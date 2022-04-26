Renault Winery Resort Owners Have Purchased Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County, New Jersey

Accountable Equity, the parent company of South Jersey's Renault Winery Resort, has acquired the Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County, New Jersey. In a transaction valued at more than $6.5 million, the opportunity will supercharge the Mid-Atlantic resort market, offering a greater variety of award-winning destinations and guest experiences for golf lovers, locals, and visitors.

Accountable Equity has acquired the Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County, New Jersey. It will reopen as LBI National Golf & Resort in June. (Courtesy of Accountable Equity)

As part of the deal, Accountable Equity, owners and operators of the hugely successful Renault Winery Resort and Vineyard National Golf Course in Egg Harbor, has also hinted at plans for the new acquisition.

Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County will reopen as LBI National Golf & Resort. (Courtesy of Accountable Equity)

Opening as LBI National Golf & Resort in June 2022 in time for the summer as a public course, plans for a hotel, restaurants, and wedding and event venues will be announced soon. The reopening of the golf course will bring back between 25-50 jobs to Ocean County and has the potential to create an additional 175 positions in the county by next year.

“We’re excited at the prospect of Sea Oaks Golf Resort becoming part of the VIVÂMEE Signature Collection,” said Josh McCallen, Accountable Equity Founder and CEO. “We believe our blend of hospitality culture and development expertise puts us in a unique position to provide tremendous long-term dividends for Sea Oaks in the years to come as we grow.”

The property consists of an Inn with 31 rooms and suites, 35,000 sq ft country club, banquet space, two restaurants, three bars, outdoor dining space, plus an 18-hole championship golf course and driving range with skyline night-time views of Atlantic City.

Barbara Balongue of Balongue Design Inc has been commissioned to lead a $4.5M resort renovation, beginning immediately, including upgrades to guest rooms, entertainment spaces, bars, and restaurants.

As a VIVÂMEE Signature Collection resort, LBI National Golf & Resort revival vision will focus on the prestigious 194-acre golf course, bespoke weddings, and unique events.

Golfers looking to hit the links will also benefit from investment in the property, and the return of the expert practice facility, driving range, practice bunker, and putting green.

LBI National is located one hour from Philadelphia, 30 minutes from Atlantic City, and is less than 20-minutes from Long Beach Island, ideal as a drive to or city escape vacation.

“Today’s guest yearns for exceptional destinations and authentic hospitality. It’s more than just operating hotels. It’s an intimately human service cherishing guests' souls and the team we trust to serve them, all of which are key to achieving our goals,” added McCallen.

Accountable Equity, owners of Renault Winery Resort in Egg Harbour City, NJ, and Kent Island Resort, Stevensville, MD, have seen record year-on-year growth in the last year. As a leading private resort development company with 200-plus employees, Accountable Equity has led two multi-million-dollar investment programs in two VIVÂMEE Signature Collection resorts, continuing to transform them and deliver new exciting experience-focused resorts.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, the greater Mid-Atlantic area, and beyond.