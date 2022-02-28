Wilmington, DE

A Food and Drink Lovers Weekend Getaway to Wilmington, Delaware

Marilyn Johnson

With so many things to see, do, and taste, you should add visiting Wilmington, Delaware, for a culinary and cultural weekend to your travel plans this year!

A food and drink lover's guide to Wilmington, DE.Courtesy of Moonloop Photography, LLC

Wilmington may seem an unlikely food and drink lovers destination on the East Coast. Still, it's quickly becoming a restaurant town with a crop of new chefs, restaurateurs, and developers helping to revitalize the largest city in the small state. There are exquisite restaurants downtown, on the Riverfront, and on the outskirts of the Greater Brandywine Valley. Local and national media are starting to take a closer look at the growing Wilmington food scene and highlight it as somewhere you should travel for great restaurant experiences. There's something for everybody in the city. This list only scratches the surface!

Where to Stay in Wilmington, DE

Wilmington has many places to stay, depending on your taste or budget. You'll find many comfortable accommodations downtown, near the water, or in the suburbs. Your lodging needs are covered, from elegant hotels to extended-stay suites and bed & breakfast inns.

Hotel Du Pont

42 W 11th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 / 302-594-3100

Homewood Suites

820 Justison St, Wilmington, DE 19801 / 302-565-2100

The Inn at Montchanin Village & Spa

528 Montchanin Road, Wilmington, DE 19710 / 302-888-2133

If you're not into the hotel thing, many Wilmington AirBNB options are available in the area, either right in the city or just outside.

Where to Eat Breakfast/Brunch in Wilmington, DE

There are many places to start your day in Wilmington for whatever you're into; whether it's a quick & easy breakfast on the go or you'd like a pleasant sit-down brunch, this city has you covered!

Brew HaHa!

multiple locations

Brew HaHa! is a local chain of unique cafes and coffeehouses serving breakfast and lunch with eight locations in Northern Delaware. In addition to locally roasted coffee, it offers pastries, bagels, sandwiches, soups, salads, and baked goods. Most shops provide indoor and outdoor seating and online ordering, which is handy if you're on the go!

Ciro Forty Acres

1836 Lovering Avenue / 302-543-9848

If brunch is your jam, Ciro Forty Acres is a MUST visit. This adorable eatery in the Trolley Square neighborhood in Northern Wilmington focuses on high-quality, seasonal, and local ingredients. A cozy spot with both indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy coffee drinks made with La Colombe Coffee and unique, cheffy twists on classic dishes. The stuffed French toasts, fancy frittatas, and oversized hash bowls are sure to satisfy the most voracious appetites!

Delta Restaurant

304 West 9th Street / 302-655-1278

If a traditional American diner-style breakfast is what you're looking for, check out Delta Restaurant. This budget-friendly casual eatery, open seven days a week in downtown Wilmington offers familiar favorites suitable for kids, groups, and solo dining.

Where to Eat Lunch in Wilmington, DE

All kinds of tasty lunch options abound in Wilmington in the business district, downtown, Riverfront, and beyond. Here are a few lunch spots you'll want to check out.

Riverfront Market

3 South Orange Street / 302-425-4890

The Riverfront Market located on the Christina River is home to diverse food stands in a beautifully restored historic warehouse with plenty of natural light and seating downstairs and upstairs. Vendors on the first floor offer fresh produce, salads, sandwiches, seafood, coffee, pizza, sushi, Mexican and Thai foods.

DE.CO (Downtown)

111 West 10th Street / 302-300-4955

DE.CO is a contemporary food hall located downtown with eight restaurant stalls in a historic, art deco building. You'll find pizza, tacos, sushi, sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, smoothies, coffee, pastries, and more for sit-down or to go. There's also a bar that serves cocktails, local craft beers, and wines should you want to partake in a mid-day tipple.

Pizza by Elizabeths

3801 Kennett Pike, Greenville, DE / 302-654-4478

If you're looking for a mid-day nosh around the Winterthur Museum (a must-visit when open!), just outside of downtown Wilmington, Pizza by Elizabeths is sure to be a satisfying experience. With a casually elegant ambiance and fresh-to-order menu, it's several notches above your typical pizza restaurant, and there's so much more on the menu than pizza! If you're looking to upgrade your lunch and do something more memorable, this is the place.

Where to Eat Dinner in Wilmington, DE

To say the food scene in Wilmington is on fire is an understatement! Not only are there several James Beard Foundation nominees actively working here, but there are many long-time restaurants that continue to please diners with spectacular food. Here are just a few places to eat dinner in Wilmington.

