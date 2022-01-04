Philadelphia, PA

Fishtown Seafood opens retail shop in Fishtown

Marilyn Johnson

Fishtown is about to get even fishier! Bryan Szeliga, 46, is almost ready to open his new fish and seafood shop at the old Belgrade Deli at 339 Belgrade Street in an already sizzling neighborhood of Fishtown. It will soft open on Monday, January 10, with a Grand Opening planned for Thursday, January 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYzQD_0dcix00200
Fishtown Seafood to open on January 10th at 339 Belgrade Street in Fishtown.Courtesy of Fishtown Seafood

A 15 year veteran in the culinary field and, most recently, in the commercial seafood industry, Szeliga launched Fishtown Seafood during the pandemic in September 2021 to provide Philadelphians with ultra-high-quality and thoughtfully sourced seafood and fish. The home delivery service, which debuted during the Fishtown Neighbors Association Second Sunday Farmers Market, was an instant hit and confirmed that consumers demand better quality fish to use in their own homes. The opportunity to secure the old Belgrade Deli to open a retail shop was too good to pass up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSYzH_0dcix00200
Bryan Szeliga of Fishtown Seafood in Philadelphia.Courtesy of Fishtown Seafood
"Fishtown Seafood will not just "sell seafood," Szeliga emphasized. "Instead, we offer our customers memorable culinary seafood experiences, which means when a customer comes into the shop, we provide products that allow a home chef to prepare a restaurant-quality meal at home. We not only have the highest-quality seafood and aquaculture products available, but we also have the products to compose an excellent seafood meal from start to finish."

In addition to fish and seafood, the shop will also sell cooking equipment, sauces, tasting journals (for oysters), rice, and more, including plant-based seafood—yes, it's a thing!—and a wide selection of tinned fish - which has become quite popular in Philadelphia during the pandemic.

Szeliga explained, "The goal is to offer a whole in-person shopping experience that will include using the space to educate customers on sustainability, products we carry, and culinary techniques."

Szeliga went to culinary school in Portland, Oregon, and trained under James Beard Award-winning chefs Gabriel Rucker and Vitaly Paley. He ran some kitchens in PDX before he and his wife Emily, a Psy.D. in Clinical Psychology, moved to Charlottesville, VA. Then, her post-doctoral career brought her to Villanova, where they've settled in the Philadelphia area.

Shortly after moving here, he landed an account manager job at seafood importer Independence Fish Company, based in Plymouth Meeting, PA. Working under industry veterans Jonathon Goldstein and Norman Sarnoff fueled his passion for seafood, and he knew he wanted to forge his path in the seafood industry.

"I started Fishtown Seafood because I found that it is entirely too difficult for the consumer (home chef) to access the quality seafood and seafood-related products," Szeliga noted. "The Fishtown Seafood model is different; we don't want to sell fish; we want people to eat fish. The distinction might seem subtle, but it is enormous."

Szeliga's vision is to change the narrative and understanding of “fresh” seafood. He wants to provide customers a guilt-free and exceptional seafood culinary experience through low carbon footprint products that have never been flown on an airplane and are free of commonly used chemicals in the seafood industry like Sodium Tripolyphosphate and Carbon Monoxide.

"Many of our products are frozen or superfrozen at the time of processing to ensure the customer receives the ultimate freshness of the seafood," Szeliga underscored. "There is very little superfrozen product in the market, it is the highest quality product available, especially when it comes to sashimi quality product, and our customers are very lucky to have access to this product."

Superfreezing is an accelerated process in which fish is frozen immediately after it is harvested. It uses ultra-low temperatures to freeze fish solid in a matter of minutes or even seconds.

"I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and once Covid hit, it put me in a position where it was time to take the leap and start a business. I am bringing Fishtown and Philly, a retail seafood shop like no other."

To start, Fishtown Seafood will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 PM and on Saturdays from 10:00 AM to Noon.

Follow Fishtown Seafood on Instagram at @FishtownSeafood.

Marilyn Johnson is a freelance food and travel writer covering the food and drink scene of Philadelphia, South Jersey, and beyond. Food news: phillygrub@gmail.com. Travel tips: phillygrubtrips@gmail.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fishtown Seafood# Fishtown# Bryan Szeliga# seafood# fish

Comments / 7

Published by

Marilyn Johnson is a Philadelphia area-based food and travel writer focusing on food & drink in the Mid-Atlantic region. Email phillygrub@gmail.com for Philly area news; phillygrubtrips@gmail.com for travel tips and opportunities.

Philadelphia, PA
958 followers

More from Marilyn Johnson

Cherry Hill, NJ

New Delivery-Only Virtual Food Hall to Open in Cherry Hill

Mission-DrivenDelivery Only E-Restaurant ‘FoodieHall’ Opening in Cherry Hill in February with a Charitable Initiative and Chef Georgeann Leaming Leading Several New Dining Concepts.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Sugar Bottom Hemp Company Brings Hemp Farming to Bucks County, PA

When Fred Hagen, CEO of Bensalem-based Hagen Construction wakes up every day, he has to start thinking about the status of nearly 60 multi-million-dollar commercial developments, hospitals, and government projects.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Iannelli’s Bakery Launches Online Sales for Tomato Pie, Gravy, and More After 112 Years in Business

Iannelli’s Brick Oven Bakery, South Philly’s famous tomato pie and gravy shop which opened in 1910 at 1155 E. Passyunk Ave has begun shipping its products nationwide, as third-generation owner Vincent Iannelli, whose great uncle founded the business, is looking to expand the century-plus old business beyond Philadelphia.

