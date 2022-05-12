The organizers of the 2nd Street Festival announce the first-ever spring edition of the new Northern Liberties Night Market Series. This inaugural series of outdoor food festivals is rolling into the single fastest growing neighborhood in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 26th, from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, on N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Poplar streets. This new event will take place every spring and fall and is a pivot and expansion by the operators of the city's 2nd Street Festival, which returns this summer after a pandemic break. For this pop-up food festival, look for dozens of food trucks, food vendors, shopping vendors, sidewalk cafes, entertainment, music, street performers, and other fun surprises. The festival is free to attend and food/drink is pay-as-you-go.

Northern Liberties Night Market Returns to N. 2nd Street with Dozens of Food Trucks, Vendors and Music (Courtesy of 2nd Street Festival)

"We are thrilled to bring these new open-air food festivals to our neighborhood in Northern Liberties," said the President of 2nd Street Festival Corp. Owen Kamihira (also of El Camino Real). "For some time, the 2nd St Festival had been brainstorming ways to expand from just an annual festival into a year-round series of events. When the Food Trust announced the end of their popular Night Market series, the 2nd St Festival saw this as the perfect opportunity to carry the torch of a tradition many Philadelphians hold near and dear to their hearts. That event was always designed to help set up neighborhoods for success as the event continued to pop up around the city, with the Mt. Airy Street Fare as a great example of the Food Trust's work in that area. We originally intended to launch something new in the spring of 2020, but COVID had other plans. After two years of hiatus, the 2nd St Festival is bursting at the seams to bring people back to Northern Liberties for fun and festivities. We can't wait to get back out there! The fall event got a little wet with the rain but we had a terrific response and we are thrilled to head into warm weather season with an amazing line-up of food trucks and mobile vendors."

Following the first test event in fall, Northern Liberties Night Market returns in both spring and fall in 2022. The region's top food trucks will roll into the red-hot dining district of Northern Liberties and set up in and around local pop-ups from area restaurants and bars. Look for 50 vendors in total, including food trucks, food tents, and shopping vendors. This event will take over several blocks in the area around N. 2nd Street between Fairmount and Popular streets. The final list of vendors for this year includes the following merchants:

FOOD

A Taste of Philly - Cheesesteaks, burgers, fries, mozzarella sticks, and fried Oreos



- Cheesesteaks, burgers, fries, mozzarella sticks, and fried Oreos Bake'n Bacon - Gourmet sandwiches where bacon is the star; also available with grilled chicken and smoked brisket, for the non-bacon eaters and the bold who savor all three meats



- Gourmet sandwiches where bacon is the star; also available with grilled chicken and smoked brisket, for the non-bacon eaters and the bold who savor all three meats Brood Coffee Truck - specialty coffee drinks and freshly made pastries



- specialty coffee drinks and freshly made pastries Byz.Empire - Delicious American eats influenced by Mediterranean and Latin traditions



- Delicious American eats influenced by Mediterranean and Latin traditions Calle del Sabor - Variety of Caribbean & Latin dishes...burritos, tacos, jerk chicken, and pork



- Variety of Caribbean & Latin dishes...burritos, tacos, jerk chicken, and pork Chank's Grab n' Go - Pizza cones - pizza made portable



- Pizza cones - pizza made portable Dr. Brownies - Plant-based brownie company that specializes in all things brownies.



- Plant-based brownie company that specializes in all things brownies. Dr. Wutzit's Wonder Balls - Delicious, handmade, savory Balls like Lobster Mac ‘n Cheese Balls, Buffalo Chicken Balls, Cheesesteak Balls, and Arancini.



- Delicious, handmade, savory Balls like Lobster Mac ‘n Cheese Balls, Buffalo Chicken Balls, Cheesesteak Balls, and Arancini. Haagen Dazs - The FIRST and ONLY Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Truck in the country



- The FIRST and ONLY Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream Truck in the country Hello Vietnam - Northern Liberties based restaurant serving up Bahn Mis and Vietnamese coffee to go during this event



- Northern Liberties based restaurant serving up Bahn Mis and Vietnamese coffee to go during this event Korea Taqueria - A blend of Korean and Mexican, specializing in rich Korean-fusion tacos that you've never experienced before



- A blend of Korean and Mexican, specializing in rich Korean-fusion tacos that you've never experienced before Li Ping Corn Company - fresh and sweet Hot Roasted Corn on the Cob



- fresh and sweet Hot Roasted Corn on the Cob Moocheeze Food Truck - Gourmet fried Mac and cheese balls, melts, and fries



- Gourmet fried Mac and cheese balls, melts, and fries Moshava - Israeli inspired street food



- Israeli inspired street food Papermill Foods - Home of the Spurrito, inspired by the vibrant flavors of South-East Asia and a touch of influence from Aussie beach culture



- Home of the Spurrito, inspired by the vibrant flavors of South-East Asia and a touch of influence from Aussie beach culture Philly Nuts - Using the finest ingredients, sourcing the highest quality nuts from the US and abroad, each flavor blend is carefully hand-crafted



- Using the finest ingredients, sourcing the highest quality nuts from the US and abroad, each flavor blend is carefully hand-crafted Piccola Italia - Authentic Italian street food



- Authentic Italian street food Rita's Italian Ice - Italian ice, frozen custard, and specialty creations



- Italian ice, frozen custard, and specialty creations Taqueria Dos Hermanos - Mexican food (tacos ,quesadillas and burritos)



- Mexican food (tacos ,quesadillas and burritos) The Little Sicilian - Arancini rice balls in all different savory flavors



- Arancini rice balls in all different savory flavors The Munchy Machine - inventive sandwiches, snacks, and desserts, as well as a few surprises to keep the gang on its toes.



