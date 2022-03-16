The Long-Awaited Wilder to Open in Rittenhouse Square

On Monday, March 21, chef-restaurateur Brett Naylor along with his wife and partner Nicole Barrick will officially open Wilder, a three-story, 150-seat restaurant, bar, and private event space in Rittenhouse Square (2009 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103). Originally set to open in early 2020 but paused due to COVID, the historic space, previously the Philadelphia Academy of Social Dance, received a full-scale renovation, combining an original carriage house and townhome into one sprawling 4500-square-foot dining establishment.

Rittenhouse Square's Wilder is set to open on March 21. Courtesy of Linette & Kyle Kielinski

At Wilder, guests may enjoy nightly dinner at the bar or in the first and second-floor dining rooms, with lunch and brunch to follow. The restaurant’s third floor may be reserved for intimate lunch or dinner parties, secluded from the main dining areas. Naylor and Barrick chose the name Wilder to signify the fresh bounty of ingredients they like to source, cook and eat, a name that also aptly describes their vision for the space – one that naturally evolves as you move through, a meaningful progression that is also free and unrestrained.

Naylor has worked in some of Philadelphia’s favorite kitchens including Marigold Kitchen, Morimoto, and later as executive chef at Oyster House. Following his time at Oyster House, Naylor became a partner of Mission Taqueria (though he is no longer affiliated). For his second restaurant, Naylor brought on longtime friend Bob Truitt as executive chef. Chef Truitt, a Food & Wine “Best New Chef” (pastry, 2013) with extensive experience in some of the world’s best kitchens including El Bulli, Corton, and the Altamarea Group, will prepare creative seasonal cuisine that draws on these experiences.

His menu will highlight peak season vegetables, fresh handmade pastas, and a selection of savory main plates. From the first floor’s open pizza kitchen and crudo & raw bar, Truitt and team will turn out piping hot wood-fired pizzas and a daily list of fresh raw fish and oyster preparations, sliced to order. A smart selection of wine and beer (on draft, by the bottle, and by the glass), plus a creative set of cocktails and zero ABV drinks will be served. Click here for full menus.

The exhibition of pizza-making and crudo-slicing speaks to the way the space was designed, with the intention of drawing guests in further and inviting them to explore it with a hunger and curiosity. The first floor aims to inspire and enchant, serving as an introduction to the space with a full view of the main dining area. Created in collaboration with Hope Velocette of Velocette Studio, the aesthetic seeks to evolve and push forward traditional and contemporary design motifs and fixtures. A most striking example is the vintage Persian rugs, first sewn together then sculpted to the walls in a curved pattern outlined by patina brass. Throughout, guests will sit beneath antique gilded chandeliers, each one unlike the other, and the use of colorful hexagonal tiles for flooring along with dark wood, all combined adds warmth and depth to the space.

At the bar, a black-and-white stone countertop is complemented by 12 colorful leopard print bar stools. The adjacent lounge area offers an additional 14 seats for guests to enjoy as they wait for their table or casually enjoy a bite and drink. Velvet teal banquettes and walnut tables line the main dining rooms on the first and second floors, offering seating for more than 120 guests. The intimate third-floor private event space includes an open kitchen along with a bar and a 25-seat communal table. The space is adorned with brass accents and a custom refinished antique mirror, placed along the wall in a creative tiled pattern. Each element was carefully chosen and sourced from local makers whenever possible. It all serves to intrigue and excite, intentionally blending a combination of pattern, material, and placement, including various murals across the ceilings and walls, all conceptualized and painted by Barrick, a local artist.

The honest intention and high level of detail paid attention to the menus and design of the restaurant equally match Naylor’s commitment to fostering a work environment in which the well-being and mental health of the Wilder team is of utmost importance. For instance, Naylor recently invited his team to participate in a meditation workshop hosted by a couple he works with personally. Staff from both the front and back of the house were split into groups and addressed the various triggers and stressors that arise working in a restaurant environment. Afterward, they discussed how to deal with these stressors, especially when they arise during service. Naylor plans to offer these mediation workshops on a regular basis.

With so many meaningful details to uncover, spaces to explore, and ways to enjoy Wilder, guests may find themselves visiting for a special intimate celebration, a quick bite and drink at the bar, or a casual weeknight dinner with friends. To start, Wilder will be open Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Later this spring, lunch and brunch service will be added. For information or to make a reservation, please visit the restaurant's website at www.wilderphilly.com and follow on Instagram (@WilderPhilly).

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.