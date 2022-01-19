Chefs Yehuda Sichel and Frank E. Olivieri Help JFCS of Greater Philadelphia Battle Food Insecurity

Two prominent Philadelphia chefs - Yehuda Sichel of HUDA and Frank E. Olivieri, Pat’s King of Steaks - will conduct a unique virtual cooking experience, Nourishing Community, from their kitchens and assist Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) of Greater Philadelphia in raising funds to support its food relief programs on Tuesday, February 1 at 6 p.m.

Yehuda Sichel & Frank E. Olivieri pair up for Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia fundraiser. Courtesy of JFCS

“Food insecurity across the region remains at an all-time high,” said Pia Eisenberg, Sr. Vice President, Community Engagement, JFCS Greater Philadelphia. “We are grateful to Yehuda and Frank for their commitment to helping us raise much-needed dollars in this engaging way for our food relief efforts in support of the most vulnerable in our region.”

During the 60-minute session, Sichel will share his delicious matzo ball soup and brisket recipes while he and Olivieri share behind-the-scenes stories of the Philly restaurant world and how sharing food has enriched their lives.

Individuals with a passion for cooking are encouraged to participate in JFCS’ Nourishing Community. “Entrée” to the series requires a contribution to JFCS’ Mitzvah Menu in support of hunger relief.

Registration is required at: https://bit.ly/3e3itIm

JFCS is committed to increasing access to healthy food among food-insecure families and households in the Philadelphia region. The organization also offers a grocery delivery program offering fresh produce, eggs, and milk, which are not often widely available in pantries and other food delivery resources.

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia has a unique and vital mission: strengthening families and individuals across generations and cultures to achieve stability, independence, and community. JFCS works to fulfill that mission by adhering to the fundamental principles of living Jewish values:

Serving all people, including the most vulnerable in the community.

Acting with respect and compassion.

Embracing diversity and inclusion.

Being transparent and accountable and emphasizing excellence to be a leading and relevant family services provider.

Yehuda Sichel, the owner of HUDA, was the Executive Chef at Abe Fisher for ten years, where his dishes were inspired by the journey of the Jewish people from their ancestral homeland to the diaspora. Under Yehuda’s leadership, Abe Fisher earned a 3-Bell “Excellent” review from The Philadelphia Inquirer, was named “Best New Restaurant” in the January 2015 issue of Travel + Leisure and earned a semi-finalist nomination in the 2015 James Beard Award’s “Best New Restaurant” category.

Frank E. Olivieri, the owner of Pat’s King of Steaks, helms the business that his Great Uncle Pat started over 90 years ago. Dedicated to keeping up the family tradition of serving the classic Philly cheesesteak, Frank is also the founder of the Spread the Whiz Foundation which provides nutritional education for children and adults to promote better eating habits.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.