Philadelphia, PA

Morgan's Pier returns for 11th Season on the Waterfront

Marilyn Johnson

FCM Hospitality and owner Avram Hornik will start the 2022 season of Morgan's Pier (221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd) on Thursday, April 21st, at 4:00 pm. Philadelphia's largest outdoor restaurant returns for its 11th season with relaxed bites, local brews, breathtaking views, live entertainment, and energetic late nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbqUT_0fE1Jrr000
Morgan's Pier returns for the 11th season on the Delaware Riverfront.(Morgan's Pier/ FCM Hospitality)

A new menu with tasty options like Oysters on the Halfshell, Seafood Cocktail, Tuna Tartare, Crab Cakes, Grilled Octopus, Pier Fries, Crispy Chicken Wings, Confit Pork Flatbread, Crispy Shrimp Roll, Prime Rib Sandwich, Porky Belly BLT, Ratatouille Grinder, Purple Sweet Potato Black Bean Burger and much more. The menu includes vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Thirst-quenching summer sips will include favorites from over the last decade, plus new offerings. Highlights include the signature Watermelon Rickey, Summer Sangria, Aperol Paloma, Crushin' It, Twisted Tea Bomb, and Blueberry Lemonade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Esr5_0fE1Jrr000
Drinks at Morgan's Pier on the Delaware Riverfront.(Morgan's Pier/ FCM Hospitality)

Live music and DJs are back for a full summer of programming, with DJ Ricky Lee, DJ Menace Cartel, DJ Xtina, DJ Beatstreet, DJ Meat Mill, DJ Pfef, and Dan Fisher kicking things off on the opening weekend.  

Starting hours for the season are Mondays to Thursdays, 4:00 pm to 2:00 am, and Fridays to Sundays, Noon - 2 am. Guests can make reservations for dine-in service Mondays to Thursdays, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm, Fridays to Saturdays, Noon - 8:45 pm, and Sundays, Noon - 9:30 pm. Kitchen hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 4:00 pm- 10:00 pm, and Fridays to Sundays, Noon - 10:00 pm.

Reservations are encouraged during dining hours, with walk-up reservations available. Walk-up bar service is welcome.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region.

