lettuce (V)), Fried Cheese Curds  $10 (Crispy, Melty, & Gluten Free, marinara (V))
Cocktail: Cazadores Blanco, passionfruit juice, cucumber juice, ginger ale $10
Beer:  Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans

Las Bugambilias
15 S. 3rd Street
267-239-5673
https://www.lasbugambiliasphilly.com/
New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Ceviche Tostada, $7: tilapia cooked with fresh lime juice, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, and cilantro aguacate on a single tostada; Chicken Flautas, $7: two crispy taquitos filled with chicken, salsa verde, queso fresco topped with Mexican crema; Pastor Tacos, $7: two grilled pork tacos topped with achiote and pineapple; Cochinita Tacos, $7: two pulled pork tacos with marinated achiote; Quesadilla Poblano, $7: single quesadilla filled with queso chihuahua, poblano peppers and spinach; Churros, $6: two house-made pâte à choux rolled in cinnamon sugar; Chicken Nachos, $9: house-made corn tortilla chips with chicken, beans and jalapeno smothered with queso chihuahua.

Cocktail: Bugambilias Margarita, $11: Cazadores Blanco, Combier d'Orange, fresh lime juice. La Chachalaca, $11: Cazadores Blanco, Chambord, mango nectar, fresh lime, muddled blackberries, topped with nutmeg, and fresh mango. Angelita Azul, $11: Cazadores Blanco, Combier Liqeur de Rose, fresh lime juice, house-made blueberry syrup, soda, topped with fresh blueberries.

Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street
(267) 761-9209
https://www.luchacartel.com/

Old City Eats Menu:
Philly Taco: Steak, cactus, grilled onion & shoestring potatoes topped with Chihuahua, Monterrey & cheddar cheeses.  $5

National Mechanics
22 S. 3rd Street
(215) 701-4883
https://www.nationalmechanics.com/

Old City Eats Menu:
National Veggie Burger slides with lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese with cashew chipotle sauce (Vegetarian). 2 sliders for $5

Nick’s Bar & Grille*
16 S. 2nd Street
215-928-9411
https://nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com/

Old City Block Party Menu:
Small Plate: Nachos $9.50, add steak, chicken or pulled pork add $5
Cocktail: Margaritas for $9 featuring Cazadores Blanco
Beer: Night Shift Brewing, Santilli American IPA Cans, $5

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Nachos $9.50, add steak, chicken or pulled pork add $5
Cocktail: Margaritas for $9 featuring Cazadores Blanco
Beer: Night Shift Brewing, Santilli American IPA Cans, $5

The Olde Bar
125 Walnut Street
215-253-3777
http://theoldebar.com/

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Mini Seafood Rolls (one of each): fried calamari, shrimp salad, Fried Oyster $8
Cocktail: EASY STREET: Gin, St. Germain, Lemon, Cucumber - $14
Beer:  Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans

The Plough & the Stars*
123 Chestnut Street, Entrance on 2nd Street
215-733-0300
http://ploughstars.com/

Old City Eats Block Party Menu:
Small Plate: Lamb Lollies served in our homemade mint sauce for $12
Cocktail: Partly Cloudy - Spiced Bacardi & Ginger Beer $10
Beer:  Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans, $5.50

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Lamb Lollies served in our homemade mint sauce for $12
Cocktail: Partly Cloudy - Spiced Bacardi & Ginger Beer $10
Beer:  Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans, $5.50

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor
215-238-0499
http://www.positanocoast.net/

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Smoked Salmon Flatbread: capers, hummus, tomato, arugula
Cocktail: Bacardi Rum, fresh lemon, basil agave
Beer: Night Shift Brewing Fluffy Draft

Rebel Taco*
The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.
http://theboursephilly.com/
https://rebeltaco.com/

Old City Eats Block Party:
Cocktail: Margarita featuring Cazadores

Old City Eats:
Small Plate: 10%-off house tacos
Cocktail: Margarita featuring Cazadores

Sassafras*
48 S. 2nd Street
(215) 925-2317
http://sassafrasbar.com/

Old City Eats Block Party Menu:
Small Plate: Chips & Dip - Housemade Onion Cheddar Potato Crisps Caramelized Onion Dip, $5 Vegetable Spring Rolls - Vietnamese Style Fried Spring Rolls, Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce, $8
Cocktail: Saint Rick - Fresh Cucumber Puree, Basil Leaves, Hendricks Gin, St Germain, Fresh Lime Juice, Cucumber Slice. $10
Beer:  Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans, $4

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Chips & Dip - Housemade Onion Cheddar Potato Crisps Caramelized Onion Dip, $5 Vegetable Spring Rolls - Vietnamese Style Fried Spring Rolls, Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce, $8
Cocktail: Saint Rick - Fresh Cucumber Puree, Basil Leaves, Hendricks Gin, St Germain, Fresh Lime Juice, Cucumber Slice. $10
Beer:  Night Shift Brewing, Whirlpool Hazy Pale Ale Cans, $4

Scoop DeVille*
The Bourse Food Hall, 111 S. Independence Mall E.
http://theboursephilly.com/
https://scoopdevilleicecream.com/

Old City Eats Block Party:
Ice cream, brownies, cookies, and chocolate covered bananas
Night Shift Brewing hard seltzers

Old City Eats:
$4 Suggested Blend

Spasso Italian Grill
34 S. Front Street
(215) 592-7661
http://spassoitaliangrill.com/
New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Mussels red or white sauce $15
Cocktail: Bacardi Strawberry Mojito, (Bacardi, muddled fresh mint and lime, with puréed strawberries and topped with club soda), $12

Stratus Lounge
433 Chestnut Street
(215) 923-2267
https://stratuslounge.com/
New to Old City Eats this year

Old City Eats Menu:
Small Plate: Flatbread, cheese board, charcuterie board. $15-$18
Cocktail: Cocktail featuring Cazadores Blanco
Beer: Night Shift Brewing Fluffy Cans; $6

Vanderwende’s Ice Cream*
Coming soon to 243 Market Street!
https://www.vanderwendefarmcreamery.com/

Old City Eats Block Party Menu:
Options:  Small: $4, Large: $6
Flavors: Cookie dough, Peanut Butter Fudge Crunch, Birthday Cake, Rocky Road, Strawberry,
Mint Chocolate Chip

For the latest information as well as a list of activities and attractions to pair with Old City Eats and the kick-off block party on May 26th.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
