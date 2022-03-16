Philadelphia, PA

The Long-Awaited Wilder to Open in Rittenhouse Square

Marilyn Johnson

On Monday, March 21, chef-restaurateur Brett Naylor along with his wife and partner Nicole Barrick will officially open Wilder, a three-story, 150-seat restaurant, bar, and private event space in Rittenhouse Square (2009 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103). Originally set to open in early 2020 but paused due to COVID, the historic space, previously the Philadelphia Academy of Social Dance, received a full-scale renovation, combining an original carriage house and townhome into one sprawling 4500-square-foot dining establishment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCgfs_0egoXIyk00
Rittenhouse Square's Wilder is set to open on March 21.Courtesy of Linette & Kyle Kielinski

At Wilder, guests may enjoy nightly dinner at the bar or in the first and second-floor dining rooms, with lunch and brunch to follow. The restaurant’s third floor may be reserved for intimate lunch or dinner parties, secluded from the main dining areas. Naylor and Barrick chose the name Wilder to signify the fresh bounty of ingredients they like to source, cook and eat, a name that also aptly describes their vision for the space – one that naturally evolves as you move through, a meaningful progression that is also free and unrestrained.

Naylor has worked in some of Philadelphia’s favorite kitchens including Marigold Kitchen, Morimoto, and later as executive chef at Oyster House. Following his time at Oyster House, Naylor became a partner of Mission Taqueria (though he is no longer affiliated). For his second restaurant, Naylor brought on longtime friend Bob Truitt as executive chef. Chef Truitt, a Food & Wine “Best New Chef” (pastry, 2013) with extensive experience in some of the world’s best kitchens including El Bulli, Corton, and the Altamarea Group, will prepare creative seasonal cuisine that draws on these experiences.

His menu will highlight peak season vegetables, fresh handmade pastas, and a selection of savory main plates. From the first floor’s open pizza kitchen and crudo & raw bar, Truitt and team will turn out piping hot wood-fired pizzas and a daily list of fresh raw fish and oyster preparations, sliced to order. A smart selection of wine and beer (on draft, by the bottle, and by the glass), plus a creative set of cocktails and zero ABV drinks will be served. Click here for full menus.

The exhibition of pizza-making and crudo-slicing speaks to the way the space was designed, with the intention of drawing guests in further and inviting them to explore it with a hunger and curiosity. The first floor aims to inspire and enchant, serving as an introduction to the space with a full view of the main dining area. Created in collaboration with Hope Velocette of Velocette Studio, the aesthetic seeks to evolve and push forward traditional and contemporary design motifs and fixtures. A most striking example is the vintage Persian rugs, first sewn together then sculpted to the walls in a curved pattern outlined by patina brass. Throughout, guests will sit beneath antique gilded chandeliers, each one unlike the other, and the use of colorful hexagonal tiles for flooring along with dark wood, all combined adds warmth and depth to the space.

At the bar, a black-and-white stone countertop is complemented by 12 colorful leopard print bar stools. The adjacent lounge area offers an additional 14 seats for guests to enjoy as they wait for their table or casually enjoy a bite and drink. Velvet teal banquettes and walnut tables line the main dining rooms on the first and second floors, offering seating for more than 120 guests. The intimate third-floor private event space includes an open kitchen along with a bar and a 25-seat communal table. The space is adorned with brass accents and a custom refinished antique mirror, placed along the wall in a creative tiled pattern. Each element was carefully chosen and sourced from local makers whenever possible. It all serves to intrigue and excite, intentionally blending a combination of pattern, material, and placement, including various murals across the ceilings and walls, all conceptualized and painted by Barrick, a local artist.

The honest intention and high level of detail paid attention to the menus and design of the restaurant equally match Naylor’s commitment to fostering a work environment in which the well-being and mental health of the Wilder team is of utmost importance. For instance, Naylor recently invited his team to participate in a meditation workshop hosted by a couple he works with personally. Staff from both the front and back of the house were split into groups and addressed the various triggers and stressors that arise working in a restaurant environment. Afterward, they discussed how to deal with these stressors, especially when they arise during service. Naylor plans to offer these mediation workshops on a regular basis.

