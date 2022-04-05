King Of Prussia, PA

New Menu at City Works Eatery & Pour House in King of Prussia

Marilyn Johnson

City Works Eatery & Pour House, located in King of Prussia, is rolling out its new dynamic menu. The restaurant is known for offering American classics with a modern twist. The new menu will make a lasting impression on food lovers who can enjoy an exceptional viewing experience of any sports event and 90+ beers on tap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1427gt_0f0OSewr00
City Works in King of Prussia rolls out new menu!Provided by City Works King of Prussia

The new menu offers a wide variety of dishes and drinks ranging from comfort food to vegetarian options to not-your-average bar bites. The complete list includes:

  • Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread - Fingerling potatoes, hardwood smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, green onions, ranch dressing
  • BBQ Chicken Flatbread - House-smoked BBQ chicken, mozzarella, gouda, red onion, housemade BBQ sauce
  • Crab Fondue - Jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, Parmesan, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxZix_0f0OSewr00
Crab Fondue is a new menu item from City Works in King of Prussia, PA.Provided by City Works King of Prussia
  • Impossible Quesadilla - Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, mozzarella, queso fresco, avocado cream, elote, red cabbage, micro cilantro
  • Blackened Salmon - Blackened salmon, deviled eggs, artisan lettuce, capers, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, citrus vinaigrette
  • Steak Salad - Grilled top sirloin steak, baby greens, red onion, Roma tomatoes, grilled marinated broccolini, cucumbers,  bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
  • Impossible Taco - Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, avocado mash, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, microgreens
  • Sloppy Joe - Left Hand Milk Stout braised beef, cider mustard, crispy buttermilk onion rings, brioche bun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJb6C_0f0OSewr00
Sloppy Joe on the new menu at City Works in King of Prussia, PA.Provided by City Works King of Prussia
  • Impossible Meatball Sandwich - Impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, smoked Provolone cheese, housemade giardiniera, ciabatta roll
  • Cajun Linguine - Blackened chicken, andouille sausage, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, Sriracha cream, linguine pasta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybIMr_0f0OSewr00
Cajun Linguine on the new menu at City Works in King of Prussia, PA.Provided by City Works King of Prussia
  • Ahi Tuna - Peppercorn crusted rare ahi tuna, shrimp and almond fried rice, marinated broccolini, mustard soy sauce, crispy wonton strips, microgreens
  • Top Sirloin - Fingerling potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, onions, celery, asparagus, grape tomato, fennel, red wine jus, garlic herb butter
  • Chicken - Grilled marinated French cut chicken breast, andouille sausage, maque choux, Cajun butter, cilantro oil, microgreens
  • Meatloaf - Lowcountry meatloaf, ground beef, Italian sausage, mashed potato, succotash, IPA red-eye gravy
  • Sweet Caroline (Brunch) - Carrot cake spiced pancakes, orange cream cheese frosting, walnuts, warm maple syrup
  • Burning for You (Brunch)- Huevos rancheros, crispy flour tortillas, chorizo, black beans, green chiles, red onions, cheddar, habanero Jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeño salsa verde, two over-medium eggs, sour cream, micro cilantro
  • Donuts - Powdered sugar-coated doughnuts, chocolate hazelnut sauce, mixed berry jam

New Alcoholic Beverages

  • Spicy Margarita - Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, chile simple syrup, árbol chile
  • Mezcal Margarita - Los Vecinos Espadin Mezcal, fresh lime juice, lychee syrup, orange flower water

New Non-Alcoholic Beverages

  • Strawberry Margarita - Strawberries, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, a splash of lemon-lime soda
  • Mango Cucumber Mule - Cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
  • Paloma - Fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, honey syrup, sea salt, soda water

Have you been to City Works? Let me know your thoughts!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