- inventive sandwiches, snacks, and desserts, as well as a few surprises to keep the gang on its toes. VeganMe Please - Vegan comfort food



- Vegan comfort food WokWorks - Modern Asian street food with organic noodles and rice bowls



DRINK

Bourbon and Branch - cocktails



- cocktails El Camino - Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks in a variety of flavors, plus Vice Night Punch (vodka, lemon, jalapeno hibiscus syrup, watermelon) and Mexi Mai Tais (Bacardi rum, Cazadores Blanco, Blue Curacao, orgeat, pineapple, lime)



- Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks in a variety of flavors, plus Vice Night Punch (vodka, lemon, jalapeno hibiscus syrup, watermelon) and Mexi Mai Tais (Bacardi rum, Cazadores Blanco, Blue Curacao, orgeat, pineapple, lime) Spuntino - beer and wine



- beer and wine Standard Tap - cocktails



- cocktails Urban Village - Selection of ice-cold Northern Liberties made beers



MAKERS & MERCHANTS

After Oak - Small batch jewelry brand, creating unique pieces of jewelry and art in collaboration with nature



- Small batch jewelry brand, creating unique pieces of jewelry and art in collaboration with nature ArtbyAlicia - Stickers, greeting cards, prints, and posters with hand-drawn designs of Philadelphia staples and landmarks



- Stickers, greeting cards, prints, and posters with hand-drawn designs of Philadelphia staples and landmarks CONNECT360 - Handmade Kenyan jewelry and fashions



- Handmade Kenyan jewelry and fashions Contemporary Works - Colorful, eco-friendly planters, trays, coasters, and other home decors



- Colorful, eco-friendly planters, trays, coasters, and other home decors Dan Does That - Laser engraved art and unique home décor



- Laser engraved art and unique home décor De' Vora - Pet products



- Pet products Elektra Vintage - Vintage clothing, accessories, and wares



- Vintage clothing, accessories, and wares Lily Lough Jewelry - Handmade jewelry



- Handmade jewelry Little Brown Box - Modern jewelry for women

- Modern jewelry for women Maker Missya - Creative bold colored cement planters and home goods



- Creative bold colored cement planters and home goods Messin' with Resin - Handmade resin art



- Handmade resin art Ocean Girl Gifts - Beach themed jewelry and ceramic ornaments



- Beach themed jewelry and ceramic ornaments Pretty Nerdy Crafts - Handmade home decor and crafts - Horror, Sci-fi, Goth, Punk Rock, Pop Culture, and more!



- Handmade home decor and crafts - Horror, Sci-fi, Goth, Punk Rock, Pop Culture, and more! Ray's Reusables - Bulk household staples for sustainable refilling



- Bulk household staples for sustainable refilling RonDee Productions - Handmade puppets called RONSTERS and other puppet related merchandise



- Handmade puppets called RONSTERS and other puppet related merchandise S H Candles - Hand poured scented soy candles, diffusers, and other home good accessories



- Hand poured scented soy candles, diffusers, and other home good accessories SCB Naturals - Handmade vegan, organic, and eco-friendly soap and wellness products.



- Handmade vegan, organic, and eco-friendly soap and wellness products. Shady Sunglass Deals - Sunglasses and tie-dyed t-shirts



- Sunglasses and tie-dyed t-shirts Snug Baby - Small batch, highly pigmented nail polish and creative ephemera



- Small batch, highly pigmented nail polish and creative ephemera Spaltline Woodworking - Unique puzzles and clocks out of spalted wood (pigmented by fungi)

- Unique puzzles and clocks out of spalted wood (pigmented by fungi) Terraintextures - Handmade jewelry containing locally foraged mushrooms, ferns, and foliage



- Handmade jewelry containing locally foraged mushrooms, ferns, and foliage Unleashed by Petco - Pet products



- Pet products Yardsale Press - Hand-cut and screen printed wooden drink coasters, pins, and tote bags

For some vendors, this is their first major time back on the road and at this type of festival since the pandemic. The event will support our region's thriving food truck and mobile food vendor economy that was devastating to the industry, all while showcasing the red-hot food neighborhood of Northern Liberties. In the next one to two years, this is the fastest growing neighborhood in the entire city by the numbers, with up to 23,000 people set to move into apartments and new projects about to open or that are well underway for construction. The population boom has also brought a restaurant boom. The three neighborhood pioneers behind the festival are thrilled and wanted to keep up the energy when their larger festival was on pause.

Entertainment will DJ Frost and family fun, other music, and more! Project Positive Dance Troupe will provide street performers that will flip, twist, and turn their way during open-air performances throughout the night. DJ Frosty will drop the tunes.

This Night Market series is not affiliated with the Food Trust and is an independent production of the 2nd St Festival. The Night Market series was and has always been a series of pop-up food festivals designed to bring attention and awareness to different parts of the city, with the hopes of leaving neighborhoods with a sustainable event after it moves on. This new event was designed with that idea in mind to bolster a new and regular series of events - especially when the classic Night Market events are on pause.

The festival is free to attend, and pay-as-you-go for food and drink. Bring the kiddos and the pups, as this event is fully family-friendly!

Save the date for the 2nd Street Festival on Sunday, August 7th, and Northern Liberties Night Market fall edition on Thursday, September 22nd.

