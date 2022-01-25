Philadelphia, PA

15 brunch cocktails that are sure to wake you up!

Marilyn Johnson

It's been said that brunch is just a reason for day drinking. But great cocktails can make an ordinary brunch into an extraordinary brunch and turn it into your favorite meal of the day. I rounded up some interesting brunch cocktails you can find in the greater Philadelphia area. Cheers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClSEY_0dswgUG000
East Philly Cremat at Bloomsday Cafe in Philadelphia.Provided

Cocktail Name: East Philly Cremat

Restaurant: Bloomsday Cafe (414 South Second Street, Headhouse Square)

Price: $15

Description/Ingredients: The quaint café and wine shop in Headhouse Square offers a morning hug in a mug with infused rum, Amara, americano, and frothy dalgona served hot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAILN_0dswgUG000
Sweet Corn Milk Iced Coffee at Bank & Bourbon in Center City.Provided

Cocktail Name: Sweet Corn Milk Iced Coffee

Restaurant: Bank & Bourbon (1200 Market Street, Center City)

Price: $14

Description/Ingredients: Bank & Bourbon always has interesting cocktails, but this is quite intriguing. Aged rum is combined with La Colombe Coffee Roasters Pure Black and sweet corn milk and served with crushed ice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0809mu_0dswgUG000
Cucumber Gimlet at Dolce Italian in Center City.Provided

Cocktail Name: Cucumber Gimlet

Restaurant: Dolce Italian (1437 Chestnut Street, Center City)

Price: $15

Description/ingredients: The newest hotel restaurant in Center City offers a simple, yet refreshing brunch cocktail featuring Philadelphia’s Stateside vodka, cucumber simple syrup, and lime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpuSz_0dswgUG000
All The Way Up at Founding Farmers in King of Prussia.Provided

Cocktail Name: All the Way Up

Restaurant: Founding Farmers (255 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA)

Price: $12

Description/Ingredients: Coffee cocktails are very warming this time of year and are especially delightful for a boozy brunch. Found Farmers offers one with Founding Spirits Vodka, cognac, Founding Farmers Friendship Blend coffee, coconut, and egg white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Bz8i_0dswgUG000
PS Old Fashioned at Plough in Lancaster, PA.Provided

Cocktail Name: PS Old Fashioned

Restaurant: Plough (25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA)

Price: $16

Description/ingredients: If you find yourself brunching in Lancaster, check out Plough’s take on an old-fashioned with Maker’s Mark, pumpkin maple syrup, and black walnut bitters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsowU_0dswgUG000
Provence Spritz at Royal Boucherie in Philadelphia.Provided

Cocktail Name: Provence Spritz

Restaurant: Royal Boucherie (52 South Second Street, Old City)

Price: $16

Description/Ingredients: Spritzes are great for brunch. Royal Boucherie’s version features St. Germain, lavender, and sparkling white wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjJhQ_0dswgUG000
MX 75 at Sor Ynez in Fishtown.Provided

Cocktail Name: MX 75

Restaurant: Sor Ynez (1800 North American Street, Fishtown)

Price: $11

Description/Ingredients: Sor Ynez’s Mexican version of the French 75 features tequila, hibiscus liqueur, lime, and sparkling wine on the brunch menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1Zpb_0dswgUG000
As It Should Be at Stella in New Hope, PA.Provided

Cocktail Name: As It Should Be

Restaurant: Stella (50 South Main Street, New Hope, PA)

Price: $15

Description/ingredients: This delightful seasonal riff on a mimosa contains pomegranate, prosecco, and rosemary. One of the many reasons to visit this charming town in Bucks County, PA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2mS0_0dswgUG000
Smoke & Spice at The Exchange in Lancaster, PA.Provided

Cocktail Name: Smoke and Spice

Restaurant: The Exchange (25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA)

Price: $15

Description/Ingredients: Lancaster’s brunch cocktail scene heats up with The Exchange’s alluring Smoke and Spice cocktail featuring El Jimador Anejo, Visa mezcal, poblano syrup, lime juice, and smoked chili bitters. Just one of the many reasons to get outside of Philadelphia just a bit and Discover Lancaster Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cx2Zj_0dswgUG000
The Brunch Float at The Goat in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia.Provided

Cocktail Name: Brunch Float

Restaurant: The Goat (1907 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse Square)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: The Goat has a brunch float sure to wake you up! Rival Bros Nitro cold brew coffee is paired with spiced rum and vanilla ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiVnB_0dswgUG000
The Early Riser at The Refectory in Villanova, PA.Provided

Cocktail Name: Early Riser

Restaurant: The Refectory (862 East Lancaster Avenue, Villanova, PA)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: This cocktail at The Refectory in Villanova will have you waking up extra early just for brunch! Rye whiskey, aged rum, grenadine, lemon, and absinthe. Good morning!

Brunch Bloodies

If Bloody Mary’s are your thing, you’ll want to make these bloodies your new brunch buddy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47suyg_0dswgUG000
Le Cav Bloody Mary at Le Cavalier in Wilmington, DE.Provided

Cocktail Name: Le Cav Bloody Mary

Restaurant: Le Cavalier (42 West 11th Street, Wilmington, Delaware)

Price: $16

Description/Ingredients: Le Cavalier is the most elegant restaurant in Wilmington. For brunch, it takes the ubiquitous Bloody Mary to the next level with harissa and Baharat spice, tomato juice, fresh ginger, fresh lemon, lime juice and zest, fresh cracked pepper and salt and garnished with shrimp, olive, lemon, cornichon, and celery stalk making it worth every penny of that $16. Since no Worcestershire sauce is used, vegans can enjoy it as well. I implore you to Visit Wilmington even if just for this restaurant, but trust me there is more to see, do, and eat and drink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S69aU_0dswgUG000
The Monster Mary at North 3rd in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia.Provided

Cocktail Name: Monster Mary

Restaurant: North 3rd (801 North 3rd, Northern Liberties)

Price: $10

Description/Ingredients: Just a good old-fashioned Bloody Mary with North 3rd’s housemade bloody mix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jla0N_0dswgUG000
The Wayward Bloody Mary at The Wayward, Center City, PhiladelphiaProvided

Cocktail Name: Wayward Bloody Mary

Restaurant: The Wayward (1170 Ludlow Street, Market East)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: We’ll wander wayward for this bloody featuring New Amsterdam Vodka, horseradish, and fermented tomato.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6b22_0dswgUG000
The Baysil Bloody Mary at White Dog Cafe, various locations.Provided

Cocktail Name: Baysil Bloody

Restaurant: White Dog Café (University City, Haverford, Wayne and Glen Mills, PA)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: White Dog is famous for its brunches at its various Philadelphia area locations and the cocktails always hit the spot. Their version of the classic Bloody Mary features local spirits and gets an herbaceous lift from fresh basil. Revivalist Dragondance Gin, Penn Distilling ‘The Bay’ Seasoned Vodka, fresh basil leaf, and housemade bloody mix.

What are your favorite brunch cocktails in the greater Philadelphia area? Tell me in the comments.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brunch# brunch cocktails# brunch cocktails in Philadelph# brunch cocktails in Lancaster# brunch cocktails in Wilmington

Comments / 1

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
1064 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

West Chester, PA

The Good Bad & Ugly Dive Bar Opens in West Chester, PA

Downtown West Chester, PA will get a colorful new addition to its bustling food and drink scene this week. Stove and Co. Restaurant Group partners Justin Weathers and Joseph Monnich have opened Good Bad & Ugly at 158 West Gay Street, underneath Stove and Tap West Chester.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Patchwork Restaurant Opens in Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia

Patchwork, a lively restaurant and bar focused on New American cuisine, is now open at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia, the first of Hyatt’s upscale lifestyle brand to open in Philadelphia, nestled in bustling Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, complete with a robust food and beverage menu available for breakfast, brunch, and dinner, plus a 24-hour grab-and-go market, all helmed by Executive Chef Jonathan Dearden.

Read full story
Stockton, NJ

Gabarelly’s Stockton Steaks Partners with Fisherman’s Mark to Help Fight Hunger

Gabarelly’s Stockton Steaks is partnering with Fisherman’s Mark, a local community social services agency, for a delicious fundraiser that supports the community in the Hunterdon County area. “Cheesesteaks for Those in Need” kicks off on Wednesday, February 2, which happens to be Groundhog Day. When customers buy cheesesteaks at the Stockton eatery, they can purchase additional ones for $10 apiece, which will, in turn, be donated to those in need in the community. Each cheesesteak purchased will generate a complimentary cheesesteak coupon that will be given to Fisherman's Mark, and the agency will distribute the vouchers to its clients.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

City Winery Philadelphia Opens Tasting Room

Beginning this February, wine lovers can explore locally-made varietals from World Class Vineyards in the heart of Philadelphia with the opening of The Tasting Room at City Winery Philadelphia. In addition to being the city’s first urban winery opening in 2019 with live music and wine-infused, culinary experiences, the popular Fashion District destination will offer approachable, interactive tastings along with growlers to-go and retail wine.

