What to Eat & Drink at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and South Street

The 2022 PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South Street are in full swing this Spring. Families, friends, and pets are welcome to experience these picturesque outdoor gardens, featuring breathtaking plant and garden installations, alongside a food and beverage menu, with ample seating, entertainment, and space options to suit every party size.

PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk. (Courtesy of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

This year, the PHS Pop Up Gardens have amped up their food and beverage offerings with an all-new menu that is half plant-based to ensure both vegans and meat lovers can enjoy a delicious, satisfying meal.

Both gardens will offer wine and beer lovers options, a roster of 4 wine varieties, domestic and craft canned beers, and ten beers available on tap, including Half Acre, Dogfish Head, Victory, and Neshaminy Creek. For those looking for a refreshing non-alcoholic sip, the Pop Up Gardens’ beverage menu will include Athletic Free Wave non-alcoholic hazy IPAs, a watermelon spritz, lemonade, and more.

This year's new favorites at the Manayunk Pop Up Garden include a vegan chicken-fried mushroom sandwich, a Primal Supply burger, and a vegan crabcake sandwich. For a light snack or appetizer, guests will also enjoy green goddess chickpea hummus with everything bagel spice, peel and eat shrimp, fried cheese curds with cherry pepper aioli, and house-made Bavarian pretzels.

Behind the bar at the Manayunk Pop Up Garden, guests will be transported to an island oasis with a full line of tiki-themed cocktails. The Sand Dollar is made with Elijah Craig whiskey, Moroccan mint tea, ginger syrup, and lime, and The Zombie is made with Bacardi Gold rum, Don Q 151, apricot brandy, velvet falernum, grapefruit, grenadine, and lime.

Woodermelon Cocktail at PHS Pop Up Garden. (Courtesy of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

Returning favorite drinks such as the Woodermelon made with Tito’s Vodka, watermelon, Fever-Tree ginger beer, and lime will be joined by the all-new Jamestown Fizz made with Bombay London dry gin, Lo-Fi white vermouth, honey, orange flower water, and Fever Tree club soda.

Additionally, guests can anticipate an array of frozen cocktails such as the Blue Hawaiian with Single Prop rum, blue curacao, coconut cream, pineapple, and lemon, the Gritty Marg with Lunazul Blanco tequila, Tang, lime, and black salt, and the Island Daquiri made with Don Q Pasion rum, Hawaiian punch, passion fruit, and lime.

PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street. (Courtesy of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

At the South Street Pop Up Garden, guests can snack on drive-in nachos with green chili queso, fresh guacamole and chips, and sidewinder fries. Indulge in a Caprese melt, vegan garden wrap, or a vegan Impossible cheeseburger for a more substantial bite.

The South Street Pop Up Garden will offer several specialty cocktails, including the Cucumber Countryside made with Bombay Gin, mint, agave, and cucumber, a Pink Peppercorn Paloma with Lunazul Blanco tequila, pink grapefruit, pink peppercorn, and lime, and a Garden Sangria made with red wine, fresh orange juice, and seasonal fruits.

Specialty frozen cocktails will include Adult Water Ice featuring New Amsterdam’s Pink Whitney vodka and lemon and the frozen Mojito with Single Prop rum mint, lime, and butterfly pea flower.

The Pop Up Gardens are the perfect place to gather for groups of 6 or more seeking a relaxing social space. Whether you’re hosting a party, wedding, corporate event, cocktail party, or any other event of any size or scale, the Pop Up Gardens event menu and spaces offer the perfect location for celebration with your friends and loved ones.

New this year, the Manayunk location has expanded private event capabilities with all-new shaded spaces to accommodate 20-200 guests, so you can experience the beauty and social atmosphere rain or shine.

Groups of 6-20 will be able to reserve a table via Resy.

The Pop Up Garden at Manayunk

106 Jamestown Avenue / Philadelphia, PA 19127

Monday-Wednesday: 5-10pm

Thursday: 5-11pm

Friday & Saturday: 12pm-midnight

Sunday: 11am-9pm

The Pop Up Garden at South Street

1438 South Street / Philadelphia, PA 19146

Monday-Wednesday: 5-10pm

Thursday: 5-11pm

Friday & Saturday: 12pm-midnight

Sunday: 11am-9pm

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.