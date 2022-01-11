Pure Roots Provisions: New Innovative Virtual Food Hall in King of Prussia, PA

Pure Roots Provisions is a new innovative hybrid food hall in the King of Prussia, PA area started by managing partners Chef Andrew Masciangelo and Yohann Zinier of Savona Restaurant.

Pure Roots Provisions is a new Virtual Food Hall operating in the King of Prussia area. Courtesy of Pure Roots Provisions

The concept is to have seven different restaurants cooking under one roof. This is an all-in-one solution that allows customers to get exactly what they are craving without ever leaving the comfort of their own home or office, and also brings value, quality, and convenience to the table.

The hybrid food hall is currently open Monday-Saturday from 11 am - 8 pm for curbside pickup and contact-free delivery. It will be open for 7 days, from 8 am - 8 pm in the coming months. Every dish is made fresh to order, then delivered by their own professional delivery team.

Pure Roots is located in the Discovery Labs building in King of Prussia, PA. This location provides a space big enough to support seven restaurants in one kitchen, and is also a centrally located between Conshohocken, Bryn Mawr, Wayne, and King of Prussia allowing them to deliver to many communities in the King of Prussia and Main Line areas, while keeping orders hot and fresh.The delivery radius will expand once local road construction wraps up this spring.

Pure Roots Provisions was started to solve the many issues that come with ordering food for a family or office. Yohann Zinier father of two and Andrew Masciangelo father of five, have faced issues with finding takeout options that are not only healthy but also have enough variety to satisfy the whole family. They also found that this is a common issue for big companies when ordering a corporate catered lunch for everyone. What makes Pure Roots different from a ghost kitchen is they have all their own chefs, and they operate all seven restaurants within one kitchen. The chefs create freshly made dishes for each order, to guarantee restaurant quality food in the comfort of your home. Their dine-in concept is coming in late summer/early fall 2022.

"We believe that the greatest meals of the world are made in a language that we can all understand,” explains chef/partner Andrew Masciangelo. That’s why we’ve made it our specialty to provide classic dishes from a whole world of cuisines because we believe that food is the greatest unifier we have.”

Pure Roots Provisions strives to use the best vendors and food distributors. They work with local vendors, such as Tlush Family Farms in Plymouth Meeting, R.L. Irwin Mushroom Company in Kennett Square, and Rothrock Hives in Huntingdon, PA. They also source their meat and seafood from some of the leading distributors in the area, Samuels & Sons and Metropolitan Meat. Their focus is to bring the freshest ingredients possible in order to provide their customers with meals they will want to feed their families.

"Our goal is to build a community and provide a one-stop shop for all of your culinary needs," adds managing partner Yohann Zinier. "We believe our community needs a reliable place to get fresh meals delivered. Unlike delivery apps, we are the whole process. Our menus are cooked by our chefs and delivered by our drivers. With Pure Roots, you are guaranteed restaurant quality food in the comfort of your own home.”

There are many options to accommodate all dietary restrictions and allergies. Each item on the menu denotes what is safe for many common allergens. If there is something on the menu that does not accommodate your needs, please ask. Their chefs are willing to customize any dish, if possible.

Their drivers are equipped to provide temperature-regulated deliveries so that your order arrives hot and fresh. Having their in-house drivers allows customers to track their orders and communicate with the driver if there are any issues. It also allows them to enjoy a range of items while only paying one delivery fee ($3.99) and one tip since the collective order comes from one place. With Pure Roots Provisions, the driver brings everything to you at once. No more waiting for food to arrive from different restaurants.

Pure Roots Provisions Restaurants

Hook’d

Hook’d is their twist on traditional Japanese and Hawaiian cuisine. Serving fresh sushi, savory sides, and perfectly composed poke bowls.

Upstate

Upstate focuses on American classics from simple burgers to creative wings. The menu features 6 different burgers and 7 classic and unique wing sauces. Upstate is fully customizable whether you like your burger with no cheese or extra pickles.

Grazia

Grazia is a take on traditional Italian cuisine. Grazia provides handmade pastas and composed dishes. Not only do they provide signature pasta dishes, but they also have a pasta bar. The pasta bar allows you to choose your own pasta, sauce, and protein.

Wonderleaf

Wonderleaf strives to provide healthy yet satisfying salads. Try a composed salads such as the Kale and Classic Caesar, or create your own.

Sparq

Did someone say BBQ? At Sparq no matter what time of the year you can always enjoy all of the best barbecue. Sparq celebrates southern cuisine with brisket, ribs, and endless sauces to choose from.

Breadbox

Breadbox is all about the bread! Offering sandwiches, family meals, and even flatbreads. Breadbox has anything and everything for lunch or dinner. Enjoy classic sandwiches, home-cooked composed plates, and crispy flatbreads.

Sunup

At Sun-up they aim to provide a healthy breakfast that will keep you energized throughout the whole day. Start your day right with fluffy pancakes or even a savory egg frittata.

Catering

Pure Roots Catering provides made-to order meals delivered straight to your office or event. With 7 restaurants, there will be no arguing over what cuisine you want! The catering service can accommodate large or small groups, and they will deliver everything right onsite for an easy setup experience.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.