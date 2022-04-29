Neshaminy Creek Partners with Mahoning Drive-In on New Beer Showtime at Sundown

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company (Neshaminy Creek) announces its partnership with The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, PA. The long-awaited collaboration brought Showtime at Sundown, a classic retro American lager, to life. This throwback beer has a malty body, a hint of sweetness, and a dry finish, making it a light and easy drink. Sitting at a crushable 4.2% ABV, Neshaminy Creek created a beer that is best enjoyed during a long-haul double (or triple) feature.

Showtime at Sundown Debuts May 21 at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. and The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, PA. (Courtesy of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.)

Showtime at Sundown will only be available exclusively at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater and all three Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company taproom locations – Croydon, New Hope, and Dublin – on tap for $5.50, 6-packs for $12.50, and cases for $41.50, starting May 21st.

To celebrate the release of Showtime at Sundown, Neshaminy Creek will be onsite at The Mahoning Drive-In Theater on May 21st for Night Two of their “It’s a MAD MAD MAD MAX Weekend” featuring Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road on their colossal CinemaScope screen. The Neshaminy Creek Brewing team will be selling merch and beer-to-go so viewers can bring a taste of the drive-in home with them. Tickets and more information for this event are available on the Mahoning Website.

“When creating Showtime at Sundown, we had so much fun with the Mahoning crew coming together to make this beer a reality after talking about the possibilities of a collab for years. It’s a classic American lager that really does epitomize the nostalgia of the drive-in and our history of brewing lagers,” says Director of Sales and Marketing, Kyle Park. “I’ve been going to Mahoning for quite some time, so having this opportunity to create such a unique partnership has been special from start to finish.”

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. Partners with Mahoning Drive-In on new beer called Showtime at Sundown. (Courtesy of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.)

“From the day we met the team on the lot, we knew how likeminded our worlds were,” says Virgil Cardamone, Co-Owner of The Mahoning Drive-In. “Steeped in influence and soaked in nostalgia - that’s why this partnership is a match made in cinematic heaven! Delivering an easy-drinking brew for those summer nights under the stars is a dream come true for us made possible by our friends at Neshaminy Creek, a brand we have so much love for. Adding Showtime at Sundown to their incredible lineup is a true honor to our family!”

