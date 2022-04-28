Rosa Mexicano to Open at Suburban Square in Ardmore

New York City-based Rosa Mexicano Restaurants will host the official grand opening of its newest location in Ardmore, PA, at a 355,000 SF mixed-use outdoor shopping center and courtyard owned and managed by an affiliate of Kimco Realty at 105 Coulter Avenue, Suburban Square. The brand will offer a fully elevated fiesta experience, including signature menu items, cocktails, and margaritas, and is excited to serve those in the area.

Rendering of Rosa Mexicano in Ardmore, PA. (Courtesy of Rosa Mexicano Ardmore)

“In 1984 our founding chef, Josefina Howard, opened the first Rosa Mexicano restaurant in a small New York City neighborhood and won over loyal fans with her authentic Mexican cuisine, creative bar and spirits program, and signature warm hospitality,” said Rosa Mexicano CEO Jim Dunn. “We are thrilled to be joining the Ardmore community as we continue to introduce a fresh take on Mexican food, authentic Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and fine dining through new location openings.”

Rendering of the Dining Room at Rosa Mexicano in Ardmore, PA. (Courtesy of Rosa Mexicano Ardmore)

“Rosa Mexicano’s expansion to the Ardmore community has been something we’ve looked forward to. The opening reflects our founding chef, Josefina Howard’s vision of introducing fine-dining Mexican food and authentic Mexican heritage to different markets,” said Rosa Mexicano CEO Jim Dunn. “With an entirely revamped new menu and brand look and feel, we are thrilled to serve Suburban Square with an exciting fresh take on Mexican food.”

The new restaurant, helmed by Chef Edgar Alvarez, features dramatic design elements familiar to fans of the brand aimed at transporting guests on a unique culinary journey. There are various seating areas, including total seating for 300, a 17-person bar, a private dining room for 12, and a beautiful garden room for 50.

The menu offers a contemporary interpretation of authentic Mexican cuisine, featuring both beloved classics and innovative, sophisticated dishes that pay tribute to Mexico’s richly varied culinary regions. Rosa Mexicano's renowned beverage program boasts over 100 varieties of tequila and agave-based spirits – and, of course, the restaurant’s signature frozen pomegranate margarita.

“The announcement of Rosa Mexicano’s grand opening in Suburban Square is something we have been looking forward to sharing with our community,” said Joy Medlock, General Manager of Suburban Square.“Whether guests are coming to shop and stop in for a drink or enjoying a celebratory dinner, we cannot wait for them to experience delicious yet authentic Mexican cuisine in a true ‘elevated fiesta’ atmosphere.”

The announcement comes one year after Suburban Square welcomed new fine dining tenants, including Dan Dan and Lola’s Garden. Even during the pandemic, Suburban Square has continued to draw in many new retailers, including Nike, Peter Millar, Stile by Per Lei, and more, and hosts a variety of family-focused events for all to enjoy.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.