Read full story
1 comments
Cape May, NJ

The Montreal Beach Resort in Cape May Announces New Owners and Major Property Updates

One of the longest family-owned and operated businesses in Cape May, the Montreal Beach Resort and Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille have finally changed hands after 56 years in business. The new owner is Madison Resorts, a locally owned hospitality management company headed by property operations veteran Dan Alicea, who has previously worked in the local market, as well as led the revitalization of two historic resorts on the east coast.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

South Philadelphia's Musi BYOB Reopening and Celebrating Its Third Anniversary on February 3rd

Musi BYOB, the restaurant from Chef Ari Miller located at 100 Morris Street in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is reopening on Thursday, February 3rd, which also coincides with the restaurant’s three-year anniversary.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Chefs Yehuda Sichel and Frank E. Olivieri Help JFCS of Greater Philadelphia Battle Food Insecurity

Two prominent Philadelphia chefs - Yehuda Sichel of HUDA and Frank E. Olivieri, Pat’s King of Steaks - will conduct a unique virtual cooking experience, Nourishing Community, from their kitchens and assist Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) of Greater Philadelphia in raising funds to support its food relief programs on Tuesday, February 1 at 6 p.m.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

RiceVan Launches Refugee Relief Program While Providing Meals and Jobs to New Afghan Refugees in Philadelphia

RiceVan started in the early days of the pandemic when restaurateur Dan Tsao, owner of EMei in Chinatown, and General Tsao’s House in Rittenhouse, needed to create a new business model when the lockdown threatened to destroy everything he had built. In May 2020, he founded RiceVan, an E-commerce food marketplace with suburban delivery up to 60 miles away in the tri-state region. The business originally focused on providing specialty Asian groceries and meals from Chinatown to members of the Asian community in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

New Culinary and Lifestyle Boutique opening on South Street

On Wednesday, January 26, Samantha Shaw will officially open the doors to her culinary and lifestyle boutique, Sam Shaw’s Treatery at 306 South Street in Philadelphia. Product wall at Sam Shaw's Treatery on South Street in Philadelphia.Courtesy of Sam Shaw's Treatery.

Read full story
Chester, PA

Minority chef led and founded organization, Everybody Eats Philly to open mission led food hall in Chester, PA

EVERYBODY EATS, a BIPOC owned and chef-led nonprofit organization, fighting food insecurity, is bringing a lot of Brotherly Love to the town of Chester, PA in the form of a Food Hall set to open in early February for Black History Month.

Read full story
Allentown, PA

Zachary’s BBQ & Soul to open at Downtown Allentown Market

Chef Keith Taylor is set to open his third Zachary’s BBQ & Soul outpost at the Downtown Allentown Market at 27 N. 7th Street in Allentown, PA on Wednesday, January 19th with a giveaway of 300 complimentary fried chicken drumsticks beginning at noon.

Read full story
8 comments
King Of Prussia, PA

Pure Roots Provisions: New Innovative Virtual Food Hall in King of Prussia, PA

Pure Roots Provisions is a new innovative hybrid food hall in the King of Prussia, PA area started by managing partners Chef Andrew Masciangelo and Yohann Zinier of Savona Restaurant.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Sugar Bottom Hemp Company Brings Hemp Farming to Bucks County, PA

When Fred Hagen, CEO of Bensalem-based Hagen Construction wakes up every day, he has to start thinking about the status of nearly 60 multi-million-dollar commercial developments, hospitals, and government projects.

Read full story
4 comments
Pineville, PA

New Chef, New Menu & New Permanent Garden Greenhouse for Pineville Tavern

The Pineville Tavern launched its new winter menu on Thursday, January 6th, which will have Bucks County foodies experiencing a top chef who has been celebrated in the regional and national press for the past two decades.

Read full story
5 comments
Cherry Hill, NJ

New Delivery-Only Virtual Food Hall to Open in Cherry Hill

Mission-DrivenDelivery Only E-Restaurant ‘FoodieHall’ Opening in Cherry Hill in February with a Charitable Initiative and Chef Georgeann Leaming Leading Several New Dining Concepts.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Iannelli’s Bakery Launches Online Sales for Tomato Pie, Gravy, and More After 112 Years in Business

Iannelli’s Brick Oven Bakery, South Philly’s famous tomato pie and gravy shop which opened in 1910 at 1155 E. Passyunk Ave has begun shipping its products nationwide, as third-generation owner Vincent Iannelli, whose great uncle founded the business, is looking to expand the century-plus old business beyond Philadelphia.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Fishtown Seafood opens retail shop in Fishtown

Fishtown is about to get even fishier! Bryan Szeliga, 46, is almost ready to open his new fish and seafood shop at the old Belgrade Deli at 339 Belgrade Street in an already sizzling neighborhood of Fishtown. It will soft open on Monday, January 10, with a Grand Opening planned for Thursday, January 20.

Read full story
7 comments
Wynnewood, PA

Gourmet cookie company Crumbl Cookies to open in Wynnewood, PA

Crumbl Cookies is set to take Wynnewood by storm with its weekly rotating menu and its famous pink box. Crumbl Cookies - Wynnewood will open at 50 East Wynnewood Road this Thursday, January 6.

Read full story
Cherry Hill, NJ

Famous Boba Tea Shop Tiger Sugar to Open in Cherry Hill, NJ

Tiger Sugar, a unique bubble tea concept, originated in Taiwan in 2017, has taken the United States by storm. With two franchised locations of the global chain already in Philadelphia, it is expanding further with a new store in Cherry Hill, NJ, opening on Saturday, January 8th at 11:30.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy