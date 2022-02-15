Bomba Taco + Bar Opening Soon in Newtown, PA

Bold flavors are arriving in Newtown when Bomba Taco + Bar, the vibrant taco and scratch-made cocktail spot, introduces its globally inspired concept to diners in February 2022. Providing an adventurous escape from home, Bomba’s new location at the Village at Newtown will be located at 2930 South Eagle Road and the second location in the Pennsylvania market.

Bomba Taco + Bar's Grand Opening in Newtown, PA is Friday, February 18th. Provided: Bomba Taco + Bar

“We hope for Bomba to become a getaway for the community when we open our doors in February,” said Bomba founder Andy Himmel. “We think Newtown will love our global flavors and welcoming environment that’s perfect for a night out with friends or a quick bite to eat during the week with your family.”

Bomba’s hospitality and menu take inspiration from global flavors and cultures, which results in a unique selection of fun, approachable, and elevated flavors. Committed to the perfect taco, Bomba offers a wide variety of unique taco options such as the Lucha Libre starring chorizo and goat cheese to the Korean Surf ‘n’ Turf with Bulgogi beef, dragon shrimp, and kale kimchi.

Other highlights include craft-your-own guacamole, snacks like Yucca Fries and Brazilian Cheesy Bread, and rice and cauliflower rice bowls along with shareable sides for the table including chile-lime cucumbers and plantains.

Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options also are plentiful for diners with dietary restrictions and independent nutritional needs, as well as health-conscious options including bibb lettuce wraps and cauliflower rice.

The cravable flavors of Bomba’s dishes are enhanced by their high-quality ingredients, all responsibly sourced and made with antibiotic and hormone-free protein selections. A kid’s menu with fresh, healthy options including a Build-Your-Own Taco Kit makes Bomba a family-friendly destination for diners with children.

The restaurant’s beverage program is built around scratch-made tequila, bourbon, and rum cocktails elevated by the freshest ingredients and unique flavor combinations. Signature cocktails – like the Brazilian Mule, Bomba Rum Punch, and Lion’s Tail, feature house-made purees and quality spirits and liquors. Customers can experience the numerous scratch-made flavors with Bomba’s Margarita Trio which allows customers to experience three house-made flavors in a margarita flight. A selection of craft beers and house wines rounds out the drink menu.

Bomba is currently hiring for all positions, including management and servers, to support the new restaurant. On-site hiring events will be held Wednesday, January 13 – Friday, January 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. More information about positions, benefits, and how to apply can be found at www.bombatacos.com/careers.

Bomba will offer lunch, dinner, and their lively happy hour. The 5,059-square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 185 guests and semi-private space for meetings and events. An all-season outdoor space with heaters provides a welcoming year-round escape anytime.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.