Hawthorne's Beer, Booze and Bubbly Block Party is Coming to South Philly on Saturday, May 14th

Hawthorne Beer Café, located at 738 S. 11th Street, is reviving its storied beer-centric block party and adding booze and bubbly. Hawthornes Beer, Booze, and Bubbly Block Party will take over 11th Street (from Fitzwater to Catherine) on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Hawthornes Beer, Booze and Bubbly Block Party is coming to South Philly on May 14th. (Courtesy of Kory Aversa)

This all-day, all-ages event is rain or shine and open to the public. Admission is free, but food and drink are pay-as-you-go. It's a cash-only event with drink tickets available at the entrance. Hawthornes will be closed inside for regular seating.

Craft beer trucks, big sound bands, and street food eats will replace the usual lineup of parked cars.

Food trucks will include French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods, The Little Scillian, Korea Taqueria, Cloud Cups, Jammin J's, Barkley's BBQ, and others.

The music line-up will include The Mini Q's, The Sermon, Snacktime, and DJ Adrian Hardy.

Muller, Inc. and Penn Beer go head-to-head in a friendly face-off of two jam-packed beer trailers pouring $6 local and craft brews from your favorites like La Cabra, Conshohocken, Tröegs, Victory, Flying Fish, Yards, Two Roads, and a top-secret limited release Double Nickel brew.

Guests will enter at 11th and Fitzwater, where they will check I.D.'s, distribute wristbands, and drink tickets are for sale. Guests will be required to show valid I.D. Must be 21 or older to drink.

"It's go big or go home," said Hawthorne's owner Chris Fetfatzes. "Anyone who knows me knows I can't do anything halfway, and this year's block party is all in. You don't even have to like beer. We've got cocktails, funky wine, seltzers, and ciders. The music alone is worth the price of admission, which is free! It's a no-brainer. Bring your kid. Bring your grandma. Bring your dog. And bring your appetite because this isn't just about the day drinking - the snacks are going to slap."

