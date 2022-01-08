Cherry Hill, NJ

New Delivery-Only Virtual Food Hall to Open in Cherry Hill

Marilyn Johnson

Mission-DrivenDelivery Only E-Restaurant ‘FoodieHall’ Opening in Cherry Hill in February with a Charitable Initiative and Chef Georgeann Leaming Leading Several New Dining Concepts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBGxy_0dgKawrI00
FoodieHall, a new delivery-only virtual food hall, will open in Cherry Hill in February 2022.Courtesy of FoodieHall

FoodieHall, a value-driven virtual food hall and delivery-only e-restaurant from entrepreneurs Dan Goldberg and Nick Ballias, will open at 1931 Olney Ave. in Cherry Hill, NJ in early February, offering cuisine from several different new concepts. Culinary Director Georgeann Leaming, a former Food Network Chopped champion, is overseeing the menu for every brand inside the new business.

FoodieHall will offer an extensive variety of cuisines created from one kitchen, with every menu hand-crafted by Chef Leaming, served as the Executive Chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak, and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Atlantic City, as well as Chef de Cuisine at Chef Daniel Stern’s R2L in Philadelphia. Leaming, who has also been featured on the pilot episode of Hulu’s Man vs. Master: Chef Battle, draws inspiration from her time working in a variety of busy kitchens. She has co-owned two Philadelphia eateries, including Samwich, where she earned Best of Philly accolades from Philadelphia magazine for “Best Fried Chicken Sandwich” in 2016. FoodieHall will operate out of a state-of-the-art 4,000 square-foot kitchen.

“FoodieHall is 100 percent developed for delivery, from fast-casual to upscale with choices everyone will enjoy,” said Goldberg. “Families will no longer have to compromise on one restaurant, as we will have options for everyone. We are thrilled to have Georgeann on board to develop a plethora of high-end restaurant concepts, with a wide variety of menu options for everyone.”

At the forefront of FoodieHall’s mission is its Meal4Meal program. For every meal ordered, the business will donate a meal to Feeding America, which supports food banks nationwide.

“Meal4Meal is a vitally important element to our mission to support the community where we live and work,” said Ballias. “We founded the Meal4Meal concept because too many of our neighbors do not have adequate food to eat. We’re determined to be part of a solution to help others.”

FoodieHall’s restaurant concepts include Dando Tacos; Fornire Italian Kitchen (high-end Italian); Canting Noodle Bar (Asian); Criss Crust (pizza); Simply Fowl (casual chicken), and DaNick’s Craft burgers. There will also be dedicated kid’s menus, and all individual orders will arrive together via delivery inside secure, tamper-proof, recyclable packaging designed for later reheating. Orders can be placed directly through FoodieHall’s website, as well as other established food delivery companies.

“We are really excited about this new concept,” said Ballias. “With all that is going on in the world right now, we believe this is the type of restaurant operation that should be extremely successful from the start. It will give customers a brand new type of at-home dining experience, and we will begin to develop additional concepts once we get rolling.”

Co-founders Goldberg and Ballias are in charge of all business operations. In addition to Co-founding Apparition Kitchen in Cherry Hill, NJ with Balliasin in 2020, Goldberg possesses more than 25 years of marketing and business development experience across a breadth of industries including hospitality, consumer products, sports memorabilia, financial services, and Internet marketing. He sits on the Board of Directors of The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, and has chaired their annual Men R Cookin’ fundraiser for the past six years. Ballias, who was recently named one of South Jersey’s "Top 40 Under 40” by AC Weekly, owns and operates the celebrated Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar in Atlantic City. With more than two decades of restaurant experience, including 15 as an owner, Ballias, who is also heavily involved in the community, has conceptualized and executed a number of concepts that have demonstrated consistent and rapid growth.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