With so many meaningful details to uncover, spaces to explore, and ways to enjoy Wilder, guests may find themselves visiting for a special intimate celebration, a quick bite and drink at the bar, or a casual weeknight dinner with friends. To start, Wilder will be open Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Later this spring, lunch and brunch service will be added. For information or to make a reservation, please visit the restaurant's website at www.wilderphilly.com and follow on Instagram (@WilderPhilly).

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wilder Philadelphia# Rittenhouse Square# new restaurant opening Philade# Philadelphia restaurant openin# Chef Brett Naylor

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
1332 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Philadelphia, PA

Jet Wine Bar Reopens Vibrant Wine Garden on South Street

Jet Wine Bar has reopened its lush Jet Wine Garden at 1525 South Street for the season. In the garden, guests can sip on Jet Wine Bar’s expansive menu of both rare and popular wines from around the globe, spanning everything from natural to organic to boxed, as well as a selection of beer, cider, and housemade cocktails, while surrounded by the greenery that drapes the mural-clad walls and outdoor bar.

Read full story
New Hope, PA

New Hope Chef Beats Bobby Flay on Food Network Show

Michael O’Halloran, Executive Chef of Stella of New Hope, made his TV debut last night on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay, and Michael, in fact, beat the infamous Mr. Flay after taking down competitor, Chef Alex Stickland.

Read full story
7 comments
Ardmore, PA

Twenty One Pips Game Room & Kitchen Coming to Ardmore

Twenty One Pips Game Room and Kitchen is a swanky but never stuffy dining and board game concept coming to Cricket Avenue in Ardmore, PA, this spring. From the owner of Thirsty Dice, Philadelphia's first board game café, Twenty One Pips, will focus on engaging guests through games and sharable menu items with boards of artisanal, locally sourced cheeses, charcuterie, and crudité, plus elevated pub-style entrees. In addition, a selection of craft cocktails and a curated wine and beer program will round out the menu.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Jennifer Zavala of Juana Tamale is the Next Chef in Residency at Volver

Chef Jose Garces announces Chef Jennifer Zavala as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Zavala's residency will run from March 16 to May 1, 2022.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

111-Year-Old Cresson Inn in Manayunk Reopens with New Owners

During Prohibition, The Cresson Inn at 114 Gay Street in Manayunk went from an inn to a shoe store with a bustling speakeasy in the basement. It would eventually turn into a beauty parlor, then a billiard hall, and eventually a bar in 1972, when the Sanders family officially took over the building.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Native Alexa Dombkoski Launches Bellecento Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Philadelphia native turned ex-pat, Alexa Dombkoski, has converted a pandemic pivot into a business venture with the launch of Bellecento Extra Virgin Olive Oil, a luxe first cold-pressed olive oil harvested fall 2021 on a single estate in the Tuscan countryside. Now, Dombkoski is bringing a taste of her adopted home in Florence, Italy back to Philadelphia, with the first limited edition batch of Bellecento, now available in select retailers in the Philadelphia area and nationwide via online purchasing.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

FUEL Healthy Kitchen to open in Northeast Philadelphia

FUEL Healthy Kitchen is excited to announce the grand opening of a new location in Northeast Philadelphia at 10090 Roosevelt Blvd on March 22, 2022. The new location will join existing FUEL locations in Center City, South Philly, and University City, further solidifying FUEL’s status as the go-to for convenient, healthy, and nutritious meals and snacks on the go.

Read full story
Horsham, PA

Planet Smoothie Horsham Unveils “Free Smoothies for Neighbors in Need” Initiative

Planet Smoothie Horsham franchisee Sherrell Oliver-Riley, who is also an actress and entrepreneur, has created a program to provide smoothies for her neighbors in need by offering all customers the ability to purchase 20-ounce smoothies for their neighbors for $3, which will be donated to shoppers at the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Food Pantry beginning on Sunday, March 20th, which happens to be the first day of spring. In celebration of the launch of this initiative, Sherrell will match all purchases for this new program during the month of March.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Wayward Introduces New Chef Duo and New Menus

The Wayward, an American Brasserie located within the Canopy by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia in Center City’s East Market neighborhood within Midtown Village, is excited to announce a new culinary team including Executive Chef Carlos Cartagena and new Sous Chef, Barbara Voltaire and all new menus – including dinner and welcoming back breakfast, brunch and happy hour.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Jean-Georges Philadelphia Reopens at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

In partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten today introduces a new, six-course tasting menu to Jean-Georges Philadelphia, his highest restaurant, rising 1,000 feet in the air.