Read full story
Wynnewood, PA

Gourmet cookie company Crumbl Cookies to open in Wynnewood, PA

Crumbl Cookies is set to take Wynnewood by storm with its weekly rotating menu and its famous pink box. Crumbl Cookies - Wynnewood will open at 50 East Wynnewood Road this Thursday, January 6.

Read full story
Cherry Hill, NJ

Famous Boba Tea Shop Tiger Sugar to Open in Cherry Hill, NJ

Tiger Sugar, a unique bubble tea concept, originated in Taiwan in 2017, has taken the United States by storm. With two franchised locations of the global chain already in Philadelphia, it is expanding further with a new store in Cherry Hill, NJ, opening on Saturday, January 8th at 11:30.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s Legendary Pen & Pencil Club Gets a New Chef & New Menu

The Pen & Pencil Club, one of the oldest press clubs in the country, has landed a new chef and a new menu just in time to commemorate its 130th anniversary. The Club has been open daily with almost no interruption (save for the almost two years that we’ve spent battling COVID-19) since 1892, and now the historic Club located at 1522 Latimer Street in Philadelphia is ready to hit its stride.

Read full story
Upper Darby, PA

8 Multicultural Restaurants in Upper Darby PA

The Upper Darby PA food scene was recently the focus of an article on Philly Grub, which explored the transit-friendly community and the many multicultural restaurants it has to offer. With so many ethnic foods available in this urban Delaware County municipality, it's worth a train or bus ride there to grab some good eats just outside of the city of Philadelphia proper.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

10 Winter Cocktails in Philadelphia

Baby, it's cold outside, but these Philadelphia bars and restaurants will warm you up inside with hot and cold winter warming cocktails. Go on, enjoy!. The Grasshopper at Alpen Rose in Philadelphia.Courtesy of Alpen Rose.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

GIANT Heirloom Market is now open at the Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City

The GIANT Company has officially opened its fourth GIANT Heirloom Market at 801 Market Street at the Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City. GIANT Heirloom Market is now open at the Fashion District Philadelphia located at 801 Market Street.Courtesy of The GIANT Company.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

James Beard Foundation to host Winter events in Philadelphia

The James Beard Foundation Taste America series will return in 2022 with two (2) exclusive in-person ticketed culinary events in Philadelphia. The James Beard Foundation Taste America Winter Events in Philadelphia.Courtesy of The James Beard Foundation.

Read full story
Cape May, NJ

Holiday Joy in Cape May: Christmas at Beach Plum Farm

Looking for a new place to spend the holidays down the Jersey Shore? How about spending the night on a festive farm near the beach?. Spend the holidays at Beach Plum Farm in Cape May, NJ.Courtesy of Beach Plum Farm.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Where to Enjoy Christmas Dinner in Philadelphia

Are you looking for somewhere to dine on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in the Philadelphia area? Here are some restaurants offering holiday meals. Check with the restaurants for availability and reservations.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Kismet Bagels Plans to Open First Brick & Mortar in Fishtown

Kismet Bagels began in May 2020 as an idea, a pivot for Jacob and Alexandra Cohen to keep busy while out of work early in the pandemic. It grew to a pop-up business and is now ready for the next step less than two years later.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Holiday Joy in Philadelphia: Take the Jolly Trolley Holiday Lights Tour

Philadelphia’s premier historical tour company, Founding Footsteps, is back with their Holiday Light Trolley Tourwhere guests travel to the famous Philly neighborhoods all decorated for the holiday!

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Holiday Joy in Philadelphia: The Logan Rings in the Festive Season with Over-the-Top Holiday Experiences

The Logan, a luxury hotel located in downtown Philadelphia, is going above and beyond to ring in the holidays with festive cheer to make up for 2020. The hotel is offering over-the-top programming including a signature Holiday Lodge suite with all the festive fixings. Travelers and locals alike can experience the joys of the holiday season in Philadelphia from the comfort of The Logan.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Holiday Joy in Philadelphia: Winter in Franklin Square featuring the Electrical Spectacle Light Show now open

Winter in Franklin Square presented by Citizens featuring the Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO will sparkle until February 27, 2022. Historic Philadelphia, Inc., (HPI) the non-profit organization that manages and operates award-winning Franklin Square, announces new additions to the sparkling lights and winter magic from November through February in this beautiful public space.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

What's New-ish in the Lancaster, PA Food Scene

Lancaster, PA is a must-visit food travel destination in Pennsylvania and not just for the famous Amish food of Lancaster County. The Lancaster area food scene for breakfast, lunch, or dinner has never been better. There’s no shortage of options from casual to fine dining for tasty bites and beverages. The pandemic hasn’t slowed down the opening of new restaurants in the City of Lancaster and surrounding areas. Here’s what has opened in the past couple of years, which should soon put Lancaster on your must-visit list, or visit again if you're up for a day trip or weekender.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Milk Jawn Opening Storefront and New Production Facility on East Passyunk Avenue

A little more than two years after launching Milk Jawn, Amy Wilson, along with Co-owners Ryan Miller and Cathryn Sanderson, are finally ready to take their beloved Best of Philly winning ice cream brand to the next level, signing a lease for their first brick & mortar location, while also signing a lease for a new production facility – both of which will be located in Philadelphia’s East Passyunk neighborhood.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

New Igloos Debut at Figo Ristorante in Northern Liberties and Princess Brunches Return

Get ready to experience outdoor igloo dining with festive decor, including Princess Brunches at the Igloos, and a brand-new heated cocktail garden in the Northern Liberties this winter season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy