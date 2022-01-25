15 brunch cocktails that are sure to wake you up!

It's been said that brunch is just a reason for day drinking. But great cocktails can make an ordinary brunch into an extraordinary brunch and turn it into your favorite meal of the day. I rounded up some interesting brunch cocktails you can find in the greater Philadelphia area. Cheers!

East Philly Cremat at Bloomsday Cafe in Philadelphia. Provided

Cocktail Name: East Philly Cremat

Restaurant: Bloomsday Cafe (414 South Second Street, Headhouse Square)

Price: $15

Description/Ingredients: The quaint café and wine shop in Headhouse Square offers a morning hug in a mug with infused rum, Amara, americano, and frothy dalgona served hot.

Sweet Corn Milk Iced Coffee at Bank & Bourbon in Center City. Provided

Cocktail Name: Sweet Corn Milk Iced Coffee

Restaurant: Bank & Bourbon (1200 Market Street, Center City)

Price: $14

Description/Ingredients: Bank & Bourbon always has interesting cocktails, but this is quite intriguing. Aged rum is combined with La Colombe Coffee Roasters Pure Black and sweet corn milk and served with crushed ice.

Cucumber Gimlet at Dolce Italian in Center City. Provided

Cocktail Name: Cucumber Gimlet

Restaurant: Dolce Italian (1437 Chestnut Street, Center City)

Price: $15

Description/ingredients: The newest hotel restaurant in Center City offers a simple, yet refreshing brunch cocktail featuring Philadelphia’s Stateside vodka, cucumber simple syrup, and lime.

All The Way Up at Founding Farmers in King of Prussia. Provided

Cocktail Name: All the Way Up

Restaurant: Founding Farmers (255 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA)

Price: $12

Description/Ingredients: Coffee cocktails are very warming this time of year and are especially delightful for a boozy brunch. Found Farmers offers one with Founding Spirits Vodka, cognac, Founding Farmers Friendship Blend coffee, coconut, and egg white.

PS Old Fashioned at Plough in Lancaster, PA. Provided

Cocktail Name: PS Old Fashioned

Restaurant: Plough (25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA)

Price: $16

Description/ingredients: If you find yourself brunching in Lancaster, check out Plough’s take on an old-fashioned with Maker’s Mark, pumpkin maple syrup, and black walnut bitters.

Provence Spritz at Royal Boucherie in Philadelphia. Provided

Cocktail Name: Provence Spritz

Restaurant: Royal Boucherie (52 South Second Street, Old City)

Price: $16

Description/Ingredients: Spritzes are great for brunch. Royal Boucherie’s version features St. Germain, lavender, and sparkling white wine.

MX 75 at Sor Ynez in Fishtown. Provided

Cocktail Name: MX 75

Restaurant: Sor Ynez (1800 North American Street, Fishtown)

Price: $11

Description/Ingredients: Sor Ynez’s Mexican version of the French 75 features tequila, hibiscus liqueur, lime, and sparkling wine on the brunch menu.

As It Should Be at Stella in New Hope, PA. Provided

Cocktail Name: As It Should Be

Restaurant: Stella (50 South Main Street, New Hope, PA)

Price: $15

Description/ingredients: This delightful seasonal riff on a mimosa contains pomegranate, prosecco, and rosemary. One of the many reasons to visit this charming town in Bucks County, PA.

Smoke & Spice at The Exchange in Lancaster, PA. Provided

Cocktail Name: Smoke and Spice

Restaurant: The Exchange (25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA)

Price: $15

Description/Ingredients: Lancaster’s brunch cocktail scene heats up with The Exchange’s alluring Smoke and Spice cocktail featuring El Jimador Anejo, Visa mezcal, poblano syrup, lime juice, and smoked chili bitters. Just one of the many reasons to get outside of Philadelphia just a bit and Discover Lancaster Pennsylvania.

The Brunch Float at The Goat in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia. Provided

Cocktail Name: Brunch Float

Restaurant: The Goat (1907 Sansom Street, Rittenhouse Square)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: The Goat has a brunch float sure to wake you up! Rival Bros Nitro cold brew coffee is paired with spiced rum and vanilla ice cream.

The Early Riser at The Refectory in Villanova, PA. Provided

Cocktail Name: Early Riser

Restaurant: The Refectory (862 East Lancaster Avenue, Villanova, PA)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: This cocktail at The Refectory in Villanova will have you waking up extra early just for brunch! Rye whiskey, aged rum, grenadine, lemon, and absinthe. Good morning!

Brunch Bloodies

If Bloody Mary’s are your thing, you’ll want to make these bloodies your new brunch buddy.

Le Cav Bloody Mary at Le Cavalier in Wilmington, DE. Provided

Cocktail Name: Le Cav Bloody Mary

Restaurant: Le Cavalier (42 West 11th Street, Wilmington, Delaware)

Price: $16

Description/Ingredients: Le Cavalier is the most elegant restaurant in Wilmington. For brunch, it takes the ubiquitous Bloody Mary to the next level with harissa and Baharat spice, tomato juice, fresh ginger, fresh lemon, lime juice and zest, fresh cracked pepper and salt and garnished with shrimp, olive, lemon, cornichon, and celery stalk making it worth every penny of that $16. Since no Worcestershire sauce is used, vegans can enjoy it as well. I implore you to Visit Wilmington even if just for this restaurant, but trust me there is more to see, do, and eat and drink.

The Monster Mary at North 3rd in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia. Provided

Cocktail Name: Monster Mary

Restaurant: North 3rd (801 North 3rd, Northern Liberties)

Price: $10

Description/Ingredients: Just a good old-fashioned Bloody Mary with North 3rd’s housemade bloody mix.

The Wayward Bloody Mary at The Wayward, Center City, Philadelphia Provided

Cocktail Name: Wayward Bloody Mary

Restaurant: The Wayward (1170 Ludlow Street, Market East)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: We’ll wander wayward for this bloody featuring New Amsterdam Vodka, horseradish, and fermented tomato.

The Baysil Bloody Mary at White Dog Cafe, various locations. Provided

Cocktail Name: Baysil Bloody

Restaurant: White Dog Café (University City, Haverford, Wayne and Glen Mills, PA)

Price: $13

Description/Ingredients: White Dog is famous for its brunches at its various Philadelphia area locations and the cocktails always hit the spot. Their version of the classic Bloody Mary features local spirits and gets an herbaceous lift from fresh basil. Revivalist Dragondance Gin, Penn Distilling ‘The Bay’ Seasoned Vodka, fresh basil leaf, and housemade bloody mix.

What are your favorite brunch cocktails in the greater Philadelphia area? Tell me in the comments.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.