Banks Seafood Kitchen & Raw Bar

101 S. Market Street / 302-777-1500

There's no better place for an exceptional seafood dinner than the legendary Banks Seafood Kitchen & Raw Bar on the Riverfront! Formerly known as Harry's Seafood Grill, this warm and inviting restaurant has been a mainstay in Wilmington for over 30 years and with good reason! The extensive raw bar is sure to wow with fresh oysters from both the East and West coasts, stone crab claws, shrimp, sushi-grade tuna, and snapper ceviche! Fresh fish and seafood lovers will find it hard to choose from the innovative and expertly executed menu. With plenty of adult beverages to choose from, it's no wonder this restaurant is so popular.

Columbus Inn

2216 Pennsylvania Avenue / 302-571-1492

The Columbus Inn has been dazzling guests for over 60 years as one of Wilmington's most revered restaurants. This contemporary American restaurant exudes rustic charm and warm hospitality from the moment you walk through the doors until you leave. With an eclectic menu, you're sure to find something you'll love. And if you love fireside dining, this restaurant has two fireplaces for a cozy ambiance! Great for date nights, birthdays, or other special occasions, or to sit at the bar.

Bardea Food & Drink

620 North Market Street / 302-426-2069

Bardea is one of the new restaurants helping define Wilmington's dining renaissance and bringing modern sophistication to the food scene. The 2022 James Beard Foundation semifinalist, located in the city's heart, features elevated Italian cuisine, wine, and craft cocktails in a contemporary setting. Partners Scott Stein and Executive Chef Antimo DiMeo will also open a steakhouse nearby very soon. It made the list of America's Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in 2022 by Vogue. Make your reservations now!

La Fia Bistro

421 North Market Street / 302-543-5574

La Fia Bistro is another restaurant that has thrust Wilmington into the national culinary spotlight. Focusing on globally-inspired dishes using local products with another James Beard Foundation semifinalist, Bryan Sikora, at the helm, it often receives rave reviews. If farm-to-fork dining excites you, choose La Fia.

Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

400 Justison Street / 302-691-7974

If you're looking for something more casual, try Del Pez Mexican Gastropub in the Riverfront area. Enjoy upgraded Mexican pub fare, craft beers, margaritas, tequilas, and more in a festive location with both indoor and outdoor dining. Unique spins on the classic tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, nachos, guacamole, and various sides.

Where to Drink in Wilmington, DE

Wilmington's bar scene is not only quite respectable, but it's also pretty exciting! With fancy cocktails lounges, craft beer bars, and wines by the glass, whatever your preference, you're sure to find a spot to sate your thirst!

Le Cavalier at the Green Room

42 West 11th Street / 302-594-3154

Located inside Wilmington's Grand Hotel Du Pont, French-inspired brasserie Le Cavalier features one of the most-gorgeous bars on the entire East Coast. Moreover, the mixology prowess behind the bar matches the breathtaking atmosphere sip after sip. Serious cocktail connoisseurs must not miss visiting Le Cavalier for an unforgettable dining and drinking experience. Start with the Chamomile Old-Fashioned and then drink in the magnificent milieu. You're welcome!

Chelsea Tavern

821 North Market Street / 302-482-3333

The Chelsea Tavern is conveniently located directly across from the Grand Opera House in downtown Wilmington. While its scratch-made gastropub menu is worth exploring, the bar program with 33 taps featuring an ever-changing craft beer selection is sure to wet your whistle. And with most cocktails and wines by the glass under $10, it'll be easier on the wallet. Cheers!

Hummingbird to Mars

1616 Delaware Avenue / 302-407-5971

If a speakeasy attached to an Irish pub sounds up your alley, this is the place for you. They say Hummingbird to Mars is Delaware's best-kept secret, featuring elegantly handcrafted cocktails, fine wine, old school beers & nightly entertainment. Well, consider it a secret no more! Please note it is only open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Iron Hill Brewery

620 Justison Street / 302-472-2739

Did you know that this multi-location gastropub and brewery is based in Wilmington? The brewpub chain, which started in nearby Newark and now has over 20 locations, is headquartered here with a flagship location on the Riverfront. If you're a beer lover, check out this Iron Hill location for brews and American comfort food.

BONUS: Let the good times roll at Wilma's!

Adding to Wilmington's many entertainment options, Wilma's offers duckpin bowling and arcade games, along with daily full-service lunch and dinner and brunch on the weekends. It's all fun and games (and delicious food & drink) at Wilma's!

This list only introduces what Wilmington, Delaware, offers new and returning visitors. With so many great places to dine, drink, and be entertained, you'll want for nothing during your stay in Wilmington.

So, if you're (still) asking yourself, "is Wilmington, DE worth visiting?" the answer is a resounding YES! Enjoy!

Let me know your favorite places in Wilmington, DE in the comments.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

