New Menu at City Works Eatery & Pour House in King of Prussia

City Works Eatery & Pour House, located in King of Prussia, is rolling out its new dynamic menu. The restaurant is known for offering American classics with a modern twist. The new menu will make a lasting impression on food lovers who can enjoy an exceptional viewing experience of any sports event and 90+ beers on tap.

City Works in King of Prussia rolls out new menu! Provided by City Works King of Prussia

The new menu offers a wide variety of dishes and drinks ranging from comfort food to vegetarian options to not-your-average bar bites. The complete list includes:

Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread - Fingerling potatoes, hardwood smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, green onions, ranch dressing

- Fingerling potatoes, hardwood smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, green onions, ranch dressing BBQ Chicken Flatbread - House-smoked BBQ chicken, mozzarella, gouda, red onion, housemade BBQ sauce

- House-smoked BBQ chicken, mozzarella, gouda, red onion, housemade BBQ sauce Crab Fondue - Jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, Parmesan, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette

Crab Fondue is a new menu item from City Works in King of Prussia, PA. Provided by City Works King of Prussia

Impossible Quesadilla - Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, mozzarella, queso fresco, avocado cream, elote, red cabbage, micro cilantro

- Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, mozzarella, queso fresco, avocado cream, elote, red cabbage, micro cilantro Blackened Salmon - Blackened salmon, deviled eggs, artisan lettuce, capers, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, citrus vinaigrette

- Blackened salmon, deviled eggs, artisan lettuce, capers, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, citrus vinaigrette Steak Salad - Grilled top sirloin steak, baby greens, red onion, Roma tomatoes, grilled marinated broccolini, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, red wine vinaigrette

- Grilled top sirloin steak, baby greens, red onion, Roma tomatoes, grilled marinated broccolini, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, red wine vinaigrette Impossible Taco - Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, avocado mash, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, microgreens

- Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, avocado mash, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, microgreens Sloppy Joe - Left Hand Milk Stout braised beef, cider mustard, crispy buttermilk onion rings, brioche bun

Sloppy Joe on the new menu at City Works in King of Prussia, PA. Provided by City Works King of Prussia

Impossible Meatball Sandwich - Impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, smoked Provolone cheese, housemade giardiniera, ciabatta roll

- Impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, smoked Provolone cheese, housemade giardiniera, ciabatta roll Cajun Linguine - Blackened chicken, andouille sausage, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, Sriracha cream, linguine pasta

Cajun Linguine on the new menu at City Works in King of Prussia, PA. Provided by City Works King of Prussia

Ahi Tuna - Peppercorn crusted rare ahi tuna, shrimp and almond fried rice, marinated broccolini, mustard soy sauce, crispy wonton strips, microgreens

- Peppercorn crusted rare ahi tuna, shrimp and almond fried rice, marinated broccolini, mustard soy sauce, crispy wonton strips, microgreens Top Sirloin - Fingerling potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, onions, celery, asparagus, grape tomato, fennel, red wine jus, garlic herb butter

- Fingerling potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, onions, celery, asparagus, grape tomato, fennel, red wine jus, garlic herb butter Chicken - Grilled marinated French cut chicken breast, andouille sausage, maque choux, Cajun butter, cilantro oil, microgreens

- Grilled marinated French cut chicken breast, andouille sausage, maque choux, Cajun butter, cilantro oil, microgreens Meatloaf - Lowcountry meatloaf, ground beef, Italian sausage, mashed potato, succotash, IPA red-eye gravy

- Lowcountry meatloaf, ground beef, Italian sausage, mashed potato, succotash, IPA red-eye gravy Sweet Caroline (Brunch) - Carrot cake spiced pancakes, orange cream cheese frosting, walnuts, warm maple syrup

(Brunch) - Carrot cake spiced pancakes, orange cream cheese frosting, walnuts, warm maple syrup Burning for You (Brunch)- Huevos rancheros, crispy flour tortillas, chorizo, black beans, green chiles, red onions, cheddar, habanero Jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeño salsa verde, two over-medium eggs, sour cream, micro cilantro

(Brunch)- Huevos rancheros, crispy flour tortillas, chorizo, black beans, green chiles, red onions, cheddar, habanero Jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeño salsa verde, two over-medium eggs, sour cream, micro cilantro Donuts - Powdered sugar-coated doughnuts, chocolate hazelnut sauce, mixed berry jam

New Alcoholic Beverages

Spicy Margarita - Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, chile simple syrup, árbol chile

- Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, chile simple syrup, árbol chile Mezcal Margarita - Los Vecinos Espadin Mezcal, fresh lime juice, lychee syrup, orange flower water

New Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Strawberry Margarita - Strawberries, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, a splash of lemon-lime soda

- Strawberries, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, a splash of lemon-lime soda Mango Cucumber Mule - Cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer

- Cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer Paloma - Fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, honey syrup, sea salt, soda water

Have you been to City Works? Let me know your thoughts!

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.