Read full story
Wyncote, PA

HipCityVeg opens inside of the Fresh Grocer in Wyncote, PA

HipCityVeg, the plant-based fast-casual restaurant group based in Philadelphia, is opening its 10th location and the first inside a supermarket at The Fresh Grocer, 1000 Easton Ave in Wyncote, PA. The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12th.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

MilkBoy South Street Launches MilkBoy TakeOut with Great Burger Giveaway

MilkBoy South Street, part of the iconic Philadelphia-born brand known for booze, bites, and music, is pleased to announce the official launch of MilkBoy TakeOut, a takeaway only module boasting create-your-own burger creations, an assortment of crispy waffle fries, their signature sandwich dubbed “Hit Single”, and more, all helmed by Culinary Director Chef Yun Fuentes. To celebrate, MilkBoy South Street is hosting the Great Burger Giveaway, where the first 100 people will receive complimentary “Hit Single” hamburgers on Sunday, March 20 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Happy birthday is in order at Live! Casino & Hotel, the premier gaming, dining, and entertainment destination in the heart of the Stadium District in Philadelphia. It's hard to believe it's already been a year since the property opened. Even if you're not into games or gambling, there's much to admire at this new destination in Philadelphia. In addition to gaming and hotel accommodations, did you know that there are also several restaurants, eateries, and bars inside? Let's take a look at them.

Read full story
Shelter Island, NY

Newly restored Pridwin Hotel & Cottages on Shelter Island set to reopen for Summer

The newly restored Pridwin Resort Hotel & Cottages will reopen for stays this summer after having closed its doors in November 2019. The Shelter Island, NY, waterfront property will debut with a new look after an extensive two-year renovation.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Dine Latino Restaurant Week Philadelphia Returns in March

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) will host the fourth iteration of Dine Latino Restaurant Week, taking place March 14–18, 2022. Expanding an already impressive list of participating restaurants, this year’s restaurant week extends culinary offerings beyond traditional Latino cuisine through a diverse offering of Latino-owned and operated locations serving a broad array of culinary styles. The five-day culinary event will offer patrons one (1) complimentary appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two (2) dinner entrees.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Pineville Tavern in Bucks County opens new outdoor garden dining area

The Pineville Tavern, one of the most historic restaurants in the Philadelphia area, located in Pineville, PA, has just completed a gorgeous, one-of-a-kind dining destination called “The Garden” adjacent to the original building. It replaces a tented outdoor dining area erected at the height of Covid in the spring of 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

New Chef and New Menu at Kraftwork in Fishtown

Kraftwork, located at 541 E. Girard Avenue in Fishtown, has introduced a new chef, a new menu, and a variety of nightly specials at the popular gastropub which opened in 2010. Chef David Green, who brings with him 20-plus years of restaurant experience, has added a bunch of new menu items and specials to the Fishtown bar & restaurant, which are now available at the corner of Montgomery and Girard Avenues.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Dutch officially open on East Passyunk Avenue

The Dutch, the popular breakfast and lunch eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, has made the move from Pennsport to East Passyunk Avenue with its new location officially open for service, boasting a robust brunch menu with dinner service and a full bar program to come by mid-March.

Read full story
1 comments
Wilmington, DE

A Food and Drink Lovers Weekend Getaway to Wilmington, Delaware

With so many things to see, do, and taste, you should add visiting Wilmington, Delaware, for a culinary and cultural weekend to your travel plans this year!. A food and drink lover's guide to Wilmington, DE.Courtesy of Moonloop Photography, LLC.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy