Iron Hill Brewery Updates New Lunch & Dinner Menus

Marilyn Johnson

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant (Iron Hill) is launching new dinner and lunch menus on April 6, 2022, in all locations. Guests can expect several classic Iron Hill, including brewhouse entrées, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, expanded salad options, and hearth-baked pizzas. In addition, for the first time, Iron Hill will offer a lighter lunch menu, focusing on shareable appetizers, expanded salad options, and a selection of handheld items. The lunch menu will be available Monday through Friday until 3 pm. Beer-inspired menu items showcase Iron Hill's commitment to its craft kitchen and scratch brewery philosophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWqAw_0fAFdSSO00
Iron Hill Brewery brings back Bavarian Pretzels, a favorite on its menus.(Photo courtesy of Marilyn Johnson)

The menu includes fan favorites with a new twist like the Bavarian Pretzel Sticks ($6) with Homestead Farmhouse Ale cheese sauce and Philly Phavorite IPA mustard, an expanded Hearth Baked Pizza section ranging from the classic Margherita ($15.5) to the new Shrimp Lejon ($16.5) with bacon, scallions, mozzarella, and horseradish sauce. The lunch and dinner menus offer six entrée salads, including the Grilled Salmon Salad ($18.5) with baby arugula, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, grilled peppers, feta, matchstick potatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette plus soup, and small salad options. Several dishes made with signature Iron Hill beers, including the new Vienna Red Lager, braised Crispy Pork Belly Sandwich ($15.25) with smoked gouda, crispy onion strings, and brown sugar BBQ sauce, are prominently featured throughout the menus. The popular Mediterranean Wrap ($13.95) moved from just the catering menu to lunch and dinner menus. Iron Hill's house-brewed Craft Root Beer ($3.75) is on both menus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoOIq_0fAFdSSO00
Crispy Pork Belly sandwich at Iron Hill Brewery.(Photo courtesy of Iron Hill Brewery)
“Iron Hill’s culinary and brewery teams work hand-in-hand to create menus that perfectly pair great food with delicious beer. The spring dinner menu is a fresh take on Iron Hill classics with more options for lighter dishes. In contrast, the lunch menu focuses more on sandwiches, pizza, and salad options,” said Chris Westcott, CEO of Iron Hill Brewery.

Founded in Newark, DE, in 1996 by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson, and Kevin Davies, Iron Hill is among the most enduringly successful restaurants and craft brewery concepts in the United States. With over 20 locations in DE, NJ, PA, SC, and GA and 25-years of award-winning recognition at national and international beer competitions. Each Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant boasts its own kitchen and brewery, allowing the creativity to pair the freshest ingredients with the highest 20 locations in DE, GA, NJ, PA, and SC. In 2020, the group opened its first large, full-scale production brewery in Exton, PA, to prepare the same delicious craft signature beer and seasonal favorites for larger consumer audiences through specific retail and distribution channels in PA, NJ, and DE. Iron Hill unveiled TapHouse, a polished fast-casual concept offering food with feeling at the Exton brewery. The Iron Hill team incorporates excellent food, beer, and unsurpassed friendly hospitality in everything they do for all age groups – helping change overall perceptions about brewpubs one meal, one pint, and one community at a time.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

# Iron Hill Brewery# new menu# lunch# dinner# beer

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
