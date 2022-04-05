New Menu at City Works Eatery & Pour House in King of Prussia

City Works Eatery & Pour House, located in King of Prussia, is rolling out its new dynamic menu. The restaurant is known for offering American classics with a modern twist. The new menu will make a lasting impression on food lovers who can enjoy an exceptional viewing experience of any sports event and 90+ beers on tap.
The new menu offers a wide variety of dishes and drinks ranging from comfort food to vegetarian options to not-your-average bar bites. The complete list includes:
- Loaded Baked Potato Flatbread - Fingerling potatoes, hardwood smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, green onions, ranch dressing
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread - House-smoked BBQ chicken, mozzarella, gouda, red onion, housemade BBQ sauce
- Crab Fondue - Jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, Parmesan, garlic herb butter, toasted baguette
- Impossible Quesadilla - Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, mozzarella, queso fresco, avocado cream, elote, red cabbage, micro cilantro
- Blackened Salmon - Blackened salmon, deviled eggs, artisan lettuce, capers, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato, citrus vinaigrette
- Steak Salad - Grilled top sirloin steak, baby greens, red onion, Roma tomatoes, grilled marinated broccolini, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
- Impossible Taco - Impossible meat, jalapeño salsa verde, avocado mash, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla, microgreens
- Sloppy Joe - Left Hand Milk Stout braised beef, cider mustard, crispy buttermilk onion rings, brioche bun
- Impossible Meatball Sandwich - Impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, smoked Provolone cheese, housemade giardiniera, ciabatta roll
- Cajun Linguine - Blackened chicken, andouille sausage, bell peppers, red onion, scallions, Sriracha cream, linguine pasta
- Ahi Tuna - Peppercorn crusted rare ahi tuna, shrimp and almond fried rice, marinated broccolini, mustard soy sauce, crispy wonton strips, microgreens
- Top Sirloin - Fingerling potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, onions, celery, asparagus, grape tomato, fennel, red wine jus, garlic herb butter
- Chicken - Grilled marinated French cut chicken breast, andouille sausage, maque choux, Cajun butter, cilantro oil, microgreens
- Meatloaf - Lowcountry meatloaf, ground beef, Italian sausage, mashed potato, succotash, IPA red-eye gravy
- Sweet Caroline (Brunch) - Carrot cake spiced pancakes, orange cream cheese frosting, walnuts, warm maple syrup
- Burning for You (Brunch)- Huevos rancheros, crispy flour tortillas, chorizo, black beans, green chiles, red onions, cheddar, habanero Jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, jalapeño salsa verde, two over-medium eggs, sour cream, micro cilantro
- Donuts - Powdered sugar-coated doughnuts, chocolate hazelnut sauce, mixed berry jam
New Alcoholic Beverages
- Spicy Margarita - Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, chile simple syrup, árbol chile
- Mezcal Margarita - Los Vecinos Espadin Mezcal, fresh lime juice, lychee syrup, orange flower water
New Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Strawberry Margarita - Strawberries, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, a splash of lemon-lime soda
- Mango Cucumber Mule - Cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
- Paloma - Fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, honey syrup, sea salt, soda water
Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.
