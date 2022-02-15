Newtown, PA

Bomba Taco + Bar Opening Soon in Newtown, PA

Marilyn Johnson

Bold flavors are arriving in Newtown when Bomba Taco + Bar, the vibrant taco and scratch-made cocktail spot, introduces its globally inspired concept to diners in February 2022. Providing an adventurous escape from home, Bomba’s new location at the Village at Newtown will be located at 2930 South Eagle Road and the second location in the Pennsylvania market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJA3U_0eF2e1ub00
Bomba Taco + Bar's Grand Opening in Newtown, PA is Friday, February 18th.Provided: Bomba Taco + Bar

“We hope for Bomba to become a getaway for the community when we open our doors in February,” said Bomba founder Andy Himmel. “We think Newtown will love our global flavors and welcoming environment that’s perfect for a night out with friends or a quick bite to eat during the week with your family.”

Bomba’s hospitality and menu take inspiration from global flavors and cultures, which results in a unique selection of fun, approachable, and elevated flavors. Committed to the perfect taco, Bomba offers a wide variety of unique taco options such as the Lucha Libre starring chorizo and goat cheese to the Korean Surf ‘n’ Turf with Bulgogi beef, dragon shrimp, and kale kimchi.

Other highlights include craft-your-own guacamole, snacks like Yucca Fries and Brazilian Cheesy Bread, and rice and cauliflower rice bowls along with shareable sides for the table including chile-lime cucumbers and plantains.

Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options also are plentiful for diners with dietary restrictions and independent nutritional needs, as well as health-conscious options including bibb lettuce wraps and cauliflower rice.

The cravable flavors of Bomba’s dishes are enhanced by their high-quality ingredients, all responsibly sourced and made with antibiotic and hormone-free protein selections. A kid’s menu with fresh, healthy options including a Build-Your-Own Taco Kit makes Bomba a family-friendly destination for diners with children.

The restaurant’s beverage program is built around scratch-made tequila, bourbon, and rum cocktails elevated by the freshest ingredients and unique flavor combinations. Signature cocktails – like the Brazilian Mule, Bomba Rum Punch, and Lion’s Tail, feature house-made purees and quality spirits and liquors.  Customers can experience the numerous scratch-made flavors with Bomba’s Margarita Trio which allows customers to experience three house-made flavors in a margarita flight. A selection of craft beers and house wines rounds out the drink menu.

Bomba is currently hiring for all positions, including management and servers, to support the new restaurant. On-site hiring events will be held Wednesday, January 13 – Friday, January 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. More information about positions, benefits, and how to apply can be found at www.bombatacos.com/careers.

Bomba will offer lunch, dinner, and their lively happy hour. The 5,059-square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 185 guests and semi-private space for meetings and events. An all-season outdoor space with heaters provides a welcoming year-round escape anytime.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and the greater Mid-Atlantic area. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bomba Tacos# Newtown restaurant# Bucks County restaurant# tacos# restaurant opening

Comments / 0

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
1175 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Cape May, NJ

Cape Resorts offers a new farm-to-table Chef's Table package at Cape May luxury hotel

Perhaps the phrase farm-to-table is a wee bit overused. But in this case, it is completely legit. The Virginia Luxury Hotel in Cape May, NJ.Provided by Cape Resorts. Cape May’s premier luxury hotel, The Virginia, celebrates the connection between southern New Jersey’s rich agricultural history and Cape May’s most celebrated fine-dining experience.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Añejo Philly Debuts New Bottomless Taco Tuesday Experience with Unlimited Mix and Match Tacos

Añejo Philly, located in the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, will bring new meaning to Taco Tuesday with a brand-new Bottomless Taco Experience. Each and every Taco Tuesday, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, guests are invited to indulge in unlimited signature tacos that include Lamb Barbacoa, Wild Mushroom, Crispy Cauliflower, Crispy Fish, Crispy Gulf Shrimp, Chicken Al Pastor, Pork Carnitas and a “Taco Exclusivo” feature for the week.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

FringeArts and the School District of Philadelphia announce CHAMP Culinary and Hospitality Mentorship Program

FringeArts has announced CHAMP (Culinary-Hospitality Advancement Mentorship Program), a new mentorship program developed in partnership with the School District of Philadelphia and presented by PECO.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Frame, a Late-Night Restaurant Concept in Old City Philadelphia, is Now Open

New to the Philadelphia restaurant scene this week is elevated late-night restaurant, Frame — an inventive, yet nostalgic American-fusion concept designed to immerse the senses through edgy food and drink choice. Centered around locally sourced ingredients, Frame offers a variety of dining options from seasonal dishes and vegan offerings to late-night bites and reimagined childhood favorites. Located in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood, the sultry social hub offers extended menu hours throughout the week and weekend, marking itself as a transportive experience best enjoyed amongst friends.

