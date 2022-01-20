Philadelphia, PA

South Philadelphia's Musi BYOB Reopening and Celebrating Its Third Anniversary on February 3rd

Marilyn Johnson

Musi BYOB, the restaurant from Chef Ari Miller located at 100 Morris Street in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is reopening on Thursday, February 3rd, which also coincides with the restaurant’s three-year anniversary.


Chef Ari Miller of South Philadelphia's Musi BYOB.Courtesy of Rachel Wisniewski

Since being forced to close its doors and then pivot at the beginning of the pandemic, Musi has primarily operated as Frizwit, a cheesesteak pop-up featuring a number of sandwiches, sides, and specials from Miller, with limited seating, takeout, and delivery available over the course of the last 20 months or so. There has also been the occasional special event dinner, but this reopening will feature the first time that Musi will be open for regular dinner service.

The restaurant will be open Thursday through Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring a four-course tasting menu at $65 per person, with additional courses available a la carte. On Sundays, Musi will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. with an a la carte menu. Additionally, Miller will offer “Musi at Home,” a two-person dinner available for pickup and delivery (with 24 hours notice) for $95.

“Our focus remains on sourcing non-industrial ingredients and minimizing food waste while beholden to the season – an approach we call ‘relationship cuisine,’” said Miller. “My team and I are looking forward to getting Musi reopened as a restaurant where people can come enjoy a fully coursed, sit-down dinner with friends and family.”

Menus will feature an eclectic offering of dishes including quirky pastas and reimagined flavors from the warped mind of Chef Miller, who was awarded Best Chef 2019 by Philadelphia magazine. Expect such delights as bowtie pasta in lemon butter sauce, house-milled heritage corn polenta, generous use of the restaurant’s family-farmed olive oil, and the best produce the season and region have to offer. While guests are encouraged to bring their own alcohol, Musi will offer house-made sodas and non-alcoholic cocktails that can be used as mixers.


Pasta at Musi BYOB in South Philadelphia.Courtesy of Musi BYOB

A 22% service charge will be added to all checks in lieu of gratuity. Reservations are currently open and can be made two weeks in advance by visiting http://exploretock.com/musi.

“We’re proud to partner with Table 22, joining the ranks of some of our favorite restaurants around the country such as Rose’s Luxury and Four Horsemen, as they venture into the Philadelphia market,” said Miller.

Miller and his team will also be offering “Musi Provisions” – a curated selection of house-made items that reflect the restaurant’s delicious commitment to zero-waste available for purchase. As for the famous sandwiches, Miller will host FrizWit at Musi on the last Monday of every month, where guests can get their fix for the FrizWit cheesesteak, the Shroomwit, and the Pork & Greens for pickup and delivery.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Philadelphia, PA