Read full story
Harrison, NJ

Charley, a New Lively Viennese Bistro, Opening in Harrison, NJ

Charley, the new Viennese bistro from accomplished hospitality investor David Barry and acclaimed Chef Kurt Gutenbrunner, opens in up-and-coming Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday, February 12th at 202 Angelo Cifelli Drive. Charley is a cozy 65-seat neighborhood joint inspired by the culture of a Viennese Kaffeehaus, with a menu of bright and transportive central-European dishes. Putting an emphasis on engaging and community, Charley is a space for diners to gather over coffee, cocktails, and a meal.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Acclaimed Philadelphia Pan-Asian Restaurant POD is Reimagined as Kpod

STARR Restaurants is reopening University City’s celebrated Pod Restaurant – this time with a Korean American twist. On February 9, 2022, Pod will reopen its doors as Kpod – a Korean-American restaurant embodying the surging “K-Wave” global phenomenon celebrating Korean art, music, fashion, film, and food. Helmed by Executive Chef Peter Serpico, Kpod welcomes longtime city dwellers and youthful new arrivals alike, who will feel at home at this kinetic dining destination pulsing with energy.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

New Liberty Distillery Expands with Launch of Tasting Room

New Liberty Distillery, a craft distillery based in South Kensington and home to award-winning spirit lines such as the revived heritage Kinsey brand, has expanded its tasting experience with the opening of the third-floor tasting room.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

What’s New in Beer, Wine, and Spirits in Bucks County, PA

Bucks County, PA, is home to many breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Here is the latest news in beer, wine, and spirits news for the area. Free Will Brewing Co. Celebrates 10 Years in Bucks County, PA.Courtesy of Free Will Brewing.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Museum of Art Chef-in-Residence Program Returns to Highlight Diverse Culinary Talent

After great success in 2021, the Constellation Culinary Group continues their Chef-in-Residence series at The Philadelphia Museum of Art in early 2022. The museum is excited to provide a platform for a new lineup featuring some of the city’s most prominent and diverse culinary talent.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

City Winery Philadelphia Launches Pop Fizz Brunch

City Winery Philadelphia’s Pop, Fizz, Brunch is back! Get your weekend poppin’ with this wine-inspired brunch menu and bubbly mimosa bar at this urban winery in Philadelphia.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

REX at the Royal on South Street Launches Weekend Brunch

REX at The Royal, Philadelphia’s sexiest new destination for Lowcountry fare housed in the historic and newly rejuvenated Royal Theater on South Street, and recently celebrated in Philadelphia Magazine’s list of 50 Best Restaurants, is pleased to announce the launch of its weekend brunch program, now available on Sundays from 11 am – 2:30 pm.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Main Line Restaurant Week Kicks Off February 21st with Over Thirty Restaurants in Philadelphia Suburbs

The 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week will run from February 21st through March 6th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants, and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Kalaya Thai Kitchen Offering Three-Foot Banh Mi for Super Bowl Sunday

For the second year in a row, Kalaya Thai Kitchen and ChefXJeff are offering a Super Bowl takeout menu, full-on with a three-foot bánh mì they’ve made special for the biggest game of the year. The restaurant, located at 746 S. 9th Street just south of Fitzwater Street, is currently accepting pre-orders for the menu which was designed by Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and ChefXJeff.

Read full story
Reading, PA

Spataro's Cheesesteaks and Fox & Son Fair Foods Partner to Create a Corn Dog Cheesesteak at the Reading Terminal Market

Spataro’s Cheesesteaks has been cranking out cheesesteaks at the Reading Terminal Market for 75 years. Just a hop and a skip away is Fox & Son Fair Foods, which specializes in hand-dipped fancy corn dogs. Now, the two brands have joined forces to create a limited-run “Corn Dog Cheesesteak,” in honor of Fox & Son's 5th birthday, which will only be available at Spataro’s starting Wednesday, February 2nd and through the month of February.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

New Mardi Gras Pop-up Bar Brings Taste of New Orleans to Philadelphia

Craftsman Row Saloon, at 112 S. 8th Street, will be opening Philadelphia's only Mardi Gras Pop-up Bar Experience starting this Thursday, February 3rd through Fat Tuesday, on Tuesday, March 1st.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Pita Chip Introduces a Syrian Street Food Sandwich at Temple and University City Locations

Pita Chip, the Modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant with locations on Temple University’s Campus and in University City, has introduced a new sandwich called Malik al-Batata, which translates to “King Potato” in English, and pays homage to a popular French fry sandwich that locals enjoy throughout Syria.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chef Jezabel Careaga Starts as Next Chef in Residency at Volvér at Kimmel Cultural Campus

Chef Jose Garces announces Chef Jezabel Careaga as the next Chef in Residency at Volvér on Kimmel Cultural Campus. Chef Careaga's residency will run from January 26th to March 13th. Funding will help support the initiatives of Fuerza for Humans, a non-profit focusing on mental health for the restaurant community.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Recently Opened Bucks County, PA Restaurants

Bucks County, PA, is already home to many fantastic restaurants, cafes, and eateries. But in the past few months, a few new ones have opened up, adding to the already vibrant and delicious food scene. You'll want to add these new Bucks County restaurants to your visit list really soon!

Read full story
West Chester, PA

The Good Bad & Ugly Dive Bar Opens in West Chester, PA

Downtown West Chester, PA will get a colorful new addition to its bustling food and drink scene this week. Stove and Co. Restaurant Group partners Justin Weathers and Joseph Monnich have opened Good Bad & Ugly at 158 West Gay Street, underneath Stove and Tap West Chester.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy